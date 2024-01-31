Some pals in Palworld have the Watering Work Suitability. Each Watering pal can have a level between 1 and 4 for their Watering ability. The higher the number, the faster they will be at completing the Watering task. This Best Watering Pal Tier List shows each tier currently available in Palworld.
Watering Pals Tier List Criteria
The tiers are sorted by Watering level:
- S Tier: Level 4 Watering
- A Tier: Level 3 Watering
- B Tier: Level 2 Watering
- C Tier: Level 1 Watering
|
Tier
|
Pals
|
S
|
|
A
|
|
B
|
|
C
|
S-Tier Watering Pals
|
#
|
Icon
|
Pal
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
101
|
|
|
A-Tier Watering Pals
|
#
|
Icon
|
Pal
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
080b
|
|
|
|
082
|
|
|
|
086b
|
|
|
|
102b
|
|
B-Tier Watering Pals
|
#
|
Icon
|
Pal
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
011
|
|
|
|
031
|
|
|
|
065
|
|
|
|
085
|
|
|
C-Tier Watering Pals
|
#
|
Icon
|
Pal
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
006
|
|
|
|
010
|
|
|
|
016
|
|
|
|
025
|
|
|
|
043
|
|
|
|
081
|
|
|