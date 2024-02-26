Discovering the perfect healer companions in Palworld can be the difference between success and failure in traversing the sprawling landscapes of the Palpagos Islands.

From steadfast companions that mend wounds swiftly to those with a knack for safeguarding your well-being during encounters, let's delve into a curated list of the finest healer pals. Embark on your adventure equipped with these invaluable allies, ensuring your survival amidst the challenges of Palworld's untamed wilderness

Petallia has the partner skill Blessing of the Flower Spirit. When activated, Petallia uses medicinal flowers to restore the player's HP.

Petallia (087) Grass 100 100 100 95 700 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Wind Cutter Aqua Gun Seed Machine Gun Bubble Blast Grass Tornado Spine Vine Solar Blast 30 40 50 65 80 95 150 Planting Handiwork Medicine Transporting Gathering 3 2 2 1 2 Partner Skill Blessing of the Flower Spirit When activated, uses medicinal flowers to restore the player's HP. Possible Drops Petallia A Pal that transforms into a massive plant when at the end of its life. Once every ten years, a beautiful flower blooms and a new is born.

Lovander has Life Steal ability and medical production at level 2.

Lovander (069) Neutral 120 70 70 70 850 30 Active Skills Work Suitability Power Shot Poison Blast Shadow Burst Acid Rain Power Bomb Implode Pal Blast 35 30 55 80 70 180 150 Handiwork Medicine Transporting Mining 2 2 2 1 Partner Skill Heart Drain While fighting together, grants the player and Lovander the life steal effect

which absorbs some of the received damage and restores HP. Possible Drops Lovander Seeking a night of love, it is always chasing someone around. At first it only showed interest in other Pals, but in recent years even humans have become the target of its debauchery.

At Level 23, Felbat grants Life Steal as well, converting damage into HP.

Felbat (094) Dark 100 110 100 105 700 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Poison Blast Dark Ball Shadow Burst Spirit Flame Nightmare Ball Ignis Rage Dark Laser 30 40 55 75 100 120 150 Medicine 3 Partner Skill Life Steal While fighting together, grants the player and Felbat the life steal effect

which absorbs some of the received damage and restores HP. Possible Drops Felbat Attacking from the shadows, this Pal traps its prey within its cloak-like wings. It's probably best not to know what happens within them, or why the inside of its wings are stained red.

Lyleen has the Partner Skill called Harvest Goddess. When it is activated, the queen's soothing graces greatly restore the player's HP.

Lyleen (104) Grass 110 105 100 110 550 30 Active Skills Work Suitability Wind Cutter Seed Machine Gun Seed Mine Aqua Burst Grass Tornado Spine Vine Solar Blast 30 50 65 100 80 95 150 Planting Handiwork Gathering Medicine 4 3 2 3 Partner Skill Harvest Goddess When activated, the queen's soothing graces

greatly restore the player's HP. Possible Drops Lyleen A docile Pal full of love. It watches over small Pals who have lost their parents. It uses a full-power to discipline naughty Pals.

Lyleen Noct also has the Partner Skill called Harvest Goddess.

Lyleen Noct An elegant Pal full of grace. It admonishes any who are disrespectful with a painful slap. Some Pals actively seek out this punishment.

The "Soothing Shower" Partner Skill lets Teafant spray water on you for health regeneration.

Teafant (016) Water 70 70 70 60 400 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Aqua Gun Hydro Jet Sand Blast Bubble Blast Acid Rain Aqua Burst Hydro Laser 40 30 40 65 80 100 150 Watering 1 Partner Skill Soothing Shower When activated, spouts mysterious water that

soothes wounds and restores the player's HP. Possible Drops Teafant Large amounts of water pour from what is thought to be its nose, though some say that it is, in fact, just snot. This has sparked a fierce debate among Pal scholars.

That concludes our list of healer companions in Palworld. Petallia, Lovander, Felbat, Lyleen, Lyleen Noct, and Teafant can spell the difference between survival and peril.