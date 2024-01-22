Pal Fusions are a special type of Pal in Palworld that are exceptionally rare, powerful variants of regular Pals in the game. Players can find these Pals in the wild or dungeons and catch them in the same manner as other Pals. They can also be bred at a Breeding Farm by placing the base version of a Pal and another pal of the specific Element Type (along with some cake). After some time, an egg will appear inside the Breeding Farm. Place the egg inside an Egg Incubator and wait for it to hatch. Providing the egg with the appropriate heating or cooling will speed up the incubation time by 50% to 100%!

Jolthog Cryst (012b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 012b Ice Cold Bomb Cooling 1 Ice Organ

Breed a Jolthog with any opposite-gender Ice Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Mau Cryst (024b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 024b Ice Gold Digger Cooling 1

Farming 1 Ice Organ

Sapphire

Breed a Mau with any opposite-gender Ice Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Gobfin Ignis (031b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 031b Water Angry Shark Kindling 2

Handiwork 1

Transporting 1 Flame Organ

Breed a Gobfin with any opposite-gender Fire Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Hangyu Cryst (032b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 032b Ice Winter Trapeze Handiwork 1

Transporting 2

Gathering 1

Cooling 1

Breed a Hangyu with any opposite-gender Ice Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Mossanda Lux (033b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 033b Electric Grenadier Panda Generating Electricity 2

Handiwork 2

Lumbering 2

Transporting 3 Electric Organ

Leather

Mushroom

Breed a Mossanda with any opposite-gender Electric Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Eikthyrdeer Tera (037b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 037b Ground Guardian of the Forest Lumbering 2 Eikthyrdeer Venison

Leather

Horn

Breed a Eikthyrdeer with any opposite-gender Ground Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Incineram Noct (040b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 040b Dark Darclaw Hunter Handiwork 2

Transporting 2

Mining 1 Horn

Leather

Breed a Incineram with any opposite-gender Dark Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Leezpunk Ignis (045b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 045b Fire Sixth Sense Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Gathering 1

Kindling 1 Flame Organ

Silver Key

Breed a Leezpunk with any opposite-gender Dark Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Robinquill Terra (048b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 048b Grass, Ground Hawk Eye Transporting 2

Handiwork 2

Lumbering 1

Medicine Production 1

Gathering 2 Wheat Seeds

Breed a Robinquill with any opposite-gender Ground Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Pyrin Noct (058b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 058b Fire, Dark Black Hare Kindling 2

Lumbering 1 Flame Organ

Leather

Breed a Pyrin with any opposite-gender Dark Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Dinossom Lux (064b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 064b Electric, Dragon Thunder Dragon Generating Electricity 2

Lumbering 2 Tomato Seeds

Breed a Dinossom with any opposite-gender Electric Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Surfent Terra (065b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 065b Ground Swift Swimmer Gathering 1 Pal Fluids

Breed a Surfent with any opposite-gender Ground Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Vanwyrm Cryst (071b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 071b Ice, Dark Aerial Marauder Cooling 2

Transporting 3 Bone

Ice Organ

Sapphire

Breed a Vanwyrm with any opposite-gender Ice Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Kelpsea Ignis (081b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 081b Fire Lava Spout Kindling 1 Flame Organ

Raw Kelpsea

Breed a Kelpsea with any opposite-gender Fire Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Blazehowl Noct (084b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 084b Fire, Dark Darkflame Lion Kindling 3

Lumbering 2 Flame Organ

Breed a Blazehowl with any opposite-gender Dark Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Relaxaurus Lux (085b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 085b Dragon, Electric Missily Party Generating Electricity 3

Transporting 1 High Quality Pal Oil

Sapphire

Electric Organ

Breed a Relaxaurus with any opposite-gender Electric Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Broncherry Aqua (086b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 086b Grass, Water Overaffectionate Watering 3 Broncherry Meat

Lettuce Seeds

Breed a Broncherry with any opposite-gender Water Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Ice Reptyro (088b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 088b Ice, Ground Ice-Loving Beast Cooling 3

Mining 3 Ice Organ

Breed a Reptyro with any opposite-gender Ice Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Ice Kingpaca (089b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 089b Ice King of Muscles Gathering 1

Cooling 3 Ice Organ

Wool

Breed a Kingpaca with any opposite-gender Ice Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Mammorest Cryst (090b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 090b Ice Ice Crusher Cooling 2

Lumbering 2

Mining 2 High Quality Pal Oil

Leather

Mammorest Meat

Breed a Mammorest with any opposite-gender Ice Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Wumpo Botan (091b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 091b Grass Guardian of the Snowy Mountain Handiwork 2

Lumbering 3

Transporting 4

Planting 1 Lettuce Seeds

Beautiful Flower

Tomato Seeds

Breed a Wumpo with any opposite-gender Grass Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Jormuntide Ignis (101b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 101b Dragon, Fire Stormbringer Lava Dragon Kindling 4 Pal Fluids

High Quality Pal Oil

Breed a Jormuntide with any opposite-gender Fire Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Suzaku Aqua (102b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 102b Water Wings of Water Watering 3

Breed a Suzaku with any opposite-gender Water Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.

Lyleen Noct (104b)

# Elements Partner Skill Work Suitability Possible Drops 104b Dark Goddess of the Tranquil Light Handiwork 3

Gathering 2

Medicine Production 3 Pal Fluids

Breed a Lyleen with any opposite-gender Dark Pal at the Breeding Farm, then place the egg in an Egg Incubator.