In Palworld, players embark on a thrilling adventure to catch endearing companions known as "Pals" and build their ultimate team. These charming creatures come in a myriad of shapes, sizes, and abilities, each with its own unique charm. As you explore the vast landscapes of Palworld, you'll encounter an extensive array of Pals, waiting to be added to your collection.

To help you navigate the rich diversity of these adorable companions, this article serves as your comprehensive guide, offering an in-depth list of every Pal you can catch and store in your "Paldeck." Get ready to dive into the enchanting world of Palworld and discover the delightful companions that await you on your journey.

Lamball (001)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

001

Neutral

Fluffy Shield
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Farming 1

  • Wool
  • Lamball Mutton

Cattiva (002)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

002

Neutral

Cat Helper
  • Handiwork 1
  • Gathering 1
  • Mining 1
  • Transporting 1

  • Red Berries

Chikipi (003)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

003

Neutral

Egg Layer
  • Gathering 1
  • Farming 1

  • Egg
  • Chikipi Poultry

Lifmunk (004)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

004

Grass

Lifmunk Recoil
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 1
  • Medicine Production 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Berry Seeds
  • Low Grade Medical Supplies

Foxparks (005)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

005

Fire

Huggy Fire
  • Kindling 1

  • Leather
  • Flame Organ

Fuack (006)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

006

Water

Surfing Slam
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Watering 1

  • Leather
  • Pal Fluids

Sparkit (007)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

007

Electric

Static Electricity
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Generating Electricity 1

  • Electric Organ

Tanzee (008)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

008

Grass

Cheery Rifle
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Mushroom

Rooby (009)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

009

Fire

Tiny Spark
  • Kindling 1

  • Flame Organ
  • Leather

Pengullet (010)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

010

Water, Ice

Pengullet Cannon
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Watering 1
  • Cooling 1

  • Ice Organ
  • Pal Fluids

Penking (011)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

011

Water, Ice

Brave Sailor
  • Handiwork 2
  • Transporting 2
  • Watering 2
  • Mining 2
  • Cooling 2

  • Ice Organ
  • Penking Plume

Jolthog (012)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

012

Electric

Jolt Bomb
  • Generating Electricity 1

  • Electric Organ

Jolthog Cryst (012b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

012b

Ice

Cold Bomb
  • Cooling 1

  • Ice Organ

Gumoss (013)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

013

Grass

Logging Assistance
  • Planting 1

  • Berry Seeds
  • Gumoss Leaf

Vixy (014)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

014

Neutral

Dig Here!
  • Gathering 1
  • Farming 1

  • Leather
  • Bone

Hoocrates (015)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

015

Dark

Dark Knowledge
  • Gathering 1

  • Fiber
  • High Grade Technical Manual

Teafant (016)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

016

Water

Soothing Shower
  • Watering 1

  • Pal Fluids

Depresso (017)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

017

Dark

Caffeine Inoculation
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Mining 1

  • Venom Gland

Cremis (018)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

018

Neutral

Fluffy Wool
  • Gathering 1
  • Farming 1

  • Wool

Daedream (019)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

019

Dark

Dream Chaser
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Venom Gland
  • Small Pal Soul

Rushoar (020)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

020

Ground

Hard Head
  • Mining 1

  • Rushoar Pork
  • Leather
  • Bone

Nox (021)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

021

Dark

Kuudere
  • Gathering 1

  • Leather
  • Small Pal Soul

Fuddler (022)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

022

Ground

Ore Detector
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Mining 1

  • Leather

Killamari (023)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

023

Dark

Fried Squid
  • Transporting 2
  • Gathering 1

  • Venom Gland

Mau (024)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

024

Dark

Gold Digger
  • Farming 1

  • Gold Coin

Mau Cryst (024b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

024b

Ice

Gold Digger
  • Cooling 1
  • Farming 1

  • Ice Organ
  • Sapphire

Celaray (025)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

025

Water

Zephyr Glider
  • Transporting 1
  • Watering 1

  • Pal Fluids

Direhowl (026)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

026

Neutral

Direhowl Rider
  • Gathering 1

  • Leather
  • Ruby
  • Gold Coin

Tocotoco (027)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

027

Neutral

Eggbomb Lancher
  • Gathering 1

  • Gunpowder
  • Tocotoco Feather

Flopie (028)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

028

Grass

Helper Bunny
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Medicine Production 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Low Grade Medical Supplies
  • Wheat Seeds

Mozzarina (029)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

029

Neutral

Milk Maker
  • Farming 1

  • Mozzarina Meat
  • Milk

Bristla (030)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

030

Grass

Princess Gaze
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Medicine Production 2
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Wheat Seeds
  • Lettuce Seeds

Gobfin (031)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

031

Water

Angry Shark
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Watering 2

  • Pal Fluids

Gobfin Ignis (031b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

031b

Water

Angry Shark
  • Kindling 2
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1

  • Flame Organ

Hangyu (032)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

032

Ground

Flying Trapeze
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 2
  • Gathering 1

  • Fiber

Hangyu Cryst (032b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

032b

Ice

Winter Trapeze
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 2
  • Gathering 1
  • Cooling 1

Mossanda (033)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

033

Grass

Grenadier Panda
  • Planting 2
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 2
  • Transporting 3

  • Mushroom
  • Leather
  • Tomato Seeds

Mossanda Lux (033b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

033b

Electric

Grenadier Panda
  • Generating Electricity 2
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 2
  • Transporting 3

  • Electric Organ
  • Leather
  • Mushroom

Woolipop (034)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

034

Neutral

Candy Pop
  • Farming 1

  • Cotton Candy
  • High Quality Pal Oil

Caprity (035)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

035

Grass

Berry Picker
  • Planting 2
  • Farming 1

  • Caprity Meat
  • Red Berries
  • Horn

Melpaca (036)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

036

Neutral

Pacapaca Wool
  • Farming 1

  • Wool
  • Leather

Eikthyrdeer (037)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

037

Neutral

Guardian of the Forest
  • Lumbering 2

  • Eikthyrdeer Venison
  • Leather
  • Horn

Eikthyrdeer Tera (037b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

037b

Ground

Guardian of the Forest
  • Lumbering 2

  • Eikthyrdeer Venison
  • Leather
  • Horn

Nitewing (038)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

038

Neutral

Travel Companion
  • Gathering 2

  • Leather

Ribunny (039)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

039

Neutral

Skilled Fingers
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Leather
  • Beautiful Flower

Incineram (040)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

040

Fire, Dark

Flameclaw Hunter
  • Kindling 1
  • Handiwork 2
  • Transporting 2
  • Mining 1

  • Horn
  • Leather

Incineram Noct (040b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

040b

Dark

Darclaw Hunter
  • Handiwork 2
  • Transporting 2
  • Mining 1

  • Horn
  • Leather

Cinnamoth (041)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

041

Grass

Mysterious Scales
  • Planting 2
  • Medicine Production 1

  • Honey
  • Lettuce Seeds
  • Wheat Seeds

Arsox (042)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

042

Fire

Warm Body
  • Kindling 2
  • Lumbering 1

  • Horn
  • Flame Organ

Dumud (043)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

043

Ground

Soil Improver
  • Transporting 1
  • Watering 1
  • Mining 2

  • Raw Dumud
  • High Quality Pal Oil

Cawgnito (044)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

044

Dark

Telepeck
  • Lumbering 1

  • Bone
  • Venom Gland
  • Small Pal Soul

Leezpunk (045)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

045

Dark

Sixth Sense
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Copper Key
  • Silver Key

Leezpunk Ignis (045b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

045b

Fire

Sixth Sense
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1
  • Kindling 1

  • Flame Organ
  • Silver Key

Loupmoon (046)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

046

Dark

Claws Glistening in the Dark
  • Handiwork 2

  • Bone

Galeclaw (047)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

047

Neutral

Galeclaw Rider
  • Gathering 2

  • Galeclaw Poultry
  • Leather

Robinquill (048)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

048

Grass

Hawk Eye
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 1
  • Medicine Production 1
  • Transporting 2

  • Wheat Seeds
  • Arrow

Robinquill Terra (048b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

048b

Grass, Ground

Hawk Eye
  • Transporting 2
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 1
  • Medicine Production 1
  • Gathering 2

  • Wheat Seeds

Gorirat (049)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

049

Neutral

Full-power Gorilla Mode
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 2
  • Transporting 3

  • Leather
  • Bone

Beegarde (050)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

050

Grass

Worker Bee
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 1
  • Medicine Production 1
  • Transporting 2

  • Honey

Elizabee (051)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

051

Grass

Queen Bee Command
  • Planting 2
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 1
  • Medicine Production 2
  • Gathering 2

  • Honey
  • Elizabee’s Staff

Grintale (052)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

052

Neutral

Plump Body
  • Gathering 2

  • High Quality Pal Oil

Swee (053)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

053

Ice

Fluffy
  • Gathering 1
  • Cooling 1

  • Wool

Sweepa (054)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

054

Ice

King of Fluff
  • Gathering 2
  • Cooling 2

  • Wool

Chillet (055)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

055

Ice, Dragon

Wriggling Weasel
  • Gathering 1
  • Cooling 1

  • Leather

Univolt (056)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

056

Electric

Swift Deity
  • Lumbering 1
  • Generating Electricity 2

  • Leather
  • Electric Organ
  • Horn

Pyrin (058)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

058

Fire

Red Hare
  • Kindling 2
  • Lumbering 1

  • Flame Organ
  • Leather

Pyrin Noct (058b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

058b

Fire, Dark

Black Hare
  • Kindling 2
  • Lumbering 1

  • Flame Organ
  • Leather

Reindrix (059)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

059

Ice

Cool Body
  • Lumbering 2
  • Cooling 2

  • Reindrix Venison
  • Leather
  • Horn
  • Ice Organ

Rayhound (060)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

060

Electric

Jumping Force
  • Generating Electricity 2

  • Electric Organ

Dazzi (062)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

062

Electric

Lady of Lightning
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Generating Electricity 1

  • Electric Organ

Lunaris (063)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

063

Neutral

Antigravity
  • Handiwork 3
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

  • Paldium Fragment

Dinossom (064)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

064

Grass, Dragon

Fragrant Dragon
  • Planting 2
  • Lumbering 2

  • Wheat Seeds

Dinossom Lux (064b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

064b

Electric, Dragon

Thunder Dragon
  • Generating Electricity 2
  • Lumbering 2

  • Tomato Seeds

Surfent (065)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

065

Water

Swift Swimmer
  • Watering 2

  • Pal Fluids

Surfent Terra (065b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

065b

Ground

Swift Swimmer
  • Gathering 1

  • Pal Fluids

Maraith (066)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

066

Dark

Messenger of Death
  • Gathering 2
  • Mining 1

  • Bone
  • Small Pal Soul

Digtoise (067)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

067

Ground

Drill Crusher
  • Mining 3

  • Ore
  • High Quality Pal Oil

Tombat (068)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

068

Dark

Ultrasonic Sensor
  • Transporting 2
  • Gathering 2
  • Mining 2

  • Leather
  • Small pal Soul

Lovander (069)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

069

Neutral

Heart Drain
  • Handiwork 2
  • Medicine Production 2
  • Transporting 2
  • Mining 1

  • Mushroom
  • Cake
  • Suspicious Juice
  • Strange Juice

Flambelle (070)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

070

Fire

Magma Tears
  • Kindling 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Farming 1

  • Flame Organ
  • High Quality Pal Oil

Vanwyrm (071)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

071

Fire, Dark

Aerial Marauder
  • Kindling 1
  • Transporting 3

  • Bone
  • Ruby
  • Gold Coin

Vanwyrm Cryst (071b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

071b

Ice, Dark

Aerial Marauder
  • Cooling 2
  • Transporting 3

  • Bone
  • Ice Organ
  • Sapphire

Bushi (072)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

072

Fire

Brandish Blade
  • Kindling 2
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 3
  • Transporting 2
  • Gathering 1

  • Bone
  • Ingot

Beakon (073)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

073

Electric

Thunderous
  • Transporting 3
  • Generating Electricity 2
  • Gathering 1

  • Electric Organ

Ragnahawk (074)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

074

Fire

Flame Wing
  • Kindling 3
  • Transporting 3

  • Flame Organ

Katress (075)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

075

Dark

Grimoire Collector
  • Handiwork 2
  • Medicine Production 2
  • Transporting 2

  • Leather
  • Katress Hair
  • High Grade Technical Manual

Wixen (076)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

076

Fire

Lord Fox
  • Kindling 2
  • Handiwork 3
  • Transporting 2

  • Flame Organ
  • High Grade Technical Manual

Verdash (077)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

077

Grass

Grassland Speedster
  • Planting 2
  • Handiwork 3
  • Lumbering 2
  • Transporting 2
  • Gathering 3

  • Leather
  • Bone

Vaelet (078)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

078

Grass

Purification of Gaia
  • Planting 2
  • Handiwork 2
  • Medicine Production 3
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 2

  • Low Grade Medical Supplies
  • Tomato Seeds

Sibelyx (079)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

079

Ice

Silk Maker
  • Medicine Production 2
  • Cooling 2
  • Farming 1

Elphidran (080)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

080

Dragon

Amicable Holy Dragon
  • Lumbering 2

  • High Quality Pal Oil

Kelpsea (081)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

081

Water

Aqua Spout
  • Watering 1

  • Raw Kelpsea
  • Pal Fluids

Kelpsea Ignis (081b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

081b

Fire

Lava Spout
  • Kindling 1

  • Flame Organ
  • Raw Kelpsea

Azurobe (082)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

082

Water, Dragon

Waterwing Dance
  • Watering 3

  • Cloth

Cryolinx (083)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

083

Ice

Dragon Hunter
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 2
  • Cooling 3

  • Ice Organ

Blazehowl (084)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

084

Fire

Hellflame Lion
  • Kindling 3
  • Lumbering 2

  • Flame Organ

Blazehowl Noct (084b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

084b

Fire, Dark

Darkflame Lion
  • Kindling 3
  • Lumbering 2

  • Flame Organ

Relaxaurus (085)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

085

Dragon, Water

Hungry Missile
  • Transporting 1
  • Watering 2

  • High Quality Pal Oil
  • Ruby

Relaxaurus Lux (085b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

085b

Dragon, Electric

Missily Party
  • Generating Electricity 3
  • Transporting 1

  • High Quality Pal Oil
  • Sapphire
  • Electric Organ

Broncherry (086)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

086

Grass

Overaffectionate
  • Planting 3

  • Broncherry Meat
  • Tomato Seeds

Broncherry Aqua (086b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

086b

Grass, Water

Overaffectionate
  • Watering 3

  • Broncherry Meat
  • Lettuce Seeds

Petallia (087)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

087

Grass

Blessing of the Flower Spirit
  • Planting 3
  • Handiwork 2
  • Medicine Production 2
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 2

  • Beautiful Flower

Reptyro (088)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

088

Fire, Ground

Ore-Loving Beast
  • Kindling 3
  • Mining 3

  • Flame Organ

Ice Reptyro (088b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

088b

Ice, Ground

Ice-Loving Beast
  • Cooling 3
  • Mining 3

  • Ice Organ

Kingpaca (089)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

089

Neutral

King of Muscles
  • Gathering 1

  • Flame Wool

Ice Kingpaca (089b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

089b

Ice

King of Muscles
  • Gathering 1
  • Cooling 3

  • Ice Organ
  • Wool

Mammorest (090)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

090

Grass

Gaia Crusher
  • Planting 2
  • Lumbering 2
  • Mining 2

  • High Quality Pal Oil
  • Leather
  • Mammorest Meat

Mammorest Cryst (090b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

090b

Ice

Ice Crusher
  • Cooling 2
  • Lumbering 2
  • Mining 2

  • High Quality Pal Oil
  • Leather
  • Mammorest Meat

Wumpo (091)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

091

Ice

Guardian of the Snowy Mountain
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 3
  • Transporting 4
  • Cooling 2

  • Ice Organ
  • Beautiful Flower

Wumpo Botan (091b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

091b

Grass

Guardian of the Snowy Mountain
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 3
  • Transporting 4
  • Planting 1

  • Lettuce Seeds
  • Beautiful Flower
  • Tomato Seeds

Warsect (092)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

092

Ground, Grass

Hard Armor
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 3
  • Transporting 3

  • Honey

Fenglope (093)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

093

Neutral

Wind and Clouds
  • Lumbering 2

  • Leather
  • Horn

Felbat (094)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

094

Dark

Life Steal
  • Medicine Production 3

  • Cloth
  • Small Pal Soul

Quivern (095)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

095

Dragon

Sky Dragon’s Affection
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 3
  • Gathering 2
  • Mining 2

  • High Quality Pal Oil

Blazamut (096)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

096

Fire

Magma Kaiser
  • Kindling 3
  • Mining 4

  • Coal
  • Flame Organ

Helzephyr (097)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

097

Dark

Wings of Death
  • Transporting 3

  • Venom Gland
  • Medium Pal Soul

Astegon (098)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

098

Dragon, Dark

Black Ankylosaur
  • Handiwork 1
  • Mining 4

  • Pal Metal Ingot
  • Pure Quartz

Menasting (099)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

099

Dark, Ground

Steel Scorpion
  • Lumbering 2
  • Mining 3

  • Coal
  • Venom Gland

Anubis (100)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

100

Ground

Guardian of the Desert
  • Handiwork 4
  • Transporting 2
  • Mining 3

  • Bone
  • Large Pal Soul
  • Innovative Technical Manual

Jormuntide (101)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

101

Dragon, Water

Stormbringer Sea Dragon
  • Watering 4

  • Pal Fluids

Jormuntide Ignis (101b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

101b

Dragon, Fire

Stormbringer Lava Dragon
  • Kindling 4

  • Pal Fluids
  • High Quality Pal Oil

Suzaku (102)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

102

Fire

Wings of Flame
  • Kindling 3

  • Flame Organ

Suzaku Aqua (102b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

102b

Water

Wings of Water
  • Watering 3

Grizzbolt (103)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

103

Electric

Yellow Tank
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 2
  • Transporting 3
  • Generating Electricity 3

  • Electric Organ
  • Leather

Lyleen (104)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

104

Grass

Harvest Goddess
  • Planting 4
  • Handiwork 3
  • Gathering 2
  • Medicine Production 3

Lyleen Noct (104b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

104b

Dark

Goddess of the Tranquil Light
  • Handiwork 3
  • Gathering 2
  • Medicine Production 3

  • Pal Fluids

Faleris (105)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

105

Fire

Scorching Predator
  • Kindling 3
  • Transporting 3

  • Flame Organ

Orserk (106)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

106

Dragon, Electric

Ferocious Thunder Dragon
  • Generating Electricity 4
  • Handiwork 4
  • Transporting 3

  • Electric Organ

Shadowbeak (107)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

107

Dark

Modified DNA
  • Gathering 1

  • Pal Metal Ingot
  • Carbon Fiber
  • Innovative Technical Manual

Frostallion (110)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

110

Ice

Ice Steed
  • Cooling 4

  • Ice Organ
  • Diamond

Jetragon (111)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

111

Dragon

Aerial Missile
  • Gathering 3

  • Pure Quartz
  • Polymer
  • Carbon Fiber
  • Diamond