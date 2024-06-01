Key Takeaways There are plenty of fun secrets and references in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door!

For instance, you can stay at inns to unlock a VIP bonus after 50 stays.

You can also challenge unique bosses like Atomic Boo and Prince Mush for rewards.

Mario’s mission to collect the Crystal Stars and save Princess Peach is a pretty linear affair when all is said and done. That doesn’t mean there aren’t secrets to find and extra things to do outside the main quest, however.

For those willing to venture off into the weeds a bit, or, at the very least, come back after the credits roll, there are actually more than a few interesting things to check out and challenges to take on. From alternate costumes to brand-new fights, these are the best secrets and easter eggs to be found in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

10 Steal Wario’s Look

Who wears it better?

Mario can actually change up his look a bit if he wants; it’s just a matter of finding the right badges. Acquiring them isn’t hard, and the first one is actually found right in Rogueport. Talk to Charlieton, a traveling merchant, and see if he’s carrying the W Emblem badge. He won’t let it go cheap, though, so make sure to bring plenty of coins.

Once acquired and equipped, the W Emblem changes Mario’s outfit to Wario’s color scheme, right down to the shoes. The hat still reads "M,” but close enough, right?

9 Get a VIP Bonus at The Inn

All that napping can actually pay off someday!

It turns out that the inns scattered around the world really do appreciate Mario’s business, so much so that they’ll do something special if he stays with them often enough. After fifty stays, Mario will wake up to a little party in his honor for being such a good customer. Not only that, but he’ll also be awarded 200 coins to mark the occasion!

Every stay at any inn counts toward this total, so there’s no need to just rest over and over at the same place to get this.

8 Bump Into Bow

Guess she got tired of hanging around the mansion again.

Only a handful of characters from Mario’s first paper adventure show up again in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. Parakarry delivers Peach's letter, and of course Bowser, Kammy and Peach are involved, but of all the companions from the first game, only Bow makes a proper return.

In order to catch up with Bow, Mario must first finish his quest and defeat the Shadow Queen. Then, after starting the post-game, he needs to make his way over to Poshley Heights. Bow and Bootler will be hanging out in front of Poshley Sanctum, apparently so Lady Bow can enjoy some sightseeing.

7 Challenge The Atomic Boo

He’s not afraid anymore.

After Mario frees the Boos and returns to the main chamber in Creepy Steeple, they’ll start swarming him and slowing him down. It doesn’t take much to disperse them; a super hammer spin is enough. But do it enough times, and they’ll all combine into the Atomic Boo.

The Atomic Boo is basically an optional boss fight. Mario can run from it at any time, but the Boos will just keep forming it so long as he’s hanging around Creepy Steeple. Defeating it will net Mario the Lucky Start badge, so it’s actually a fight worth seeing through.

6 Hop into the 8-Bit Room

Take a quick detour into Mario’s past.

Both Super Mario RPG and Paper Mario have rooms where Mario can transform into his 8-bit self for a short time. This tradition is carried on here in the X-Naut base, and it even works on partner characters this time.

The room is on the same level as Grodus’ audience chamber. Just find the room with the swinging grate, Ultra Jump into it, follow the path, and drop into the locker room. Mario and his current partner will drop in pixelated, and the effect lasts until they leave the room! Repeat the process to see everyone’s throwback form.

5 The Great Gonzales Returns to the Glitz Pit

Remind everyone who the real champ is!

It turns out that Jolene was serious when she said she’d save Mario’s slot on the Glitz Pit roster; Mario really can come back and start fighting anytime if he wants. The thing is, though, he can’t just waltz in and expect to go right back to being the champ.

After the Shadow Queen is defeated, head on back to the Glitz Pit to resume Mario’s career. It’s the same deal as last time: fight his way up from the bottom of the minor leagues all the way to the championship. There are a couple of new fights to try out and coins to be farmed, so don’t miss it!

4 W is Real 2004

Waluigi might not be in the game, but his style is.

Mario isn’t limited to dressing like his own nemesis; he can steal Waluigi’s look too! Unlike with the Wario outfit, though, it’s not quite as simple as putting on a badge. Actually, it takes two. First, he needs the W Emblem from Charlieton the trader in Rogueport.

Next, he needs to acquire the L Emblem from the mirror room in Poshley Sanctum. With both badges in hand, all Mario needs to do is put them both on, and boom, it’s Waluigi time!

3 Ms. Mowz Joins the Party!

She’s just gotta find out if Mario is worth following first.

There are many great reasons to pay attention to the trouble center and help solve problems around town. Many grateful citizens will throw coins, items and even Pianta Parlor membership cards Mario’s way, but the biggest reason to do this is a secret party member: the great mouse thief herself, Ms. Mowz.

The badge hunting Squeek put an anonymous notice on the board asking for help finding a special badge. If Mario can find it and bring it back to her, he gets to both keep the badge and add a new member to the party!

2 Challenge the First Champion of the Glitz Pit!

Prince Mush is back and is taking on all challengers.

There are several good reasons for Mario to make a comeback run through the Glitz Pit. The first is coins, with the Glitz Pit paying much better than normal fights, and another is bragging rights. The remake adds another reason to come back, though: the chance to challenge Prince Mush himself!

He will eventually challenge Mario to an exhibition match some time after Mario completes Jolene’s “Help Wanted” trouble, after which Mario can arrange the fight at any time by reserving it at a fight terminal like usual. Don’t do so lightly though, Prince Mush’s legendary reputation is rightfully earned.

1 Whacka Has Finally Had Enough

A dude can only take so many bumps on the noggin.

Whackas are tragic creatures. All they want to do is find a nice, sunny spot and hang out. Unfortunately for them, whacking them on the head generates one of the more powerful healing items in the world, so people cannot help but take a crack whenever they find one. The Whackas usually just take it in stride and try to find another, more secluded spot. However, everyone has a breaking point.

Such is the case for the Whacka found in this game. If Mario makes it leave Keelhaul Key, it’ll leave and relocate to the bottom of the Pit of 100 Trials after Bonetail’s defeat. If Mario whacks it again, it’ll snap and give Mario the fight of his life!