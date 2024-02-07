Alarm Bell Bell that sets the alert status for Pals on base.Change Pal behavior to either attack invading enemies, or focus entirely on workwhenever you like. 4 5x Paldium Fragment

20x Stone

Hanging Trap Trap that catches Pals passing through it. Pals caught in the trap are easier to catch with Spheres. Only effective on small Pals. 4 10x Wood

5x Stone

Sandbag Defensive installation to protect a base from enemies. Place a Pal and it will ignore other work to stay on lookout and prepare for combat. 9 10x Wood

10x Stone

Bear Trap (Small) Trap that immobilizes Pals who step on it. The capture rate with the sphere increases when a Pal is trapped. Only effective on small Pals. 10 5x Ingot

Bear Trap (Large) A bear trap to immobilize large Pals. The capture rate with the sphere increases when a Pal is trapped. Only effective on large Pals, small Pals will not be caught. 22 20x Ingot

Mounted Crossbow Deploy a Pal to operate this defensive installation. Requires Arrow to use. Place ammo in the chest, and the deployed Pal will automatically load the weapon. 26 30x Ingot

30x Wood

15x Stone

5x Nail

Mine Trap that explodes when a Pal steps on it. It deals damage to a wide area. 30 5x Ingot

2x Flame Organ

Electric Mine Trap that electrocutes the Pal that steps on it. The electrocuted Pal has a higher capture rate with the sphere. 33 5x Ingot

2x Electric Organ

Ice Mine Trap that freezes the Pal that steps on it. The frozen Pal has a higher capture rate with the sphere. 38 5x Ingot

2x Ice Organ

Mounted Machine Gun Deploy a Pal to operate this defensive installation. Requires Rifle Ammo to use. Place ammo in the chest, and the deployed Pal will automatically load the weapon. 40 30x Ingot

10x Nail

15x Cement