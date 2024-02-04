Palworld, set on the mysterious Palpagos Island, offers players an always-on day and night cycle. Understanding the intricacies of this cycle can significantly enhance your adventure and make preparing for the night both challenging and rewarding.

Here is a straight to the point guide to help you navigate through Palworld's day and night features:

Length of Day/Night Cycle

Palpagos Island operates on a day and night cycle that spans approximately 32 minutes in real-life time. This cycle adds an immersive touch to the game, influencing various aspects of your Palworld adventures. At the bottom left side of your screen is a clock that shows you how far into the day or night cycle that you are.

In Palpagos Island, as the clock ticks towards nightfall, the temperature drops rapidly, making it crucial to keep a close eye on the time indicator. Knowing when night is approaching becomes a survival imperative, prompting players to hastily return to their base or gather around a warm campfire to stave off the freezing temperatures and ensure a safe night's rest.

Night Time Exclusive Pals:

The island's diverse ecosystem means that some Pals are exclusively active during either day or night. To optimize your Pal-catching endeavors, consult our comprehensive guide to Night Pals. Carrying a torch becomes indispensable during nighttime activities on Palpagos Island

Dress for Warmth:

Embrace the necessity of proper clothing, especially during chilly nights. Without the right attire, you risk succumbing to the cold. Be prepared and equip yourself with suitable clothing to endure the nighttime temperatures. Some clothing that can help mitigate cold includes Cloth Outfit, Tundra Outfit, Pelt Armor.

Having a torch as part of your loadout is a practical solution for navigating the dark corners of Palpagos Island and keeps you warm. Light up your surroundings to spot hidden treasures, discover points of interest, and ensure a safer journey during the night.

Shelter in Beds:

Early in the game, unlock the Shoddy Bed to create a cozy shelter. This bed not only provides a comfortable place to rest but also protects you from the biting cold of the night.

A Shoddy bed can be built with:

1 Wool

5 Fiber

20 Wood

Changing Day/Night Time Cadence:

If you're hosting your own Palworld server or playing in Single Player mode, take advantage of customizable settings. Tweak the day and night cycle to suit your preferences and tailor your gaming experience.

Pals Behavior at Night:

Just like in the real world, some Pals prefer to catch some Zs at night. Explore the island during the night to witness unique behaviors and interactions among the sleeping Pals.

Points of Interest are easier to Locate.

Some points of interest and quick travel locations become more visible during the night. Utilize the darkness to your advantage, exploring the island efficiently and uncovering valuable resources.

Embrace both the Day and Night

In conclusion, mastering Palworld's day and night cycle is essential to engage with all the game systems. Whether you're planning nocturnal Pal-capturing adventures or simply looking to survive the chilly nights, these insights will undoubtedly help you on your journey on Palpagos Island.