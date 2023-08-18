Sengoku Dynasty Patch Notes – 0.1.2.0 (August 18th, 2023)

Today marks an exciting milestone for Sengoku Dynasty enthusiasts as a fresh wave of eagerly anticipated patch notes has been unleashed below.
What is Sengoku Dynasty?
“Sengoku Dynasty is a vibrant blend of survival, sandbox, role-playing, exploration, city-builder, and action-adventure genres. Early Access allows us to shape the game with your input. By involving you in the process, we aim to craft a game that truly resonates with our players and offers an immersive, rewarding experience. Developing and refining the game based on the feedback and reactions from the player community is an important relationship we are fully committed to.” – Via Steam
Patch Notes for Sengoku Dynasty (August 18th, 2023)
FIXES
- Fixed player losing control over character when crafting on cooking pot.
- Fixed unlimited ashigaru armor exploit in Secrets of Trade quest
- Fixed players sometimes not getting recipes unlocked after Impure Man and Tranquil Tribute quests. If you have an affected save game, you should be able to unlock Fisherman’s hut and Mining Post by talking to Matsumaru again.
- Fixed items disappearing from map on loading saved game (affected loot, dropped items and others). Unfortunately, these items will not reappear if you saved the game when they were already gone.
- Fixed excessive foliage issue near the central lake
- Fixed motion blur activating at night.
- Fixed trade amount resetting when confirming with keyboard/gamepad after mouse use.
- Fixed steel hammer recipe icon showing iron hammer.
- Fixed menu button icons in load game menu.
- Fixed last button being focused on the dialogue, now the first one will be selected by default.
- Fixed dialogue navigation button error.
- Fixed build version becoming visible after pressing F10 (which is the “hide HUD” button. Feel free to use F10 to take some nice screenshots.
- Fixed loss of focus when closing error pop-up in main menu with controller.
- Fixed deer IKs – they should be walking more naturally now.
- Fixed duplicate sound on opening dynasty tab.
- Fixed headwear showing if equipped in FPP.
- Fixed loss of focus after closing the Choose Amount UI.
- Fixed some untranslated UI text.
3D/MAP
- Updated mansion’s second building and corridor.
- Updated hunter’s hut tower ramp, and improved the ghost placement setup, as now the ramp is longer.
- Change the taiko drum model and textures.
- Change nameplates models, pivot, and textures.
ANIMATION/CHARACTERS
- Improved hats and hairstyles for some NPCs.
- Update male refugee torso skin.
- Adjust NPC sitting on benches.
BALANCE/SETUP
- Spanish localization update.
- Campfire with the Cooking Pot will now remove grass when built.
- Advanced cooking recipes do not require sticks or stones anymore to cook meat, eggs, or fish.
- Improved exterior segment setup in Small House and Forager’s Hut.
- Added a second mandatory bed to the Standard House, and two more mandatory beds to a Large House – we are aware that the descriptions still mention that those buildings house fewer people, we will improve them.
- Boar takes 4 hits now to kill the player (from full HP).
- Improved Fences placement – it should now be considerably easier to place fences and walls on steeper slopes, but there is still room for improvement.
- Improving Hunter’s Hut ghost placement, as the tower ramp is now longer.
TECH/TECHART
- Set motion blur to 0 in the night post-process.
- Improved roofs to not obscure the TPP camera when inside a structure.
- Save files can be moved without the metadata file – so it’s easier to share your game.
SFX
- Loudness and mix adjustments.
- Improve Environment SFX.
UI
- Villager efficiency bonuses and penalties increased – each time you fail to meet a need you get a penalty to worker effectiveness for the next season. Each time you fulfill a larger need, you get a bonus for a worker effectiveness for the next season.
- Sleeping interaction (Tents, Buildings) now requires holding the button – we just wanted to make sure you will not accidentally go to sleep.
- Added color to mouse icons and added a scroll wheel icon.
- Added droplet of water to the water bottle icon.
- Increase Quick Slots text size box.