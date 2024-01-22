Pal Fusions are a special type of Pal in Palworld that are exceptionally rare, powerful variants of regular Pals in the game. Players can find these Pals in the wild or dungeons and catch them in the same manner as other Pals. They can also be bred at a Breeding Farm by placing the base version of a Pal and another pal of the specific Element Type (along with some cake). After some time, an egg will appear inside the Breeding Farm. Place the egg inside an Egg Incubator and wait for it to hatch. Providing the egg with the appropriate heating or cooling will speed up the incubation time by 50% to 100%!
Jolthog Cryst (012b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
012b
|
Ice
|
Cold Bomb
|
|
Breed a Jolthog with any opposite-gender Ice Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.
Mau Cryst (024b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
024b
|
Ice
|
Gold Digger
|
|
Breed a Mau with any opposite-gender Ice Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.
Gobfin Ignis (031b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
031b
|
Water
|
Angry Shark
|
|
Breed a Gobfin with any opposite-gender Fire Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.
Hangyu Cryst (032b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
032b
|
Ice
|
Winter Trapeze
|
Breed a Hangyu with any opposite-gender Ice Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.
Mossanda Lux (033b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
033b
|
Electric
|
Grenadier Panda
|
|
Breed a Mossanda with any opposite-gender Electric Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.
Eikthyrdeer Tera (037b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
037b
|
Ground
|
Guardian of the Forest
|
|
Breed a Eikthyrdeer with any opposite-gender Ground Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.
Incineram Noct (040b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
040b
|
Dark
|
Darclaw Hunter
|
|
Breed a Incineram with any opposite-gender Dark Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.
Leezpunk Ignis (045b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
045b
|
Fire
|
Sixth Sense
|
|
Breed a Leezpunk with any opposite-gender Dark Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.
Robinquill Terra (048b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
048b
|
Grass, Ground
|
Hawk Eye
|
|
Breed a Robinquill with any opposite-gender Ground Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.
Pyrin Noct (058b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
058b
|
Fire, Dark
|
Black Hare
|
|
Breed a Pyrin with any opposite-gender Dark Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.
Dinossom Lux (064b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
064b
|
Electric, Dragon
|
Thunder Dragon
|
|
Breed a Dinossom with any opposite-gender Electric Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.
Surfent Terra (065b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
065b
|
Ground
|
Swift Swimmer
|
|
Breed a Surfent with any opposite-gender Ground Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.
Vanwyrm Cryst (071b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
071b
|
Ice, Dark
|
Aerial Marauder
|
|
Breed a Vanwyrm with any opposite-gender Ice Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.
Kelpsea Ignis (081b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
081b
|
Fire
|
Lava Spout
|
|
Breed a Kelpsea with any opposite-gender Fire Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.
Blazehowl Noct (084b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
084b
|
Fire, Dark
|
Darkflame Lion
|
|
Breed a Blazehowl with any opposite-gender Dark Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.
Relaxaurus Lux (085b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
085b
|
Dragon, Electric
|
Missily Party
|
|
Breed a Relaxaurus with any opposite-gender Electric Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.
Broncherry Aqua (086b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
086b
|
Grass, Water
|
Overaffectionate
|
|
Breed a Broncherry with any opposite-gender Water Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.
Ice Reptyro (088b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
088b
|
Ice, Ground
|
Ice-Loving Beast
|
|
Breed a Reptyro with any opposite-gender Ice Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.
Ice Kingpaca (089b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
089b
|
Ice
|
King of Muscles
|
|
Breed a Kingpaca with any opposite-gender Ice Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.
Mammorest Cryst (090b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
090b
|
Ice
|
Ice Crusher
|
|
Breed a Mammorest with any opposite-gender Ice Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.
Wumpo Botan (091b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
091b
|
Grass
|
Guardian of the Snowy Mountain
|
|
Breed a Wumpo with any opposite-gender Grass Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.
Jormuntide Ignis (101b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
101b
|
Dragon, Fire
|
Stormbringer Lava Dragon
|
|
Breed a Jormuntide with any opposite-gender Fire Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.
Suzaku Aqua (102b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
102b
|
Water
|
Wings of Water
|
Breed a Suzaku with any opposite-gender Water Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.
Lyleen Noct (104b)
|
#
|
Elements
|
Partner Skill
|
Work Suitability
|
Possible Drops
|
104b
|
Dark
|
Goddess of the Tranquil Light
|
|
Breed a Lyleen with any opposite-gender Dark Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.