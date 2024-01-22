Here is a concise table for players to reference to understand the dynamic interactions between elemental types of Pals in the game.

A Pal that has Strength against another will deal double damage and receive half damage from that element. A Pal that has Weakness against another will deal half damage and receive double damage from that type of element. Pals that have 2 Elements will double these strengths and weaknesses against appropriate elements.

Each Pal possesses an elemental affinity, and each element has elements that it is strong or weak against. Elemental attacks deal more damage to elements they are strong against and less damage to elements they are weak against.

This table outlines the elemental relationships in the game, categorizing each type with its strengths and weaknesses. Fire is strong against Grass and Ice but weak against Water, for example. Each elemental type has specific advantages over certain types, making strategic choices crucial in battles. Grass, for instance, is strong against Ground but weak against Fire. Electric is strong against Water but vulnerable to Ground.