Some pals in Palworld have the Watering Work Suitability. Each Watering pal can have a level between 1 and 4 for their Watering ability. The higher the number, the faster they will be at completing the Watering task. This Best Watering Pal Tier List shows each tier currently available in Palworld.

Watering Pals Tier List Criteria

The tiers are sorted by Watering level:

S Tier: Level 4 Watering

A Tier: Level 3 Watering

B Tier: Level 2 Watering

C Tier: Level 1 Watering

Tier Pals S Jormuntide Close A Elphidran Aqua Azurobe Broncherry Aqua Close B Penking Gobfin Surfent Relaxaurus Close C Fuack Pengullet Teafant Celaray Dumud Kelpsea Close

S-Tier Watering Pals

# Icon Pal Work Suitability Possible Drops 101 Jormuntide Watering 4 Pal Fluids

A-Tier Watering Pals

# Icon Pal Work Suitability Possible Drops 080b Elphidran Aqua Watering 3

Lumbering 2 High Quality Pal Oil 082 Azurobe Watering 3 Cloth 086b Broncherry Aqua Watering 3 Broncherry Meat

Lettuce Seeds 102b Suzaku Aqua Watering 3

B-Tier Watering Pals

# Icon Pal Work Suitability Possible Drops 011 Penking Handiwork 2

Transporting 2

Watering 2

Mining 2

Cooling 2 Ice Organ

Penking Plume 031 Gobfin Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Watering 2 Pal Fluids 065 Surfent Watering 2 Pal Fluids 085 Relaxaurus Transporting 1

Watering 2 High Quality Pal Oil

Ruby

C-Tier Watering Pals