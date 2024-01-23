Key Takeaways Palworld, a game similar to Pokémon, has gained a lot of attention and sold 6 million copies since its launch.

Nintendo has taken action against a YouTuber for showcasing a Pokémon mod for Palworld, raising eyebrows in the gaming community.

The ongoing controversy surrounding Palworld and Nintendo's selective legal actions add complexity to the situation.

In an unsurprising turn of events, Palworld, the game touted as "Pokémon with guns," has garnered significant attention in the gaming community. Former Chief Legal Officer of The Pokémon Company, Don McGowan, expressed his astonishment, stating, "This looks like the usual ripoff nonsense that I would see a thousand times a year when I was Chief Legal Officer of Pokémon. I'm just surprised it got this far."

As reported by Eurogamer, McGowan, who served as The Pokémon Company's chief legal officer from 2008 to 2020, voiced his skepticism about Palworld's success to GameFile, emphasizing its resemblance to familiar Pokémon elements. The game, developed by Pocketpair, has sold a staggering 6 million copies since its early access launch, dominating gaming conversations over the past few days.

One striking aspect of the Palworld saga is the alleged similarities to Pokémon designs and its more violent premise of catching creatures, including humans. While Nintendo acknowledges the game's existence, it refrains from commenting on "individual cases," leaving room for speculation on potential legal actions.

In a not-entirely-unexpected twist, Nintendo has reportedly taken action against a YouTuber for showcasing a Pokémon mod. The mod, which added Pokémon elements to Palworld, has been removed from the internet at the request of the copyright holder, Nintendo. The YouTuber, ToastedShoes, shared on social media, "Nintendo has come for me, please leave me in your thoughts and prayers."

This move by Nintendo to target a YouTuber rather than directly addressing Palworld raises eyebrows within the gaming community. The company's decision not to comment on the game itself, coupled with the removal of the Pokémon mod, adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing Palworld controversy.

For those diving into Palworld, Hardcore Gamer has a database dedicated to all your Palworld needs. As the debate surrounding Palworld continues, the spotlight remains on Nintendo's selective legal actions, leaving players and industry observers intrigued about the unfolding developments in this Pokémon-inspired saga.