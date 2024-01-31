Some pals in Palworld have the Watering Work Suitability. Each Watering pal can have a level between 1 and 4 for their Watering ability. The higher the number, the faster they will be at completing the Watering task. This Best Watering Pal Tier List shows each tier currently available in Palworld.

Watering Pals Tier List Criteria

The tiers are sorted by Watering level:

  • S Tier: Level 4 Watering
  • A Tier: Level 3 Watering
  • B Tier: Level 2 Watering
  • C Tier: Level 1 Watering

Tier

Pals

S
Jormuntide

A
Elphidran Aqua
Azurobe
Broncherry Aqua

B
Penking
Gobfin
Surfent
Relaxaurus

C
Fuack
Pengullet
Teafant
Celaray
Dumud
Kelpsea

S-Tier Watering Pals

#

Icon

Pal

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

101

Jormuntide palworld

Jormuntide
  • Watering 4

  • Pal Fluids

A-Tier Watering Pals

#

Icon

Pal

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

080b

Elphidran Aqua palworld

Elphidran Aqua
  • Watering 3
  • Lumbering 2

  • High Quality Pal Oil

082

Azurobe palworld

Azurobe
  • Watering 3

  • Cloth

086b

Broncherry Aqua palworld

Broncherry Aqua
  • Watering 3

  • Broncherry Meat
  • Lettuce Seeds

102b

Suzaku Aqua palworld

Suzaku Aqua
  • Watering 3

B-Tier Watering Pals

#

Icon

Pal

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

011

Penking palworld

Penking
  • Handiwork 2
  • Transporting 2
  • Watering 2
  • Mining 2
  • Cooling 2

  • Ice Organ
  • Penking Plume

031

Gobfin palworld

Gobfin
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Watering 2

  • Pal Fluids

065

Surfent palworld

Surfent
  • Watering 2

  • Pal Fluids

085

Relaxaurus palworld

Relaxaurus
  • Transporting 1
  • Watering 2

  • High Quality Pal Oil
  • Ruby

C-Tier Watering Pals

#

Icon

Pal

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

006

Fuack palworld

Fuack
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Watering 1

  • Leather
  • Pal Fluids

010

Pengullet palworld

Pengullet
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Watering 1
  • Cooling 1

  • Ice Organ
  • Pal Fluids

016

Teafant palworld

Teafant
  • Watering 1

  • Pal Fluids

025

Celaray palworld

Celaray
  • Transporting 1
  • Watering 1

  • Pal Fluids

043

Dumud palworld

Dumud
  • Transporting 1
  • Watering 1
  • Mining 2

  • Raw Dumud
  • High Quality Pal Oil

081

Kelpsea palworld

Kelpsea
  • Watering 1

  • Raw Kelpsea
  • Pal Fluids