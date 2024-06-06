Key Takeaways Deathbound is a new party-based soulslike game from developers Triforge Studio, due later this year.

The game's unique hook is the ability to swap between different heroes on the fly, each with different skills and relations to the others.

A new demo for the game is available on Steam, as of today.

It would appear that one of the big trends in soulslikes this year will be the ability to switch between different playstyles and/or playstyle-altering items on the fly through gained abilities and items. First, Another Crab's Treasure has us swapping out different shells to gain new stats. Later this year, Enotria: The Last Song will have us swapping between different masks that we can customize with our own loadouts. And on top of all that, Brazilian developers Triforge Studio will have players swapping between an entire party of heroes with their new soulslike game, Deathbound. Wondering how that works? Well, a new gameplay overview trailer dropped during today's Guerrilla Collective event, which you can check out at the link here, and it looks like it could make for something truly interesting that shakes up the genre.

Dead Man's Party

Set in the world of Ziêminal, describe as having "a technological past and a medieval present," Deathbound sees players traverse the city of Akratya, ravaged by a conflict involving the Church of Death. In order to confront the church, players will need to gather a whole part of fallen heroes that they can revive, with the twist being that they all end up residing in one body. And as Akraya is home to a lot of diverse cultures as well, this means that players will be able to swap between a variety of different heroes, including knights, spellcasters, and even capoeira fighters, each with their own backgrounds. So players will be able to switch between them and different combat techniques on the fly, allowing for everyone to experiment with a unique blend of playstyles.

There is a catch, though. Just because you have a bunch of fallen warrior together, it doesn;t mean they necessarily like each other, especially when each has different beliefs and approaches. So positive abilities and buffs you give to certain characters can negatively affect others, meaning that players will have to try and find a balance to their liking in order to succeed. Combined with a unique world full of intriguing visuals and character designs, blending together the modern and the fantastical, it looks like Deathbound might have what it takes to stand out among a crowded genre such as this. But if you need hands-on proof to see if the game has what it takes, then good news, as a new demo is available now on Steam as a part of Summer Game Fest. And if that ends up being to your liking, then you can begin anticipating Deathbound's release later this year for PC, XSX, and PS5, courtesy of publishers Tate Multimedia.