Pal Fusions are a special type of Pal in Palworld that are exceptionally rare, powerful variants of regular Pals in the game. Players can find these Pals in the wild or dungeons and catch them in the same manner as other Pals. They can also be bred at a Breeding Farm by placing the base version of a Pal and another pal of the specific Element Type (along with some cake). After some time, an egg will appear inside the Breeding Farm. Place the egg inside an Egg Incubator and wait for it to hatch. Providing the egg with the appropriate heating or cooling will speed up the incubation time by 50% to 100%!

Jolthog Cryst (012b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

012b

Ice

Cold Bomb
  • Cooling 1

  • Ice Organ

Breed a Jolthog with any opposite-gender Ice Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Mau Cryst (024b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

024b

Ice

Gold Digger
  • Cooling 1
  • Farming 1

  • Ice Organ
  • Sapphire

Breed a Mau with any opposite-gender Ice Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Gobfin Ignis (031b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

031b

Water

Angry Shark
  • Kindling 2
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1

  • Flame Organ

Breed a Gobfin with any opposite-gender Fire Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Hangyu Cryst (032b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

032b

Ice

Winter Trapeze
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 2
  • Gathering 1
  • Cooling 1

Breed a Hangyu with any opposite-gender Ice Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Mossanda Lux (033b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

033b

Electric

Grenadier Panda
  • Generating Electricity 2
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 2
  • Transporting 3

  • Electric Organ
  • Leather
  • Mushroom

Breed a Mossanda with any opposite-gender Electric Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Eikthyrdeer Tera (037b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

037b

Ground

Guardian of the Forest
  • Lumbering 2

  • Eikthyrdeer Venison
  • Leather
  • Horn

Breed a Eikthyrdeer with any opposite-gender Ground Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Incineram Noct (040b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

040b

Dark

Darclaw Hunter
  • Handiwork 2
  • Transporting 2
  • Mining 1

  • Horn
  • Leather

Breed a Incineram with any opposite-gender Dark Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Leezpunk Ignis (045b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

045b

Fire

Sixth Sense
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1
  • Kindling 1

  • Flame Organ
  • Silver Key

Breed a Leezpunk with any opposite-gender Dark Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Robinquill Terra (048b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

048b

Grass, Ground

Hawk Eye
  • Transporting 2
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 1
  • Medicine Production 1
  • Gathering 2

  • Wheat Seeds

Breed a Robinquill with any opposite-gender Ground Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Pyrin Noct (058b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

058b

Fire, Dark

Black Hare
  • Kindling 2
  • Lumbering 1

  • Flame Organ
  • Leather

Breed a Pyrin with any opposite-gender Dark Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Dinossom Lux (064b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

064b

Electric, Dragon

Thunder Dragon
  • Generating Electricity 2
  • Lumbering 2

  • Tomato Seeds

Breed a Dinossom with any opposite-gender Electric Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Surfent Terra (065b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

065b

Ground

Swift Swimmer
  • Gathering 1

  • Pal Fluids

Breed a Surfent with any opposite-gender Ground Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Vanwyrm Cryst (071b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

071b

Ice, Dark

Aerial Marauder
  • Cooling 2
  • Transporting 3

  • Bone
  • Ice Organ
  • Sapphire

Breed a Vanwyrm with any opposite-gender Ice Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Kelpsea Ignis (081b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

081b

Fire

Lava Spout
  • Kindling 1

  • Flame Organ
  • Raw Kelpsea

Breed a Kelpsea with any opposite-gender Fire Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Blazehowl Noct (084b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

084b

Fire, Dark

Darkflame Lion
  • Kindling 3
  • Lumbering 2

  • Flame Organ

Breed a Blazehowl with any opposite-gender Dark Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Relaxaurus Lux (085b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

085b

Dragon, Electric

Missily Party
  • Generating Electricity 3
  • Transporting 1

  • High Quality Pal Oil
  • Sapphire
  • Electric Organ

Breed a Relaxaurus with any opposite-gender Electric Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Broncherry Aqua (086b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

086b

Grass, Water

Overaffectionate
  • Watering 3

  • Broncherry Meat
  • Lettuce Seeds

Breed a Broncherry with any opposite-gender Water Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Ice Reptyro (088b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

088b

Ice, Ground

Ice-Loving Beast
  • Cooling 3
  • Mining 3

  • Ice Organ

Breed a Reptyro with any opposite-gender Ice Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Ice Kingpaca (089b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

089b

Ice

King of Muscles
  • Gathering 1
  • Cooling 3

  • Ice Organ
  • Wool

Breed a Kingpaca with any opposite-gender Ice Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Mammorest Cryst (090b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

090b

Ice

Ice Crusher
  • Cooling 2
  • Lumbering 2
  • Mining 2

  • High Quality Pal Oil
  • Leather
  • Mammorest Meat

Breed a Mammorest with any opposite-gender Ice Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Wumpo Botan (091b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

091b

Grass

Guardian of the Snowy Mountain
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 3
  • Transporting 4
  • Planting 1

  • Lettuce Seeds
  • Beautiful Flower
  • Tomato Seeds

Breed a Wumpo with any opposite-gender Grass Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Jormuntide Ignis (101b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

101b

Dragon, Fire

Stormbringer Lava Dragon
  • Kindling 4

  • Pal Fluids
  • High Quality Pal Oil

Breed a Jormuntide with any opposite-gender Fire Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Suzaku Aqua (102b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

102b

Water

Wings of Water
  • Watering 3

Breed a Suzaku with any opposite-gender Water Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Lyleen Noct (104b)

#

Elements

Partner Skill

Work Suitability

Possible Drops

104b

Dark

Goddess of the Tranquil Light
  • Handiwork 3
  • Gathering 2
  • Medicine Production 3

  • Pal Fluids

Breed a Lyleen with any opposite-gender Dark Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.