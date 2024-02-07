In Palworld, base raids from enemy factions are inevitable. To ensure your stronghold's security, the right defenses are crucial. From walls to weaponry, fortifications play a pivotal role in repelling attacks, whether you're present or not. below, we outline all the defenses you can construct for your base and the materials required.
Every Defense to build at your base in Palworld
|
Structure
|
Description
|
Level Required
|
Materials Required
|
Alarm Bell
|
Bell that sets the alert status for Pals on base.Change Pal behavior to either attack invading enemies, or focus entirely on workwhenever you like.
|
4
|
|
Hanging Trap
|
Trap that catches Pals passing through it. Pals caught in the trap are easier to catch with Spheres. Only effective on small Pals.
|
4
|
Sandbag
|
Defensive installation to protect a base from enemies. Place a Pal and it will ignore other work to stay on lookout and prepare for combat.
|
9
|
Bear Trap (Small)
|
Trap that immobilizes Pals who step on it. The capture rate with the sphere increases when a Pal is trapped. Only effective on small Pals.
|
10
|
|
Bear Trap (Large)
|
A bear trap to immobilize large Pals. The capture rate with the sphere increases when a Pal is trapped. Only effective on large Pals, small Pals will not be caught.
|
22
|
|
Mounted Crossbow
|
Deploy a Pal to operate this defensive installation. Requires Arrow to use. Place ammo in the chest, and the deployed Pal will automatically load the weapon.
|
26
|
Mine
|
Trap that explodes when a Pal steps on it. It deals damage to a wide area.
|
30
|
|
Electric Mine
|
Trap that electrocutes the Pal that steps on it. The electrocuted Pal has a higher capture rate with the sphere.
|
33
|
|
Ice Mine
|
Trap that freezes the Pal that steps on it. The frozen Pal has a higher capture rate with the sphere.
|
38
|
Mounted Machine Gun
|
Deploy a Pal to operate this defensive installation. Requires Rifle Ammo to use. Place ammo in the chest, and the deployed Pal will automatically load the weapon.
|
40
|
Mounted Missile Launcher
|
Deploy a Pal to operate this defensive installation. Requires Rocket Ammo to use. Place ammo in the chest, and the deployed Pal will automatically load the weapon.
|
50
|
