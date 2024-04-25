As news comes out about the next installment of the Sonic film franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, fans might want a taste as to what to expect. Luckily, Paramount Plus has you covered with a spin-off series following Knuckles. With the series debut fast approaching, why don't we catch up with our red-headed Echidna and learn the ways of the warrior.

Who is Knuckles in the Sonic The Hedgehog films?

In Sonic the Hedgehog 2, it is confirmed that Knuckles is the last of the Echidna Tribe, a group whose main mission was to take back the Master Emerald that was stolen from them by the Owls. Sonic's guardian, Longclaw, was the last of the Owl warriors, and knew where the Master Emerald was located. Before the ambush, Knuckles is stopped by his father, who tells him that his moment of honor will come eventually. The attack resulted in the death of Longclaw and soon after that, the rest of the Echinda tribe, including Knuckles' father, died as well. With a vow to seek revenge on Longclaw's apprentice, Sonic, and find the Master Emerald, Knuckles begins his quest.

This leads to Knuckles arriving at the Mushroom Planet where Doctor Eggman was stranded on. He forms an alliance with Eggman, as their goals for payback on Sonic are aligned. Through the film, they track down Sonic and Tails since they are searching for the Master Emerald. At some moments, Knuckles begins to question Robotnik's honor and loyalty. When Robotnik betrays Knuckles by taking the Master Emerald for himself and leaving him behind. Knuckles teams up with Sonic and Tails to reclaim the Master Emerald and stop Robotnik. Having been successful, Knuckles fixes the Master Emerald and makes a pact with Sonic and Tails to protect it from evil and to try and live a normal life with the rest of the crew.

Who is Wade?

Our other protagonist in the show is Wade Whipple, a deputy sheriff at the Green Hills police department who works with Tom Wachowski. Over the course of the two films, he has helped Sonic stop both Robotnik and Knuckles. While Wade has played a smaller role in the films, he will be making his leading debut with Knuckles in the upcoming series.

What is Knuckles about?

According to Paramount Plus, the comedy series takes place between the events of the films Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The comedy will follow Knuckles as he goes on his journey of self-discovery. In addition to his quest, Knuckles agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the traditional ways of the Echidna warrior. On their adventure, they will come across The Buyer, a former servant of Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), whose goal is to steal Knuckles' power.

Who is in Knuckles?

Close

Idris Elba and Adam Pally will be reprising their roles as Knuckles and Wade Whipple, respectively. Special guest stars returning from the Sonic film franchise include Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, and Tika Sumpter as Maddie.

The original series will introduce some new yet familiar faces to the Sonic film franchise. Wade's family will be introduced in the show by the likes of Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride) as Wade's father, "Pistol" Pete Whipple; Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones) as Wade's sister, Wanda; Stockard Channing (The West Wing) as Wade's mother, Wendy Whipple. Rory McCann (Game of Thrones) portrays The Buyer, Scott Mescudi (Don't Look Up) and Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso) play agents Mason and Willoughby. In a guest starring role, legendary actor Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future) voices the sage Echidna, Pachacamac. Paul Scheer (The League) and Rob Huebel (Childrens Hospital) have been cast in undisclosed roles. Judging by this cast of characters, it's safe to say that we will be learning more about Knuckles and Wade's backstories.

Who worked on Knuckles?

Image from Paramount

The series was created and executive produced by John Whittington and Toby Ascher, both returning to the franchise after the second film. Ascher was a producer for both the Sonic films, while Whittington joined as a screenwriter for the second. For the show, Whittington served as head writer and Ascher as showrunner.

Jeff Fowler, the director of Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, and 3, directed the pilot episode, "The Warrior", and executive produced the series. Brandon Trost (An American Pickle), Carol Banker (Reacher), Ged Wright, and Jorma Taccone (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) directed the following episodes. Other executive producers include Neal H. Moritz, Toru Nakahara, and Idris Elba.

Production began in April 2023 in London, England, shooting back-to-back with Sonic the Hedgehog 3. During an interview with The Upcoming, actor Adam Pally described his experience on set by saying that he was able to improvise due to Knuckles being brought to life by a technical team of puppeteers on set and having Idris' lines already done prior to shooting.

When is Knuckles coming out?

Knuckles is set to premiere all six episodes on April 26th. The series will be available to stream only on Paramount Plus.