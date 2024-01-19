Early in Palworld while catching new pals, you may come across some higher level foes, and take on more than you are ready for. If one of your pals faints in combat, they will no longer be able to be used until you revive them.

You will know if your pal has fainted by noting at the party screen that they have no health (green) bar left.

Healing & Reviving Pals in Palworld

To revive and heal your Pals you will need to either make your way to your Palbox, or create a new one wherever you are using the build feature. Go to your Palbox that you crafted before (if you haven't crafted one, you will learn how to in the next section of this guide). Here are the steps to heal your pets:

Open the Palbox Management Menu by pressing [F] in front of your Palbox. Select your fainted Pals from your party menu and drag them into the Palbox. A timer will start to heal them back up and to be usable again.

Building a Palbox

If you do not have a Palbox built yet, or you want to build another one but forget how to, you can use your Build UI by pressing [B]. Use the 1 and 3 key to cycle through the top menu of build types. To build the Palbox you will need the following ingredients:

1x Paldium Fragment

8x Wood

3x Stone