Some pals in Palworld have the Planting Work Suitability. Each Planting pal can have a level between 1 and 4 for their Planting ability. The higher the number, the faster they will be at completing the Planting task. This Best Planting Pal Tier List shows each tier currently available in Palworld.

Planting Pals Tier List Criteria

The tiers are sorted by Planting level:

  • S Tier: Level 4 Planting
  • A Tier: Level 3 Planting
  • B Tier: Level 2 Planting
  • C Tier: Level 1 Planting

Tier

Pals

S
Lyleen

A
Broncherry
Petallia

B
Mossanda
Caprity
Cinnamoth
Elizabee
Dinossom
Verdash
Vaelet
Mammorest

C
Lifmunk
Tanzee
Gumoss
Flopie
Bristla
Robinquill
Beegarde
Wumpo Botan
Warsect

S-Tier Planting Pals

#

Icon

Pal

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

104

Lyleen palworld

Lyleen
  • Planting 4
  • Handiwork 3
  • Gathering 2
  • Medicine 3

A-Tier Planting Pals

#

Icon

Pal

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

086

Broncherry palworld

Broncherry
  • Planting 3

  • Broncherry Meat
  • Tomato Seeds

087

Petallia palworld

Petallia
  • Planting 3
  • Handiwork 2
  • Medicine 2
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 2

  • Beautiful Flower

B-Tier Planting Pals

#

Icon

Pal

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

033

Mossanda palworld

Mossanda
  • Planting 2
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 2
  • Transporting 3

  • Mushroom
  • Leather
  • Tomato Seeds

035

Caprity palworld

Caprity
  • Planting 2
  • Farming 1

  • Caprity Meat
  • Red Berries
  • Horn

041

Cinnamoth palworld

Cinnamoth
  • Planting 2
  • Medicine 1

  • Honey
  • Lettuce Seeds
  • Wheat Seeds

051

Elizabee palworld

Elizabee
  • Planting 2
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 1
  • Medicine 2
  • Gathering 2

  • Honey
  • Elizabee’s Staff

064

Dinossom palworld

Dinossom
  • Planting 2
  • Lumbering 2

  • Wheat Seeds

077

Verdash palworld

Verdash
  • Planting 2
  • Handiwork 3
  • Lumbering 2
  • Transporting 2
  • Gathering 3

  • Leather
  • Bone

078

Vaelet palworld

Vaelet
  • Planting 2
  • Handiwork 2
  • Medicine 3
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 2

  • Low Grade Medical Supplies
  • Tomato Seeds

090

Mammorest palworld

Mammorest
  • Planting 2
  • Lumbering 2
  • Mining 2

  • High Quality Pal Oil
  • Leather
  • Mammorest Meat

C-Tier Planting Pals

#

Icon

Pal

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

004

Lifmunk palworld

Lifmunk
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 1
  • Medicine 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Berry Seeds
  • Low Grade Medical Supplies

008

Tanzee palworld

Tanzee
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Mushroom

013

Gumoss palworld

Gumoss
  • Planting 1

  • Berry Seeds
  • Gumoss Leaf

028

Flopie palworld

Flopie
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Medicine 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Low Grade Medical Supplies
  • Wheat Seeds

030

Bristla palworld

Bristla
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Medicine 2
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Wheat Seeds
  • Lettuce Seeds

048

Robinquill palworld

Robinquill
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 1
  • Medicine 1
  • Transporting 2
  • Gathering 2

  • Wheat Seeds
  • Arrow

050

Beegarde palworld

Beegarde
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 1
  • Medicine 1
  • Transporting 2
  • Gathering 1
  • Farming 1

  • Honey

091b

Wumpo Botan palworld

Wumpo Botan
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 3
  • Transporting 4
  • Planting 1

  • Lettuce Seeds
  • Beautiful Flower
  • Tomato Seeds

092

Warsect palworld

Warsect
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 3
  • Transporting 3

  • Honey