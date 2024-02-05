In the expansive world of Palworld, mastering the art of Pal Spheres is crucial for trainers seeking to have the best chance of capturing Pals. This guide provides a concise overview of every Pal Sphere available, along with the capture rate and materials needed for crafting. Let's delve into the essential details to help you optimize your pal-catching strategy.

List of Every Pal Sphere in Palworld

Methods for Obtaining Pal Spheres

Pal Spheres are first crafted using the primitive work bench. The better Pal Pals will be unlocked when you have the recipies and requires the Sphere Workbench, Sphere Assembly Line I and finally for the highest quality, the Sphere Assembly Line II is your go-to.

If crafting is not your forte, you can always randomly find Pal Spheres around the map, in chests and from Syndicate thugs. Additionally, if you capture a Vixy and have them graze on your Ranch, they will sometimes dig up Pal Spheres.