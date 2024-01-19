After first starting Palworld, you will run out into the world and find an Expedition Survivor. She indicates that Pals have been roaming around the world and eating all the people, with few survivors left. She will give you some wood and your next guided quest will be to create a Pal Sphere so you can start catching Pals. For the Pal Sphere, you will be missing a Paldium Fragment.

To create the Pal Sphere, first you will need to craft a workbench. All you need for this is some wood which, thankfully the survivor has given you 10 pieces of wood. In order to craft your work table simple press "B" to open the crafting UI, and choose Primitive Workbench.

At the bench you can choose to create a Pal Sphere. To create it, you will need three ingredients:

1x Paldium Fragment

3x Wood

3x Stone

Where To Get a Paldium Fragment in Palworld

To get the Paldium Fragments, you will need to find the grey and blue rocks scattered around the land. To obtain the Paldium Fragment, simply hit these rocks. You can use your fists, your club, or anything really, but if you have an axe, it will work faster.

Once you've obtained the fragments, you can go back to your workbench and make the Pal Sphere. But wait!!! If you haven't found the 3 stone you need yet, you will need to also gather those.

Finding Stone in Palworld

To get the stone required as the last ingredient, it is very straight forward. As you traverse the land you will see, well... stones on the ground. Simply look for these small grey stones and run to them to pick them up. Alternatively, you can find large rocks and hit them to obtain more stone. Once you have them, you can finally craft your Pal Sphere and use it to catch Pals!