Discovering the perfect healer companions in Palworld can be the difference between success and failure in traversing the sprawling landscapes of the Palpagos Islands.

From steadfast companions that mend wounds swiftly to those with a knack for safeguarding your well-being during encounters, let's delve into a curated list of the finest healer pals. Embark on your adventure equipped with these invaluable allies, ensuring your survival amidst the challenges of Palworld's untamed wilderness

Petallia

Petallia has the partner skill Blessing of the Flower Spirit. When activated, Petallia uses medicinal flowers to restore the player's HP.

icon
Petallia (087)
Grass
100 100 100 95 700 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Wind Cutter Aqua Gun Seed Machine Gun Bubble Blast Grass Tornado Spine Vine Solar Blast
30 40 50 65 80 95 150
Planting Handiwork Medicine Transporting Gathering
3 2 2 1 2
Partner Skill
Blessing of the Flower Spirit
When activated, uses medicinal flowers to restore the player's HP.
Possible Drops
3590 M
Petallia

A Pal that transforms into a massive plant when at the end of its life. Once every ten years, a beautiful flower blooms and a new is born.

Lovander

Lovander has Life Steal ability and medical production at level 2.

icon
Lovander (069)
Neutral
120 70 70 70 850 30
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Power Shot Poison Blast Shadow Burst Acid Rain Power Bomb Implode Pal Blast
35 30 55 80 70 180 150
Handiwork Medicine Transporting Mining
2 2 2 1
Partner Skill
Heart Drain
While fighting together, grants the player and Lovander the life steal effect
which absorbs some of the received damage and restores HP.
Possible Drops
2450 L
Lovander

Seeking a night of love, it is always chasing someone around. At first it only showed interest in other Pals, but in recent years even humans have become the target of its debauchery.

Felbat

At Level 23, Felbat grants Life Steal as well, converting damage into HP.

icon
Felbat (094)
Dark
100 110 100 105 700 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Poison Blast Dark Ball Shadow Burst Spirit Flame Nightmare Ball Ignis Rage Dark Laser
30 40 55 75 100 120 150
Medicine
3
Partner Skill
Life Steal
While fighting together, grants the player and Felbat the life steal effect
which absorbs some of the received damage and restores HP.
Possible Drops
2100 M
Felbat

Attacking from the shadows, this Pal traps its prey within its cloak-like wings. It's probably best not to know what happens within them, or why the inside of its wings are stained red.

Lyleen

Lyleen has the Partner Skill called Harvest Goddess. When it is activated, the queen's soothing graces greatly restore the player's HP.

icon
Lyleen (104)
Grass
110 105 100 110 550 30
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Wind Cutter Seed Machine Gun Seed Mine Aqua Burst Grass Tornado Spine Vine Solar Blast
30 50 65 100 80 95 150
Planting Handiwork Gathering Medicine
4 3 2 3
Partner Skill
Harvest Goddess
When activated, the queen's soothing graces
greatly restore the player's HP.
Possible Drops
7160 L
Lyleen

A docile Pal full of love. It watches over small Pals who have lost their parents. It uses a full-power to discipline naughty Pals.

Lyleen Noct

Lyleen Noct also has the Partner Skill called Harvest Goddess.

Lyleen Noct

An elegant Pal full of grace. It admonishes any who are disrespectful with a painful slap. Some Pals actively seek out this punishment.

Teafant

The "Soothing Shower" Partner Skill lets Teafant spray water on you for health regeneration.

icon
Teafant (016)
Water
70 70 70 60 400 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Aqua Gun Hydro Jet Sand Blast Bubble Blast Acid Rain Aqua Burst Hydro Laser
40 30 40 65 80 100 150
Watering
1
Partner Skill
Soothing Shower
When activated, spouts mysterious water that
soothes wounds and restores the player's HP.
Possible Drops
1000 M
Teafant

Large amounts of water pour from what is thought to be its nose, though some say that it is, in fact, just snot. This has sparked a fierce debate among Pal scholars.

That concludes our list of healer companions in Palworld. Petallia, Lovander, Felbat, Lyleen, Lyleen Noct, and Teafant can spell the difference between survival and peril.