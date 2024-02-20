Despite being a surprisingly solid title with tons of interesting content to play through, Palworld is an early access game and it shows. One month since launch, the game continues to be plagued by technical issues and there are quite a few missing or incomplete features still in development. But while the devs are currently busy working on new content, modders have slowly been expanding upon what’s already there.

This shouldn’t come as a big surprise considering the popularity of the game, but Palworld has a burgeoning modding community. There are well over 700 mods to choose from on NexusMods alone, and that number continues to grow by the day. With that in mind, we decided to sift through all those creations in an effort to put together a definitive list of the best Palworld mods available at the moment. These are our picks so far:

Basic MiniMap

While not necessarily essential in a game like this, a mini map is still nice to have, and you can get one thanks to this mod. Just as its name indicates, the mini map added by the mod is pretty simple, but comes with everything you'll need to help you navigate your surroundings without having to bring up the regular map every two minutes.

The nice thing about this mini map is that it comes with some neat configurable options. For instance, you can have it automatically hide during combat or zoom in while you’re in underground areas. To get the most out of it, you’ll first need to download a separate mod called Mod Configuration Menu (UI), however, it’s entirely optional. Basic MiniMap works just fine even without it.

Pal Analyzer

Pal Analyzer introduces a feature that should have arguably been added to the game from the get-go. This mod essentially acts like a PokeDex by displaying a card filled with lots of useful info whenever you hover your cursor over a Pal in the wild. Among other things, this includes the Pal’s stats, active skills, passive skills, and capture count. The mod also shows you how many other Pals of the same type you currently have in your Palbox.

What’s neat about Pal Analyzer is that it doesn’t show you all the info right off the bat. You’ll only see a couple of pieces of info upon first encountering a new type of Pal, with additional info being unlocked progressively as you capture a certain number of Pals of the same type.

Enhanced Palworld Visuals

Enhanced Palworld Visuals is the most popular graphics mod available for the game right now. This isn’t a major overhaul mod, so don’t expect anything too fancy here. Enhanced Palworld Visuals merely disables certain post-processing effects while enabling others and tweaking a few other settings here and there. These changes don’t completely alter the way the game looks, but they do have a noticeable effect on the game’s visuals.

Enhanced Palworld Visuals comes with a few different presets and we recommend going straight for 'Epic' if you’re aiming for the best possible results. Needless to say, installing this preset will also impact your performance. If your PC isn’t up to snuff, consider installing one of the other presets instead.

Remove Flying Stamina Cost

Soaring above the Palpagos Islands on your flying mount for the first time is one of the highlights of Palworld. Unfortunately, the feeling of joy is short-lived as you quickly realize that flying mounts in this game are pretty bad at flying. This is mainly due to the stamina mechanic, which prevents your mounts from flying for more than a minute or two before needing to take a rest. Luckily, there’s a fix for that.

Remove Flying Stamina Cost is a small mod that does exactly what it says on the tin. With this mod installed, you no longer have to worry about your Pals getting tired midflight. In other words, you can finally take full advantage of the fastest flying mounts in Palworld and zoom around the Palpagos Islands with no restrictions.

No Food Decay

Food decay is a gameplay mechanic found in pretty much every survival game. Generally speaking, these types of mechanics add a sense of urgency and serve to make the game more exhilarating, however, that’s not really the case here. Palworld is a relatively slow-paced game that’s quite light on survival mechanics. Having food decay in a game like this doesn’t add much to the experience. On the contrary, it tends to make things more annoying.

Food decay isn’t a problem when you’re only eating berries and eggs, but it starts to become a hassle once you cook food using rare ingredients. You can get a Cooler Box to keep food fresh for longer, however, the thing only works as long as you have a Pal with the Cooling trait next to it at all times. There are various tricks you can use to force the Pal to sit next to the Cooler Box 24/7, but why bother when you can simply install this mod instead? No Food Decay prevents your food from ever spoiling, meaning you can finally enjoy those juicy Mammorest Steaks at your leisure.

True Monster Rancher

The Ranch is one of the most useful structures in Palworld. This building allows you to easily farm Milk, Eggs, Honey, Gold Coins, and various other items. Provided you assign the appropriate Pals to it, of course. But what if you could get even more value out of it? Well, now you can thanks to the True Monster Rancher mod.

True Monster Rancher tweaks existing drop rates while also making Pals drop more types of items. For instance, Caprity can now be used to farm Horns, Melpaca can be used to farm Leather, Woolipop can be used to farm High Quality Pal Oil, and Vixy can be used to farm…well, almost everything. In some cases, you’ll need to use the Pal Condenser to get your farming Pals to drop their best items, but the effort is well worth it considering how many useful things you get in exchange.

No Building Restrictions

Base building is an integral part of Palworld, but the experience isn’t always pleasant. Not only is the radius of the Palbox pretty small, but there are also various restrictions that prevent you from building your base exactly how you want to. As it happens, there are multiple mods out there that either relax or completely remove these restrictions. The aptly named No Building Restrictions is one of them.

Once you install No Building Restrictions, you can essentially defy the laws of physics by placing structures in midair, partially sunk into the ground, overlapping with other structures, and more. If you don’t want to take things that far, you can simply use the mod to get around some of the limitations of the vanilla base building system. Make sure to read the instructions carefully before installing this one because No Building Restrictions requires Cheat Engine and a couple of other things to run properly.

BetterVendors

Merchants are very useful when you’re just starting out, but you’re likely to lose interest in them as you progress toward the mid and late game. The reason for that is simply because the stocks of most merchants are pretty lackluster, to say the least. Unless you need a few pieces of Leather or some Horns, you won’t find anything of value at merchants. This mod fixes that by giving the merchant in the Small Settlement a much larger variety of items to work with.

Once you install BetterVendors, the merchant will start selling Pal Fluids, High Quality Pal Oil, Ingots, Coal, Sulfur, all sorts of Pal Spheres, and even Ancient Civilization Parts. Of course, this is in addition to all the other items he usually sells. Depending on which version of the mod you install, you can also buy food and a sniper rifle from the merchant. Meanwhile, there’s a lightweight version of the mod that only adds Pal Fluids to the merchant and nothing else.

One Of A Kind

Evolution is a mechanic that the Palworld devs likely thought about implementing at some point, but it never made it into the game. And, due to potential copyright issues, there’s a chance we might never get to see it. Luckily, you can get the next best thing thanks to One Of A Kind, a mod that introduces thousands of different Pal variants to collect.

The new variants are more or less just texture/mash swaps designed to make almost every Pal you come across look unique. The new textures aren’t randomly assigned but rather based on the Pal’s Passive Skills. Given that there are 65 Passive Skills in the game, you can expect some Pals to have just as many variants, though you may not encounter all of them in the same playthrough. These new variants are simply meant to add some more visual diversity to the game, so don’t expect them to have better stats or stronger abilities compared to the default Pals.

Hungry Pal Rescuer

Some of the bugs in this game are so notorious that they managed to rise to meme status at this point. One of these bugs involves Pals starving themselves to death after getting stuck in a tree or inside a building and becoming unable to make their way to a Feed Box. To fix this, you have to either manually grab the Pal or reset it from the Palbox. Doing so will temporarily free the Pal, but it will likely get stuck again at some point unless you make some changes to your base’s layout.

Hungry Pal Rescuer aims to provide a more permanent solution to the issue described above. While the mod can’t prevent Pals from bugging out, it can automatically respawn them at the Palbox whenever they're stuck. This particular mod specifically looks for Pals that are both hungry and stuck and may not work properly if you have another mod that prevents Pals from getting hungry. If you do have a mod like that installed, make sure to check out Stuck Pal Rescuer from the same author. Stuck Pal Rescuer does the same thing as Hungry Pal Rescuer, but instead of looking for hungry Pals, it simply looks for Pals that haven’t moved in a while and resets them.