Discovering the perfect healer companions in Palworld can be the difference between success and failure in traversing the sprawling landscapes of the Palpagos Islands.
From steadfast companions that mend wounds swiftly to those with a knack for safeguarding your well-being during encounters, let's delve into a curated list of the finest healer pals. Embark on your adventure equipped with these invaluable allies, ensuring your survival amidst the challenges of Palworld's untamed wilderness
Petallia
Petallia has the partner skill Blessing of the Flower Spirit. When activated, Petallia uses medicinal flowers to restore the player's HP.
Petallia
A Pal that transforms into a massive plant when at the end of its life. Once every ten years, a beautiful flower blooms and a new is born.
Lovander
Lovander has Life Steal ability and medical production at level 2.
Lovander
Seeking a night of love, it is always chasing someone around. At first it only showed interest in other Pals, but in recent years even humans have become the target of its debauchery.
Felbat
At Level 23, Felbat grants Life Steal as well, converting damage into HP.
Felbat
Attacking from the shadows, this Pal traps its prey within its cloak-like wings. It's probably best not to know what happens within them, or why the inside of its wings are stained red.
Lyleen
Lyleen has the Partner Skill called Harvest Goddess. When it is activated, the queen's soothing graces greatly restore the player's HP.
Lyleen
A docile Pal full of love. It watches over small Pals who have lost their parents. It uses a full-power to discipline naughty Pals.
Lyleen Noct
Lyleen Noct also has the Partner Skill called Harvest Goddess.
Lyleen Noct
An elegant Pal full of grace. It admonishes any who are disrespectful with a painful slap. Some Pals actively seek out this punishment.
Teafant
The "Soothing Shower" Partner Skill lets Teafant spray water on you for health regeneration.
soothes wounds and restores the player's HP.
Teafant
Large amounts of water pour from what is thought to be its nose, though some say that it is, in fact, just snot. This has sparked a fierce debate among Pal scholars.
That concludes our list of healer companions in Palworld. Petallia, Lovander, Felbat, Lyleen, Lyleen Noct, and Teafant can spell the difference between survival and peril.