Some pals in Palworld have the Planting Work Suitability. Each Planting pal can have a level between 1 and 4 for their Planting ability. The higher the number, the faster they will be at completing the Planting task. This Best Planting Pal Tier List shows each tier currently available in Palworld.
Planting Pals Tier List Criteria
The tiers are sorted by Planting level:
- S Tier: Level 4 Planting
- A Tier: Level 3 Planting
- B Tier: Level 2 Planting
- C Tier: Level 1 Planting
Tier
Pals
S
A
B
C
S-Tier Planting Pals
#
Icon
Pal
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
104
|
A-Tier Planting Pals
#
Icon
Pal
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
086
|
087
|
B-Tier Planting Pals
#
Icon
Pal
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
033
|
035
|
041
|
051
|
064
|
077
|
078
|
090
|
C-Tier Planting Pals
#
Icon
Pal
Work Suitability
Possible Drops
004
|
008
|
013
|
028
|
030
|
048
|
050
|
091b
|
092
|
