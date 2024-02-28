Key Takeaways Cake is crucial for Pal breeding due to its aphrodisiac properties, acting as a catalyst for successful breeding.

Unlock the cake recipe at level 17, attain ingredients like flour, red berries, milk, eggs, and honey to optimize the process.

Efficiently craft the cake by using Pals with Kindling abilities, such as Jormuntide Ignis, and consider upgrading to an Electric Kitchen for enhanced cooking speed.

Welcome, Pal Tamers!

Breeding in Palworld introduces an interesting twist with cake playing a central role in the process. Breeding is essential to powering up in Palworld, as you can only get the best-of-the-best Pals through this process - and it's going to take a lot of cake. This guide will walk you through the importance of cake in breeding Pals, how to unlock the cake recipe, gather its ingredients, and optimize the breeding process.

Cake Ingredient Common Flour Flour Red Berries Milk Egg Honey 5 8 7 8 2 Lovander A dish that is eaten during celebrations. It is essential when Pals lay eggs at the breeding farm. A dish that is eaten during celebrations. It is essential when Pals lay eggs at the breeding farm.

Importance of Cake in Pal Breeding

Role of Cake : In the unique world of Palworld, cake acts as an essential catalyst to initiate the breeding process among Pals. Its aphrodisiac properties make it a must-have for successful breeding.

Unlocking Cake: The journey to cake making begins at level 17, where players unlock the Cooking Pot, making the cake recipe available among various culinary concoctions.

Cake Recipe Breakdown

To whip up a cake, you'll need:

Ingredient Amount Flour 5 Red Berries 8 Milk 7 Egg 8 Honey 2

Ingredient Farming Strategies

Flour

Flour Material Common Wheat Wheat 3 Ice Kingpaca Flour made from grinding Wheat. It can be used as an ingredient for Bread. Flour made from grinding Wheat. It can be used as an ingredient for Bread.

Source : Craft a Wheat Plantation and Mill after reaching level 15.

: Craft a Wheat Plantation and Mill after reaching level 15. How to Obtain: Acquire Wheat Seeds from Pals like Bristla, Flopie, Cinnamoth, and Robinquill or purchase them for 150 Gold Coins. Harvest wheat and process it in the Mill to produce Flour.

Ensure you have a Ranch on your Base, and you can acquire Wheat Seeds for free!

Red Berries

Red Berries Ingredient Common Cattiva Caprity A versatile ingredient that is delicious raw or cooked. They can be found anywhere on the island. A versatile ingredient that is delicious raw or cooked. They can be found anywhere on the island.

Source : Easily found or grown in a Berry Plantation available at level 5.

: Easily found or grown in a Berry Plantation available at level 5. How to Obtain: Collect Berry Seeds from bushes or buy them, then plant and water them in the plantation.

Milk

Milk Ingredient Common Mozzarina Drink it as is, or use it in various meals. Can be milked from Mozzarina. Drink it as is, or use it in various meals. Can be milked from Mozzarina.

Source : Obtain from Mozzarinas and their Alpha counterparts.

: Obtain from Mozzarinas and their Alpha counterparts. How to Obtain: Capture and ranch Mozzarinas for a steady milk supply or buy milk for 50 Gold Coins.

Mozzarina are found to the west of the starting area between level 15-20. You can catch one easily with Mega Spheres!

Eggs

Egg Consumable Common Chikipi Delicious when fried, but can also be used in various meals. Chikipi produce them. Delicious when fried, but can also be used in various meals. Chikipi produce them.

Source : Dropped by Chikipis in starting areas.

: Dropped by Chikipis in starting areas. How to Obtain: Ranch Chikipis for more frequent drops or purchase eggs for 50 Gold Coins.

Honey

Honey Ingredient Common Cinnamoth Beegarde Elizabee Warsect Honey harvested from Beegarde. It's sweet and tasty. Honey harvested from Beegarde. It's sweet and tasty.

Source : The toughest ingredient to farm, dropped by Beegarde, Elizabee, and Cinnamoth.

: The toughest ingredient to farm, dropped by Beegarde, Elizabee, and Cinnamoth. How to Obtain: Defeat these Pals to collect Honey.

Efficient Cake Crafting

Cooking Process : Select the cake recipe in the cooker and employ a Pal with the Kindling ability to start baking.

: Select the cake recipe in the cooker and employ a Pal with the Kindling ability to start baking. Speeding Up the Process: Enhance cooking speed by using a higher-level Pal with advanced Kindling skills, or consider upgrading to an Electric Kitchen at level 41 for more efficient cooking, keeping in mind the resource investment required.

The Pal with the best Kindling ability is Jormuntide Ignis, which is found on the northwestern side of the map in the No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary.

Jormuntide Ignis (101b) Dragon Fire Active Skills Work Suitability Ignis Blast Dragon Cannon Flare Storm Ignis Breath Tri-Lightning Fire Ball Dragon Meteor 30 30 80 70 90 150 150 Kindling 4 Partner Skill Stormbringer Lava Dragon Can be ridden.

Enhances Fire attacks while mounted. Possible Drops Legend says the was once a warrior who, after being wrongly convicted and cast into a volcano, returned as this Pal to destroy those who wronged him.

With this comprehensive guide, you're now equipped to navigate the intriguing cake-centric breeding system in Palworld. From gathering ingredients to optimizing the cake-making process, these insights will ensure your breeding endeavors are both successful and enjoyable. Happy breeding!