Key Takeaways Completing specific missions in the Trouble Center can yield rare items and even unlock secret party members.

Players should not skip the top missions, such as the Security Code and Seeking Legendary Book, for the best rewards.

The Delivery, Please! mission may require more effort but pays the most, offering 64 coins as a reward.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door doesn’t have a ton of true sidequests, and the ones it does have are mostly concentrated in the Trouble Center found on Rogueport’s east side. All of these missions offer fun little side stories and at least a minor reward, but there’s no big prize for completing them all.

Related Review: Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is a near-legendary RPG these days, but does it still hold up after all this time?

Some missions yield much better rewards than others, of course, with these prizes ranging from rare items to even a secret party member. So for those who are only interested in the very best, here are the ten missions that absolutely should not be skipped.

10 Security Code

This case holds a spicy secret!

After clearing Poshley Heights, Mario will be able to accept a quest to help a ratooey businessman open his briefcase. Doing so grants Mario access to the Hot Sauce consumable item. Now, Hot Sauce isn’t all that great an item by itself, but it is a very useful cooking ingredient.

Mario gets a Hot Sauce for free after completing the trouble and can then buy them from the businessman for ten coins. Recipes that use it include Spicy Pasta, Inky Sauce and the brand new Hottest Dog, and they’re all powerful.

9 Seeking Legendary Book

Is cooking with two ingredients really all it takes to become a legendary chef?

Speaking of cooking, Zess T. isn’t going to be able to make anything all that great until this trouble gets resolved, as the book she is seeking just so happens to be a cookbook. Players who fully explore Creepy Steeple on their first visit will likely just find the book as a matter of course.

Related Paper Mario TTYD: Recipes That'll Really Hit The Spot Cooking in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is entirely optional, but skipping it means missing out on the game’s best items.

For those who need to make a return trip, though, they will find it in a chest in a secret room behind a wall with a little gap Mario can roll through as a tube. Once the book is presented to Zess T. she’ll be able to cook all of the best consumables.

8 Life Mushroom

It never hurts to have a little life insurance.

The Puni Elder wants a Life Shroom for a little insurance against her old age and she’s willing to pay out fifty coins for it. Life mushrooms are expensive when grabbed from shops, so remember to hold onto one of the free ones found out in the world.

So, uh, are Life Mushrooms just for emergency resuscitation or do they actually bring back the dead and give them a new lease on life? I mean, if it's the former case, it really wouldn’t do much if the death was from natural causes, right?

7 Delivery, Please!

Thank goodness this one pays overtime!

This mission is the highest paying of all the Trouble Center missions, but it’s also the one that involves the most legwork. After accepting the trouble, Mario is tasked by Goldbob to deliver a package to General White in Fahr Outpost. Unfortunately, White’s not there when Mario arrives.

He’ll miss the bob-omb again in Rogueport and Glitzville before speaking again to Goldbob in Poshley Heights and then finally venturing out to Fahr Outpost a second time. Mario’s reward at the end of it all is a sweet 64 coins, and it’ll feel earned.

6 Help Me Restock

Mario gets a pretty darn good deal with this one.

All Mario has to do for this one is gather five Courage Shells for Plenn T., the owner of the Toad Bros. Bazaar shop in central Rogueport. One can just hang onto all the Courage Shells they find in the field for this mission, but, if they’re already gone, they can also be bought from the Petalburg shop for five coins each.

Mario’s reward for handing over the shells to Plenn T. is an Ultra Mushroom. Getting this mushroom for free is awesome, but Mario still gets a good deal by buying the Courage Shells since 25 coins for an Ultra Mushroom is an absolute steal.

5 Try To Find Me

It's hide and seek with a real prize on the line!

Completing this trouble will grant Mario his first membership card for Pianta Parlor. All he has to do to get it is find a koopa named “Koopook” somewhere in Hooktail Castle. After taking on the trouble, Mario can find the koopa on a ledge beneath the bridge outside of the treasure room, where Ms. Mowz is encountered for the first time.

As for what the card does, it allows Mario to play the Plane-Mode game and trade Pianta Tokens for some of the lower-level items in Pianta Parlor.

4 Help My Daddy

Feel like living dangerously?

This trouble may sound easy, but taking it on means delving through the first twenty floors of the Pit of 100 Trials. You see, the trouble’s issuer, Pine T., needs someone to rescue his dad, who’s trapped on Floor 18. One can only exit the Pit every ten floors, though, which is why one has to go down two more after finding him.

Getting this trouble done isn’t so bad so long as one brings items and follows our other tips, and the reward is decent: the Silver Card for Pianta Parlor. This card grants access to the Paper-Mode game and allows trading for more items.

3 Important Thing

Love really isn’t easy sometimes.

Taking on this trouble treats players to another chapter in the story of Frankie and Francesca, the two Piantas whose whirlwind romance never seems to calm down. Compared to the last few incidents, this one is both comparatively minor and potentially even more catastrophic: Frankie’s lost his wedding ring!

Fortunately, Mario doesn’t have to go far to find it; he can pick it up in front of Garf’s house on Rogueport’s east side. Frankie will reward Mario with the Gold Card, which unlocks the Tube-Mode game and even more items at Pianta Parlor.

2 I Need My Magazine

When the wrestling urge strikes, it always hits hard!

This time the person in need is Toodles, the wealthy Toad who only has eyes for the Glitz Pit Champion. It seems she’s lent her wrestling magazine to Jolene and really wants it back as soon as possible. Just like with Frankie’s trouble, this one is straightforward: ask Jolene for the magazine and deliver it to Toodles in Poshley Heights.

Related The 10 Best Badges in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Mario has a lot of badges to choose from in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. These are the best of the bunch.

Toodles rewards Mario with the final Pianta Parlor membership card: the Platinum Card. This one unlocks the Boat-Mode game as well as the last few items on the trading menu.

1 Elusive Badge!

Every party needs a good mouse thief.

This trouble can be taken on as soon as Chapter Five begins and players should jump on it right away. Though submitted anonymously, the issuer of this trouble is none other than Ms. Mowz, who wants Mario to find a certain badge hidden in the boss chamber of Hooktail Castle.

Take Flurrie, go to the center of the chamber, and use her ability to blow away a secret panel hiding a chest containing the Attack FX B badge. Return to Ms. Mowz for Mario to learn that it was all a test and have her join his party. Oh and he gets to keep the badge too!