In Palworld, players embark on a thrilling adventure to catch endearing companions known as "Pals" and build their ultimate team. These charming creatures come in a myriad of shapes, sizes, and abilities, each with its own unique charm. As you explore the vast landscapes of Palworld, you'll encounter an extensive array of Pals, waiting to be added to your collection.

To help you navigate the rich diversity of these adorable companions, this article serves as your comprehensive guide, offering an in-depth list of every Pal you can catch and store in your "Paldeck." Get ready to dive into the enchanting world of Palworld and discover the delightful companions that await you on your journey.

Lamball (001)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 001 Neutral Fluffy Shield Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Farming 1 Wool

Lamball Mutton

Cattiva (002)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 002 Neutral Cat Helper Handiwork 1

Gathering 1

Mining 1

Transporting 1 Red Berries

Chikipi (003)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 003 Neutral Egg Layer Gathering 1

Farming 1 Egg

Chikipi Poultry

Lifmunk (004)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 004 Grass Lifmunk Recoil Planting 1

Handiwork 1

Lumbering 1

Medicine Production 1

Gathering 1 Berry Seeds

Low Grade Medical Supplies

Foxparks (005)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 005 Fire Huggy Fire Kindling 1 Leather

Flame Organ

Fuack (006)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 006 Water Surfing Slam Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Watering 1 Leather

Pal Fluids

Sparkit (007)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 007 Electric Static Electricity Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Generating Electricity 1 Electric Organ

Tanzee (008)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 008 Grass Cheery Rifle Planting 1

Handiwork 1

Lumbering 1

Transporting 1

Gathering 1 Mushroom

Rooby (009)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 009 Fire Tiny Spark Kindling 1 Flame Organ

Leather

Pengullet (010)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 010 Water, Ice Pengullet Cannon Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Watering 1

Cooling 1 Ice Organ

Pal Fluids

Penking (011)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 011 Water, Ice Brave Sailor Handiwork 2

Transporting 2

Watering 2

Mining 2

Cooling 2 Ice Organ

Penking Plume

Jolthog (012)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 012 Electric Jolt Bomb Generating Electricity 1 Electric Organ

Jolthog Cryst (012b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 012b Ice Cold Bomb Cooling 1 Ice Organ

Gumoss (013)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 013 Grass Logging Assistance Planting 1 Berry Seeds

Gumoss Leaf

Vixy (014)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 014 Neutral Dig Here! Gathering 1

Farming 1 Leather

Bone

Hoocrates (015)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 015 Dark Dark Knowledge Gathering 1 Fiber

High Grade Technical Manual

Teafant (016)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 016 Water Soothing Shower Watering 1 Pal Fluids

Depresso (017)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 017 Dark Caffeine Inoculation Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Mining 1 Venom Gland

Cremis (018)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 018 Neutral Fluffy Wool Gathering 1

Farming 1 Wool

Daedream (019)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 019 Dark Dream Chaser Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Gathering 1 Venom Gland

Small Pal Soul

Rushoar (020)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 020 Ground Hard Head Mining 1 Rushoar Pork

Leather

Bone

Nox (021)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 021 Dark Kuudere Gathering 1 Leather

Small Pal Soul

Fuddler (022)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 022 Ground Ore Detector Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Mining 1 Leather

Killamari (023)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 023 Dark Fried Squid Transporting 2

Gathering 1 Venom Gland

Mau (024)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 024 Dark Gold Digger Farming 1 Gold Coin

Mau Cryst (024b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 024b Ice Gold Digger Cooling 1

Farming 1 Ice Organ

Sapphire

Celaray (025)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 025 Water Zephyr Glider Transporting 1

Watering 1 Pal Fluids

Direhowl (026)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 026 Neutral Direhowl Rider Gathering 1 Leather

Ruby

Gold Coin

Tocotoco (027)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 027 Neutral Eggbomb Lancher Gathering 1 Gunpowder

Tocotoco Feather

Flopie (028)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 028 Grass Helper Bunny Planting 1

Handiwork 1

Medicine Production 1

Transporting 1

Gathering 1 Low Grade Medical Supplies

Wheat Seeds

Mozzarina (029)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 029 Neutral Milk Maker Farming 1 Mozzarina Meat

Milk

Bristla (030)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 030 Grass Princess Gaze Planting 1

Handiwork 1

Medicine Production 2

Transporting 1

Gathering 1 Wheat Seeds

Lettuce Seeds

Gobfin (031)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 031 Water Angry Shark Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Watering 2 Pal Fluids

Gobfin Ignis (031b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 031b Water Angry Shark Kindling 2

Handiwork 1

Transporting 1 Flame Organ

Hangyu (032)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 032 Ground Flying Trapeze Handiwork 1

Transporting 2

Gathering 1 Fiber

Hangyu Cryst (032b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 032b Ice Winter Trapeze Handiwork 1

Transporting 2

Gathering 1

Cooling 1

Mossanda (033)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 033 Grass Grenadier Panda Planting 2

Handiwork 2

Lumbering 2

Transporting 3 Mushroom

Leather

Tomato Seeds

Mossanda Lux (033b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 033b Electric Grenadier Panda Generating Electricity 2

Handiwork 2

Lumbering 2

Transporting 3 Electric Organ

Leather

Mushroom

Woolipop (034)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 034 Neutral Candy Pop Farming 1 Cotton Candy

High Quality Pal Oil

Caprity (035)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 035 Grass Berry Picker Planting 2

Farming 1 Caprity Meat

Red Berries

Horn

Melpaca (036)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 036 Neutral Pacapaca Wool Farming 1 Wool

Leather

Eikthyrdeer (037)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 037 Neutral Guardian of the Forest Lumbering 2 Eikthyrdeer Venison

Leather

Horn

Eikthyrdeer Tera (037b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 037b Ground Guardian of the Forest Lumbering 2 Eikthyrdeer Venison

Leather

Horn

Nitewing (038)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 038 Neutral Travel Companion Gathering 2 Leather

Ribunny (039)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 039 Neutral Skilled Fingers Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Gathering 1 Leather

Beautiful Flower

Incineram (040)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 040 Fire, Dark Flameclaw Hunter Kindling 1

Handiwork 2

Transporting 2

Mining 1 Horn

Leather

Incineram Noct (040b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 040b Dark Darclaw Hunter Handiwork 2

Transporting 2

Mining 1 Horn

Leather

Cinnamoth (041)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 041 Grass Mysterious Scales Planting 2

Medicine Production 1 Honey

Lettuce Seeds

Wheat Seeds

Arsox (042)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 042 Fire Warm Body Kindling 2

Lumbering 1 Horn

Flame Organ

Dumud (043)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 043 Ground Soil Improver Transporting 1

Watering 1

Mining 2 Raw Dumud

High Quality Pal Oil

Cawgnito (044)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 044 Dark Telepeck Lumbering 1 Bone

Venom Gland

Small Pal Soul

Leezpunk (045)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 045 Dark Sixth Sense Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Gathering 1 Copper Key

Silver Key

Leezpunk Ignis (045b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 045b Fire Sixth Sense Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Gathering 1

Kindling 1 Flame Organ

Silver Key

Loupmoon (046)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 046 Dark Claws Glistening in the Dark Handiwork 2 Bone

Galeclaw (047)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 047 Neutral Galeclaw Rider Gathering 2 Galeclaw Poultry

Leather

Robinquill (048)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 048 Grass Hawk Eye Planting 1

Handiwork 2

Lumbering 1

Medicine Production 1

Transporting 2 Wheat Seeds

Arrow

Robinquill Terra (048b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 048b Grass, Ground Hawk Eye Transporting 2

Handiwork 2

Lumbering 1

Medicine Production 1

Gathering 2 Wheat Seeds

Gorirat (049)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 049 Neutral Full-power Gorilla Mode Handiwork 1

Lumbering 2

Transporting 3 Leather

Bone

Beegarde (050)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 050 Grass Worker Bee Planting 1

Handiwork 1

Lumbering 1

Medicine Production 1

Transporting 2 Honey

Elizabee (051)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 051 Grass Queen Bee Command Planting 2

Handiwork 2

Lumbering 1

Medicine Production 2

Gathering 2 Honey

Elizabee’s Staff

Grintale (052)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 052 Neutral Plump Body Gathering 2 High Quality Pal Oil

Swee (053)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 053 Ice Fluffy Gathering 1

Cooling 1 Wool

Sweepa (054)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 054 Ice King of Fluff Gathering 2

Cooling 2 Wool

Chillet (055)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 055 Ice, Dragon Wriggling Weasel Gathering 1

Cooling 1 Leather

Univolt (056)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 056 Electric Swift Deity Lumbering 1

Generating Electricity 2 Leather

Electric Organ

Horn

Pyrin (058)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 058 Fire Red Hare Kindling 2

Lumbering 1 Flame Organ

Leather

Pyrin Noct (058b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 058b Fire, Dark Black Hare Kindling 2

Lumbering 1 Flame Organ

Leather

Reindrix (059)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 059 Ice Cool Body Lumbering 2

Cooling 2 Reindrix Venison

Leather

Horn

Ice Organ

Rayhound (060)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 060 Electric Jumping Force Generating Electricity 2 Electric Organ

Dazzi (062)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 062 Electric Lady of Lightning Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Generating Electricity 1 Electric Organ

Lunaris (063)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 063 Neutral Antigravity Handiwork 3

Transporting 1

Gathering 1 Paldium Fragment

Dinossom (064)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 064 Grass, Dragon Fragrant Dragon Planting 2

Lumbering 2 Wheat Seeds

Dinossom Lux (064b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 064b Electric, Dragon Thunder Dragon Generating Electricity 2

Lumbering 2 Tomato Seeds

Surfent (065)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 065 Water Swift Swimmer Watering 2 Pal Fluids

Surfent Terra (065b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 065b Ground Swift Swimmer Gathering 1 Pal Fluids

Maraith (066)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 066 Dark Messenger of Death Gathering 2

Mining 1 Bone

Small Pal Soul

Digtoise (067)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 067 Ground Drill Crusher Mining 3 Ore

High Quality Pal Oil

Tombat (068)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 068 Dark Ultrasonic Sensor Transporting 2

Gathering 2

Mining 2 Leather

Small pal Soul

Lovander (069)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 069 Neutral Heart Drain Handiwork 2

Medicine Production 2

Transporting 2

Mining 1 Mushroom

Cake

Suspicious Juice

Strange Juice

Flambelle (070)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 070 Fire Magma Tears Kindling 1

Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Farming 1 Flame Organ

High Quality Pal Oil

Vanwyrm (071)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 071 Fire, Dark Aerial Marauder Kindling 1

Transporting 3 Bone

Ruby

Gold Coin

Vanwyrm Cryst (071b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 071b Ice, Dark Aerial Marauder Cooling 2

Transporting 3 Bone

Ice Organ

Sapphire

Bushi (072)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 072 Fire Brandish Blade Kindling 2

Handiwork 1

Lumbering 3

Transporting 2

Gathering 1 Bone

Ingot

Beakon (073)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 073 Electric Thunderous Transporting 3

Generating Electricity 2

Gathering 1 Electric Organ

Ragnahawk (074)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 074 Fire Flame Wing Kindling 3

Transporting 3 Flame Organ

Katress (075)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 075 Dark Grimoire Collector Handiwork 2

Medicine Production 2

Transporting 2 Leather

Katress Hair

High Grade Technical Manual

Wixen (076)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 076 Fire Lord Fox Kindling 2

Handiwork 3

Transporting 2 Flame Organ

High Grade Technical Manual

Verdash (077)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 077 Grass Grassland Speedster Planting 2

Handiwork 3

Lumbering 2

Transporting 2

Gathering 3 Leather

Bone

Vaelet (078)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 078 Grass Purification of Gaia Planting 2

Handiwork 2

Medicine Production 3

Transporting 1

Gathering 2 Low Grade Medical Supplies

Tomato Seeds

Sibelyx (079)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 079 Ice Silk Maker Medicine Production 2

Cooling 2

Farming 1

Elphidran (080)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 080 Dragon Amicable Holy Dragon Lumbering 2 High Quality Pal Oil

Kelpsea (081)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 081 Water Aqua Spout Watering 1 Raw Kelpsea

Pal Fluids

Kelpsea Ignis (081b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 081b Fire Lava Spout Kindling 1 Flame Organ

Raw Kelpsea

Azurobe (082)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 082 Water, Dragon Waterwing Dance Watering 3 Cloth

Cryolinx (083)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 083 Ice Dragon Hunter Handiwork 1

Lumbering 2

Cooling 3 Ice Organ

Blazehowl (084)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 084 Fire Hellflame Lion Kindling 3

Lumbering 2 Flame Organ

Blazehowl Noct (084b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 084b Fire, Dark Darkflame Lion Kindling 3

Lumbering 2 Flame Organ

Relaxaurus (085)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 085 Dragon, Water Hungry Missile Transporting 1

Watering 2 High Quality Pal Oil

Ruby

Relaxaurus Lux (085b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 085b Dragon, Electric Missily Party Generating Electricity 3

Transporting 1 High Quality Pal Oil

Sapphire

Electric Organ

Broncherry (086)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 086 Grass Overaffectionate Planting 3 Broncherry Meat

Tomato Seeds

Broncherry Aqua (086b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 086b Grass, Water Overaffectionate Watering 3 Broncherry Meat

Lettuce Seeds

Petallia (087)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 087 Grass Blessing of the Flower Spirit Planting 3

Handiwork 2

Medicine Production 2

Transporting 1

Gathering 2 Beautiful Flower

Reptyro (088)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 088 Fire, Ground Ore-Loving Beast Kindling 3

Mining 3 Flame Organ

Ice Reptyro (088b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 088b Ice, Ground Ice-Loving Beast Cooling 3

Mining 3 Ice Organ

Kingpaca (089)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 089 Neutral King of Muscles Gathering 1 Flame Wool

Ice Kingpaca (089b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 089b Ice King of Muscles Gathering 1

Cooling 3 Ice Organ

Wool

Mammorest (090)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 090 Grass Gaia Crusher Planting 2

Lumbering 2

Mining 2 High Quality Pal Oil

Leather

Mammorest Meat

Mammorest Cryst (090b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 090b Ice Ice Crusher Cooling 2

Lumbering 2

Mining 2 High Quality Pal Oil

Leather

Mammorest Meat

Wumpo (091)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 091 Ice Guardian of the Snowy Mountain Handiwork 2

Lumbering 3

Transporting 4

Cooling 2 Ice Organ

Beautiful Flower

Wumpo Botan (091b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 091b Grass Guardian of the Snowy Mountain Handiwork 2

Lumbering 3

Transporting 4

Planting 1 Lettuce Seeds

Beautiful Flower

Tomato Seeds

Warsect (092)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 092 Ground, Grass Hard Armor Planting 1

Handiwork 1

Lumbering 3

Transporting 3 Honey

Fenglope (093)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 093 Neutral Wind and Clouds Lumbering 2 Leather

Horn

Felbat (094)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 094 Dark Life Steal Medicine Production 3 Cloth

Small Pal Soul

Quivern (095)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 095 Dragon Sky Dragon’s Affection Handiwork 1

Transporting 3

Gathering 2

Mining 2 High Quality Pal Oil

Blazamut (096)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 096 Fire Magma Kaiser Kindling 3

Mining 4 Coal

Flame Organ

Helzephyr (097)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 097 Dark Wings of Death Transporting 3 Venom Gland

Medium Pal Soul

Astegon (098)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 098 Dragon, Dark Black Ankylosaur Handiwork 1

Mining 4 Pal Metal Ingot

Pure Quartz

Menasting (099)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 099 Dark, Ground Steel Scorpion Lumbering 2

Mining 3 Coal

Venom Gland

Anubis (100)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 100 Ground Guardian of the Desert Handiwork 4

Transporting 2

Mining 3 Bone

Large Pal Soul

Innovative Technical Manual

Jormuntide (101)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 101 Dragon, Water Stormbringer Sea Dragon Watering 4 Pal Fluids

Jormuntide Ignis (101b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 101b Dragon, Fire Stormbringer Lava Dragon Kindling 4 Pal Fluids

High Quality Pal Oil

Suzaku (102)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 102 Fire Wings of Flame Kindling 3 Flame Organ

Suzaku Aqua (102b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 102b Water Wings of Water Watering 3

Grizzbolt (103)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 103 Electric Yellow Tank Handiwork 2

Lumbering 2

Transporting 3

Generating Electricity 3 Electric Organ

Leather

Lyleen (104)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 104 Grass Harvest Goddess Planting 4

Handiwork 3

Gathering 2

Medicine Production 3

Lyleen Noct (104b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 104b Dark Goddess of the Tranquil Light Handiwork 3

Gathering 2

Medicine Production 3 Pal Fluids

Faleris (105)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 105 Fire Scorching Predator Kindling 3

Transporting 3 Flame Organ

Orserk (106)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 106 Dragon, Electric Ferocious Thunder Dragon Generating Electricity 4

Handiwork 4

Transporting 3 Electric Organ

Shadowbeak (107)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 107 Dark Modified DNA Gathering 1 Pal Metal Ingot

Carbon Fiber

Innovative Technical Manual

Frostallion (110)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 110 Ice Ice Steed Cooling 4 Ice Organ

Diamond

Jetragon (111)