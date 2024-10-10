Spiritual successors have become a bigger part of gaming over the past decade, with games like Mighty Gunvolt Burst offering up Mega Man-like experience, Bloodstained offering up a variety of Castlevania and Metroidvania gameplay, Taxi Chaos offering up something akin to Crazy Taxi and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk paying homage to Jet Set Radio with a darker tale. One thing we have not seen over the years is something that blends courier work with a Crazy Taxi-style time limit and a Jet Set style of flair. It's an interesting blend because the two sub-genres go well together and yet haven't been combined until now. Even a more regular courier-style game hasn't been something we've seen much of beyond Courier Crisis on the PS1 and Saturn nearly 30 years ago.

Parcel Corps allows you to take on the role of a gig worker out to deliver whatever package is needed to go where, with a Crazy Taxi-style time limit but with a more expansive set of Jet Set Radio-style tricks. One big improvement here versus both CT and Jet Set is that you have a lot more control over your tricks and vehicle movement. The bike-centric gameplay evokes having the rickshaw unlocked in the original Crazy Taxi in that it has greater control than a regular car, but with that comes needing to be more nuanced in your handling and that mindset comes in handy playing this even in demo form.

Parcel Corps allows you to take on the role of a gig worker out to delivery whatever package is needed to go where, with a Crazy Taxi-style time limit but with a more expansive set of Jet Set Radio-style tricks.

One thing that impressed the most even in demo form is how well-crafted the controls are. You have to be a bit more careful with how you move because the left stick moves you and the face and trigger buttons act as modifiers for things like activating front and rear brakes alongside grinding, so you can be more intricate with your movements. It takes some getting used to compared to the more immediate gameplay of CT and JSR, but offers its own tweaks to change the formula up a bit too.

You can check out the trailer below. PC users can enjoy a free demo and a launch discount of 10% on Steam, taking it down to $31.49 from $34.99. Console players on PlayStation and Xbox don't get a discount, unfortunately - unless you have Xbox credit built up with either a regular gift card or use Bing as a your search engine and use the daily punches to get credit that way.