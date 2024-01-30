Some pals in Palworld have the Planting Work Suitability. Each Planting pal can have a level between 1 and 4 for their Planting ability. The higher the number, the faster they will be at completing the Planting task. This Best Planting Pal Tier List shows each tier currently available in Palworld.

Planting Pals Tier List Criteria

The tiers are sorted by Planting level:

S Tier: Level 4 Planting

A Tier: Level 3 Planting

B Tier: Level 2 Planting

C Tier: Level 1 Planting

Tier Pals S Lyleen Close A Broncherry Petallia Close B Mossanda Caprity Cinnamoth Elizabee Dinossom Verdash Vaelet Mammorest Close C Lifmunk Tanzee Gumoss Flopie Bristla Robinquill Beegarde Wumpo Botan Warsect Close

S-Tier Planting Pals

# Icon Pal Work Suitability Possible Drops 104 Lyleen Planting 4

Handiwork 3

Gathering 2

Medicine 3

A-Tier Planting Pals

# Icon Pal Work Suitability Possible Drops 086 Broncherry Planting 3 Broncherry Meat

Tomato Seeds 087 Petallia Planting 3

Handiwork 2

Medicine 2

Transporting 1

Gathering 2 Beautiful Flower

B-Tier Planting Pals

# Icon Pal Work Suitability Possible Drops 033 Mossanda Planting 2

Handiwork 2

Lumbering 2

Transporting 3 Mushroom

Leather

Tomato Seeds 035 Caprity Planting 2

Farming 1 Caprity Meat

Red Berries

Horn 041 Cinnamoth Planting 2

Medicine 1 Honey

Lettuce Seeds

Wheat Seeds 051 Elizabee Planting 2

Handiwork 2

Lumbering 1

Medicine 2

Gathering 2 Honey

Elizabee’s Staff 064 Dinossom Planting 2

Lumbering 2 Wheat Seeds 077 Verdash Planting 2

Handiwork 3

Lumbering 2

Transporting 2

Gathering 3 Leather

Bone 078 Vaelet Planting 2

Handiwork 2

Medicine 3

Transporting 1

Gathering 2 Low Grade Medical Supplies

Tomato Seeds 090 Mammorest Planting 2

Lumbering 2

Mining 2 High Quality Pal Oil

Leather

Mammorest Meat

C-Tier Planting Pals