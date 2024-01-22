In Palworld, players embark on a thrilling adventure to catch endearing companions known as "Pals" and build their ultimate team. These charming creatures come in a myriad of shapes, sizes, and abilities, each with its own unique charm. As you explore the vast landscapes of Palworld, you'll encounter an extensive array of Pals, waiting to be added to your collection.
To help you navigate the rich diversity of these adorable companions, this article serves as your comprehensive guide, offering an in-depth list of every Pal you can catch and store in your "Paldeck." Get ready to dive into the enchanting world of Palworld and discover the delightful companions that await you on your journey.
Navigation Menu
1-19 20-40 40-60 60-80 80-100 100+Fusion Pals
Lamball (001)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
001
|
Neutral
|
Fluffy Shield
|
|
Cattiva (002)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
002
|
Neutral
|
Cat Helper
|
|
Chikipi (003)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
003
|
Neutral
|
Egg Layer
|
|
Lifmunk (004)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
004
|
Grass
|
Lifmunk Recoil
|
|
Foxparks (005)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
005
|
Fire
|
Huggy Fire
|
|
Fuack (006)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
006
|
Water
|
Surfing Slam
|
|
Sparkit (007)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
007
|
Electric
|
Static Electricity
|
|
Tanzee (008)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
008
|
Grass
|
Cheery Rifle
|
|
Rooby (009)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
009
|
Fire
|
Tiny Spark
|
|
Pengullet (010)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
010
|
Water, Ice
|
Pengullet Cannon
|
|
Penking (011)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
011
|
Water, Ice
|
Brave Sailor
|
|
Jolthog (012)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
012
|
Electric
|
Jolt Bomb
|
|
Jolthog Cryst (012b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
012b
|
Ice
|
Cold Bomb
|
|
Gumoss (013)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
013
|
Grass
|
Logging Assistance
|
|
Vixy (014)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
014
|
Neutral
|
Dig Here!
|
|
Hoocrates (015)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
015
|
Dark
|
Dark Knowledge
|
|
Teafant (016)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
016
|
Water
|
Soothing Shower
|
|
Depresso (017)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
017
|
Dark
|
Caffeine Inoculation
|
|
Cremis (018)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
018
|
Neutral
|
Fluffy Wool
|
|
Daedream (019)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
019
|
Dark
|
Dream Chaser
|
|
Rushoar (020)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
020
|
Ground
|
Hard Head
|
|
Nox (021)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
021
|
Dark
|
Kuudere
|
|
Fuddler (022)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
022
|
Ground
|
Ore Detector
|
|
Killamari (023)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
023
|
Dark
|
Fried Squid
|
|
Mau (024)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
024
|
Dark
|
Gold Digger
|
|
Mau Cryst (024b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
024b
|
Ice
|
Gold Digger
|
|
Celaray (025)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
025
|
Water
|
Zephyr Glider
|
|
Direhowl (026)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
026
|
Neutral
|
Direhowl Rider
|
|
Tocotoco (027)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
027
|
Neutral
|
Eggbomb Lancher
|
|
Flopie (028)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
028
|
Grass
|
Helper Bunny
|
|
Mozzarina (029)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
029
|
Neutral
|
Milk Maker
|
|
Bristla (030)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
030
|
Grass
|
Princess Gaze
|
|
Gobfin (031)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
031
|
Water
|
Angry Shark
|
|
Gobfin Ignis (031b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
031b
|
Water
|
Angry Shark
|
|
Hangyu (032)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
032
|
Ground
|
Flying Trapeze
|
|
Hangyu Cryst (032b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
032b
|
Ice
|
Winter Trapeze
|
Mossanda (033)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
033
|
Grass
|
Grenadier Panda
|
|
Mossanda Lux (033b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
033b
|
Electric
|
Grenadier Panda
|
|
Woolipop (034)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
034
|
Neutral
|
Candy Pop
|
|
Caprity (035)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
035
|
Grass
|
Berry Picker
|
|
Melpaca (036)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
036
|
Neutral
|
Pacapaca Wool
|
|
Eikthyrdeer (037)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
037
|
Neutral
|
Guardian of the Forest
|
|
Eikthyrdeer Tera (037b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
037b
|
Ground
|
Guardian of the Forest
|
|
Nitewing (038)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
038
|
Neutral
|
Travel Companion
|
|
Ribunny (039)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
039
|
Neutral
|
Skilled Fingers
|
|
Incineram (040)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
040
|
Fire, Dark
|
Flameclaw Hunter
|
|
Incineram Noct (040b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
040b
|
Dark
|
Darclaw Hunter
|
|
Cinnamoth (041)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
041
|
Grass
|
Mysterious Scales
|
|
Arsox (042)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
042
|
Fire
|
Warm Body
|
|
Dumud (043)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
043
|
Ground
|
Soil Improver
|
|
Cawgnito (044)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
044
|
Dark
|
Telepeck
|
|
Leezpunk (045)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
045
|
Dark
|
Sixth Sense
|
|
Leezpunk Ignis (045b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
045b
|
Fire
|
Sixth Sense
|
|
Loupmoon (046)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
046
|
Dark
|
Claws Glistening in the Dark
|
|
Galeclaw (047)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
047
|
Neutral
|
Galeclaw Rider
|
|
Robinquill (048)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
048
|
Grass
|
Hawk Eye
|
|
Robinquill Terra (048b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
048b
|
Grass, Ground
|
Hawk Eye
|
|
Gorirat (049)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
049
|
Neutral
|
Full-power Gorilla Mode
|
|
Beegarde (050)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
050
|
Grass
|
Worker Bee
|
|
Elizabee (051)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
051
|
Grass
|
Queen Bee Command
|
|
Grintale (052)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
052
|
Neutral
|
Plump Body
|
|
Swee (053)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
053
|
Ice
|
Fluffy
|
|
Sweepa (054)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
054
|
Ice
|
King of Fluff
|
|
Chillet (055)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
055
|
Ice, Dragon
|
Wriggling Weasel
|
|
Univolt (056)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
056
|
Electric
|
Swift Deity
|
|
Pyrin (058)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
058
|
Fire
|
Red Hare
|
|
Pyrin Noct (058b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
058b
|
Fire, Dark
|
Black Hare
|
|
Reindrix (059)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
059
|
Ice
|
Cool Body
|
|
Rayhound (060)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
060
|
Electric
|
Jumping Force
|
|
Dazzi (062)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
062
|
Electric
|
Lady of Lightning
|
|
Lunaris (063)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
063
|
Neutral
|
Antigravity
|
|
Dinossom (064)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
064
|
Grass, Dragon
|
Fragrant Dragon
|
|
Dinossom Lux (064b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
064b
|
Electric, Dragon
|
Thunder Dragon
|
|
Surfent (065)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
065
|
Water
|
Swift Swimmer
|
|
Surfent Terra (065b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
065b
|
Ground
|
Swift Swimmer
|
|
Maraith (066)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
066
|
Dark
|
Messenger of Death
|
|
Digtoise (067)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
067
|
Ground
|
Drill Crusher
|
|
Tombat (068)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
068
|
Dark
|
Ultrasonic Sensor
|
|
Lovander (069)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
069
|
Neutral
|
Heart Drain
|
|
Flambelle (070)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
070
|
Fire
|
Magma Tears
|
|
Vanwyrm (071)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
071
|
Fire, Dark
|
Aerial Marauder
|
|
Vanwyrm Cryst (071b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
071b
|
Ice, Dark
|
Aerial Marauder
|
|
Bushi (072)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
072
|
Fire
|
Brandish Blade
|
|
Beakon (073)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
073
|
Electric
|
Thunderous
|
|
Ragnahawk (074)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
074
|
Fire
|
Flame Wing
|
|
Katress (075)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
075
|
Dark
|
Grimoire Collector
|
|
Wixen (076)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
076
|
Fire
|
Lord Fox
|
|
Verdash (077)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
077
|
Grass
|
Grassland Speedster
|
|
Vaelet (078)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
078
|
Grass
|
Purification of Gaia
|
|
Sibelyx (079)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
079
|
Ice
|
Silk Maker
|
Elphidran (080)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
080
|
Dragon
|
Amicable Holy Dragon
|
|
Kelpsea (081)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
081
|
Water
|
Aqua Spout
|
|
Kelpsea Ignis (081b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
081b
|
Fire
|
Lava Spout
|
|
Azurobe (082)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
082
|
Water, Dragon
|
Waterwing Dance
|
|
Cryolinx (083)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
083
|
Ice
|
Dragon Hunter
|
|
Blazehowl (084)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
084
|
Fire
|
Hellflame Lion
|
|
Blazehowl Noct (084b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
084b
|
Fire, Dark
|
Darkflame Lion
|
|
Relaxaurus (085)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
085
|
Dragon, Water
|
Hungry Missile
|
|
Relaxaurus Lux (085b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
085b
|
Dragon, Electric
|
Missily Party
|
|
Broncherry (086)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
086
|
Grass
|
Overaffectionate
|
|
Broncherry Aqua (086b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
086b
|
Grass, Water
|
Overaffectionate
|
|
Petallia (087)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
087
|
Grass
|
Blessing of the Flower Spirit
|
|
Reptyro (088)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
088
|
Fire, Ground
|
Ore-Loving Beast
|
|
Ice Reptyro (088b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
088b
|
Ice, Ground
|
Ice-Loving Beast
|
|
Kingpaca (089)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
089
|
Neutral
|
King of Muscles
|
|
Ice Kingpaca (089b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
089b
|
Ice
|
King of Muscles
|
|
Mammorest (090)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
090
|
Grass
|
Gaia Crusher
|
|
Mammorest Cryst (090b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
090b
|
Ice
|
Ice Crusher
|
|
Wumpo (091)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
091
|
Ice
|
Guardian of the Snowy Mountain
|
|
Wumpo Botan (091b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
091b
|
Grass
|
Guardian of the Snowy Mountain
|
|
Warsect (092)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
092
|
Ground, Grass
|
Hard Armor
|
|
Fenglope (093)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
093
|
Neutral
|
Wind and Clouds
|
|
Felbat (094)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
094
|
Dark
|
Life Steal
|
|
Quivern (095)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
095
|
Dragon
|
Sky Dragon’s Affection
|
|
Blazamut (096)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
096
|
Fire
|
Magma Kaiser
|
|
Helzephyr (097)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
097
|
Dark
|
Wings of Death
|
|
Astegon (098)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
098
|
Dragon, Dark
|
Black Ankylosaur
|
|
Menasting (099)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
099
|
Dark, Ground
|
Steel Scorpion
|
|
Anubis (100)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
100
|
Ground
|
Guardian of the Desert
|
|
Jormuntide (101)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
101
|
Dragon, Water
|
Stormbringer Sea Dragon
|
|
Jormuntide Ignis (101b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
101b
|
Dragon, Fire
|
Stormbringer Lava Dragon
|
|
Suzaku (102)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
102
|
Fire
|
Wings of Flame
|
|
Suzaku Aqua (102b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
102b
|
Water
|
Wings of Water
|
Grizzbolt (103)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
103
|
Electric
|
Yellow Tank
|
|
Lyleen (104)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
104
|
Grass
|
Harvest Goddess
|
Lyleen Noct (104b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
104b
|
Dark
|
Goddess of the Tranquil Light
|
|
Faleris (105)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
105
|
Fire
|
Scorching Predator
|
|
Orserk (106)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
106
|
Dragon, Electric
|
Ferocious Thunder Dragon
|
|
Shadowbeak (107)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
107
|
Dark
|
Modified DNA
|
|
Frostallion (110)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
110
|
Ice
|
Ice Steed
|
|
Jetragon (111)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
111
|
Dragon
|
Aerial Missile
|
|