Key Takeaways Bosses vary in difficulty, from easy like Gus to tough like Gloomtail. Find the right mix of challenge and charm in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

Be prepared for unexpected encounters like Smorg and Prince Mush, challenging Mario in unique ways.

Strategy is key in tough battles like with Cortez or the Shadow Queen. Buff up, stay focused, and emerge victorious.

While it doesn’t have as many bosses as the likes of Elden Ring or Hollow Knight, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door still offers players a decent number of big baddies to test their skills on. Some of these bosses are genuinely tough fights, while others are seemingly there only for comic relief.

That’s not even necessarily a bad thing in a Paper Mario game, though, since comedy and overall charm are a big part of what makes the series special. Difficulty is great, but in this game, offering a good mix of both qualities is what matters most.

23 Gus

This dude ain’t so tough.

Location: East Rogueport HP: 20 Attack: 3 Defense: 0 Mood: Surprised

Gus is basically a run-of-the mill Craw who likes shaking passersby down for coins. It doesn’t take anything special to beat him and the fight itself isn’t terribly remarkable. His reaction to being defeated is predictable too: he just runs off all upset like any other bully.

22 Gold Fuzzy

Gold isn’t always great.

Location: Shwonk Fortress HP: 10 Attack: 1 Defense: 0 Mood: Self-conscious

Like the Gus fight, this encounter can hardly be called a boss fight. It’s just a bunch of normal fuzzies and one more that just happens to be gold. The whole fight wouldn’t have had to happen at all, but this particular fuzzy has it out for the world for some reason and just couldn’t let Mario walk by without dramatically declaring its dissatisfaction.

21 Blooper

What kind of person just walks up and whacks someone’s tentacle like that?!

Location: Rogueport Sewers HP: 12 Attack: 1 Defense: 0 Mood: Vengeful

Blooper is another mini-boss that isn’t all that difficult to defeat. All Mario has to do is attack its tentacles until it falls down and whittle down its HP from there. This fight is 100% Mario’s fault, though. This Blooper was just hanging out until Mario walked up and smashed one of its tentacles with a hammer. Just about anyone would be looking for some payback after something like that.

Magnus von Grapple

Surely X-Naut engineering can do better than this.

Location: The Great Boggly Tree HP: 30 Attack: 2 Defense: 1 Mood: Self-Confident

While detachable fists probably sounded good in the design phase, in practice they don’t help Magnus von Grapple deal with serious threats like Mario. They’re rather fragile at only two hit points each, so they can be easily cleared. This leaves the mech suit with only one predictable attack per turn and gives Mario and co. a clear field to just wail on it. Lord Crump would have been much better off just directly fighting Mario.

20 Hooktail

Frogs are the key.

Location: Hooktail Castle HP: 20 (+10 later) Attack: 5 Defense: 1 Mood: Sick to her stomach

With high attack and a decent health pool for the early game, Hooktail should be an enemy Mario needs to treat with extreme caution. And she is very much a threat if he goes into the battle unprepared. Fortunately for Mario, Hooktail just cannot stand frogs.

It seems she got some bad food poisoning from eating one once, so from then on, even just the sound of one is now able to turn her stomach. Mario can exploit this with the Attack FX G badge and severely weaken her attacks and defenses.

19 The Three Shadows

There is a weak link here, but it ain’t Vivian.

Location: Boggly Woods HP: 9 (Beldam), 12 (Marilyn), 10 (Vivian) Attack: 1 (Beldam), 2 (Marilyn), 1 (Vivian) Defense: 0 (all) Mood: Nefarious, "Guh!", Sad

From the moment the Three Shadows are introduced, it’s made clear that Beldam is desperate to show the world that she’s the best of the three and that Vivian is the worst. She takes every opportunity to punish the other and put them down, saving the worst abuse for Vivian in retaliation for the other shadow pointing out her mistakes.

In battle, Beldam can be safely saved for last, as both Marilyn and Vivian are bigger threats; Marilyn in particular. Beldam probably realizes that she’s actually the weakest on some level, hence the massive overcompensation.

18 Bowser

He really doesn’t have a clue.

Location: Glitz Pit HP: 30 Attack: 3 Defense: 1 Mood: Confused

Bower spends the entirety of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door trying to play catch-up with Mario, except that he doesn’t even know what’s going on. He does manage to find Mario in the Glitz Pit after Mario defeats the Magikoopas, charging in and demanding a fight so as to get what’s “his.”

While he’s not a pushover, the biggest threat from Bowser in this fight is his ability to shut down one of Mario’s options if his ground-pound attack isn’t blocked. Just land those blocks, don’t jump on him and serve him a resounding defeat.

17 Dark Bones

Don’t give this one any time to cook.

Location: Palace of Shadow HP: 20 Attack: 5 Defense: 2 Mood: Groggy

Dark Bones is a particularly powerful Dry Bones variant found exclusively in the Palace of Shadow. Like its cousins, it can rebuild itself if it isn’t bombed or set on fire, and it will build allies until it’s permanently taken out. The best thing to do for this fight is to hit it hard and fast, and make sure to have Admiral Bobbery deal the final blow.

Curiously, this enemy may not be a thrall of the Shadow Queen as its dialogue could be read as trying to prevent the queen’s resurrection rather than as a threat to her enemies.

16 Lord Crump & X-Naut Crew

Who could have seen this coming?

Location: Keelhaul Key HP: 30 (each phase) Attack: 3 Defense: 0 Mood: Too confident

To no one’s surprise, the dude who looked just like Lord Crump did, in fact, turn out to be the man himself, and he actually pulls a decently smart move by attacking with a full crew of X-Nauts when Mario should be too tired to resist. This time, he relies on strength in numbers, calling on his crew to whittle down Mario’s health and even roll right over him for big damage.

The fight doesn’t end until Crump goes down, so only focus on the normal X-Nauts enough to keep things manageable.

15 Atomic Boo

Boos can get really brave if there are enough of them.

Location: Creepy Steeple HP: 40 Attack: 4 Defense: 0 Mood: Nice and spooky!

Atomic Boo is an optional secret boss that can be challenged in the main chamber of Creepy Steeple at any time after freeing the Boos. They start hanging out in that main chamber and will swarm Mario until he disperses them with a super hammer swing. Doing this enough will cause them to form up into the Atomic Boo.

This boss gets its own theme, has a whole audience of Boos rooting for it and primarily attacks by throwing boos. It’ll either try to crush Mario or try to swarm in as a bunch of smaller Boos. Take it down to finally get some peace and quiet.

14 Doopliss

Ya’ll seriously couldn’t tell?!

Location: Creepy Steeple HP: 40 Attack: 4 Defense: 0 Mood: Haughty

Doopliss is a fight in two parts. The first, at the beginning of the chapter, plays out as a normal encounter. Just hit the bad guy until he falls down and get the star. Nice and easy. The second part comes after breaking the Duplighost’s curse and making him vulnerable.

Doopliss tries acting haughty and rallies the allies against Mario one more time, but Mario mustn’t hit them back unless he wants some very upset friends after the fight (though they kinda deserve it). Use anything that buffs Mario’s attack, keep Doopliss burned and end the fight as quickly as possible.

13 The Three Shadows Rematch

Now with 100% more Doopliss!

Location: Palace of Shadow HP: 30 (Beldam), 40 (Marilyn), 40 (Doopliss) Attack: 5 (Beldam), 7 (Marilyn), 6 (Doopliss) Defense: 0 (all) Mood: Betrayed, "Guh", Unappreciated

Once again, Marilyn is the biggest threat thanks to her large reserve of HP, high base attack and charging ability. For this fight to go smoothly, she must be eliminated first. Beldam is second priority this time since her magic actually does hit hard and has a high chance of inflicting status ailments.

As for Doopliss, he’s about as ineffectual as ever since his tactics haven’t changed. Try to make him copy only Goombella and then knock him out again. Hopefully, after this, the Shadow Sisters can get things worked out; Doopliss just doesn’t belong here.

12 Rawk Hawk

It’s about time this guy got RAWKED!

Location: Glitz Pit HP: 40 Attack: 4 Defense: 0 Mood: Intimidated

Perhaps the most hype fight of the Glitz Pit in Chapter Three, the bout against Rawk Hawk is one that tends to stick in the ol’ memory. Rawk Hawk is a classic wrestling heel through and through. He’s got the attitude, is always ready to trash talk and is out to win at practically any cost. Dealing with his attacks isn’t actually all that difficult, though. Just keep the pressure on him and watch out when he tries to bring the ceiling down on Mario’s head.

11 Smorg

Why is this thing even here?

Location: Excess Express HP: 50 Attack: 4 to 6 Defense: 1 Mood: SMOOOOOOORRRRRRGGG!!

Smorg is a unique case in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door in that it doesn’t have anything to do with the larger story. Meeting it all is more of a stroke of bad luck on Mario’s part. Seriously, if he’d just taken the train a day or so earlier, he probably would have gotten to Poshley Heights without any trouble.

As a boss, Smorg can be challenging thanks to having a great deal of HP and hard-hitting attacks that can come in series and are difficult to guard against. As such, buffing Mario and his allies’ defense stats is probably the way to go for this fight.

10 Macho Grubba

“Macho” really doesn’t do it justice.

Location: Glitz Pit HP: 60 Attack: 4 Defense: 0 Mood: Not so jolly

Capping off Chapter Three is an absolute fire fight against a very jacked Grubba. The old promoter just isn’t ready to let go of the strength of his youth yet, so he’s kicked his machine into overdrive in an attempt to overpower Mario and his friends (he’s also got some killer music running, dang!).

Macho Grubba spends several turns casting buffs on himself, giving himself increased attack, defense and evade. Hitting him can be difficult and getting hit by him can be devastating, so try to use moves that can’t miss like Earth Tremor and buff Mario’s defense if possible.

9 Cortez

You can’t kill what’s already dead.

Location: Keelhaul Key HP: 60 (total) Attack: 4 Defense: 1 Mood: Quite angry

Cortez gets a fun introduction as the ghostly pirate king of Keelhaul Key. His reason for fighting is punishing anyone who would try to steal his treasure. He has the skills to do it, being able to telekinetically control four different massive weapons at once. Eliminating those weapons as fast as possible is the name of the game here, as each can hit for four points of damage, do so in series and even inflict poison status via the hook.

After finishing the fight, Captain Cortez finally calms down enough for Mario to tell him that all he wants is the Crystal Star, which Cortez is more than happy to part with.

8 Magnus von Grapple 2.0

Whoever designed this thing should be fired.

Location: X-Naut Fortress HP: 70 Attack: 6 Defense: 2 Mood: Overconfident (still)

Mario’s final battle against Lord Crump happens on the moon, where the bumbling X-Naut commander tries to prevent him from taking the only Crystal Star that the X-Nauts managed to secure themselves. He calls in this upgraded mech suit for the fight, confident that it’ll be enough this time.

While the machine’s offensive power has indeed been improved and it has several more ways to attack, the method for dealing with it is largely the same: destroy its fists. It still has powerful attacks without them, but eliminating them still robs it of its best option. Why didn’t anyone fix that?

7 Sir Grodus

The leader of the X-Nauts isn’t as smart as he thinks he is.

Location: Palace of Shadow HP: 50 Attack: 7 Defense: 1 Mood: Impatient

The X-Naut leader proves that he is not, in fact, mere bluster. This world-domination-obsessed creature can fight, so much so that he’s actually a real threat. This is one of the big showdowns of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, the moment where Mario finally confronts the one who kidnapped Princess Peach and set this whole adventure in motion.

The best things to do against Grodus are keeping Mario’s health up, keeping Grodus burned and killing the Grodus Xs as soon as they spawn. This will ensure that he’ll stay vulnerable and constantly lose health.

6 Bowser & Kammy

They still think they’re the villains of this story. Adorable.

Location: Palace of Shadow HP: 70 (Bowser), 50 (Kammy) Attack: 7 (Bowser), 5 (Kammy) Defense: 2 (Bowser), 0 (Kammy Mood: Very confused and rather upset

Even if they are still hopelessly confused as to what’s really going on, Bowser and Kammy are a powerful tag team of bosses nonetheless. Both hit hard and both have a ton of HP, but it’s Kammy that needs to go first. Not only does she heal Bowser if he takes too much damage, but her magic attacks are hard to guard against and can inflict status ailments. Seriously, take her out as fast as possible and finally send the Koopa King back home!

5 Gloomtail

Frogs won’t save Mario this time.

Location: Palace of Shadow HP: 80 Attack: 8 Defense: 2 Mood: P.O.'d!

Gloomtail is all kinds of mad thanks to Hooktail’s death at the hands of Mario and is out to avenge his sister. He’s still got the strength and sheer staying power to do it too, despite having spent the better part of the last thousand years sealed in the Palace of Shadow.

Gloomtail’s base attacks hit for eight damage and his Megabreath will strike for sixteen damage if Vivian doesn’t pull him out of the way. This is one angry dragon, and the best one can do against such a beast is whittle down its health, use items and stay out of his way.

4 Prince Mush

It’s almost like he never left the ring.

Location: Glitz Pit HP: 96 Attack: 6 Defense: 6 Mood: Eager

Prince Mush didn’t really get to do anything after he reunited with Jolene at the end of Chapter Three in the original version of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. His story pretty much began and ended there. In the new version, though, he’s both a character Mario can have a short chat with as well as one he can challenge in the ring.

Prince Mush is a masterful fighter too. He uses a unique stance system, which determines what sorts of attacks he can dodge and how he attacks Mario. He’s so skilled that the best thing to do is to get good at superguarding to throw off his stance. That’s it. Good luck.