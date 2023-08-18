Sons of The Forest Patch Notes: 09 (August 17th, 2023)

This update to Sons of The Forest released on August 17th, brings a plethora of additions and adjustments to enhance your gaming experience. From exciting new features to fine-tuned improvements, Endnight Games have been hard at work to deliver an improve the game overall. Here’s a glimpse of what’s in store with the Latest Son’s of The Forest Patch.

Sons of the Forest beckons you into a chilling and harrowing adventure that will test your survival instincts and courage to their limits. Tasked with the mission to locate a vanished billionaire on a secluded island, you step into a realm fraught with danger and mystery. However, what you uncover goes beyond your worst nightmares.

This open-world survival horror simulator thrusts you into a nightmarish landscape where cannibalistic horrors roam freely, and the boundaries between life and death blur ominously. Armed with your wits and determination, you must harness your creativity to craft tools, construct shelters, and strategize your every move. Whether you brave this ordeal alone or team up with allies, the island’s secrets await your discovery.

Features

Radio alarm trap added

Creepy enemies can now be exploded into chunks

Held radios can now be placed

Returning creepy added to endgame

New large female cannibal type added

Added an option to the controls options page that allows the player to adjust the speed at which the inventory camera pans, tilts and pivots

Added new “batch place” input, pressing left shift (or left stick with gamepad) while placing ghosts now leaves the blueprint active so that it may be placed again without going through the book each time

Improvements

Ducks can now land on the ground and walk around in some areas, such as the golf course

Loot pouches can now be opened even if they player is full on some of the items in the bag. Items that the player is full on are dropped when cleared from the mat

Night Vision goggles and the rebreather can now be toggled if mapped to a hotkey

You can now hold ‘Take’ to equip skulls directly from the pickup

Added jumping capability to Armsy

Kelvin should now be able to find stones when player is not around

Enemies killed by player traps now count as killed by player

Traps will now cause damage to larger enemies and sometimes knock them down

Plants growing in plots can now be harvested when they are at 70% of their full grow size. The grow time of plants has not changed, only the scaling of the plant will be different with this change

Added a change so that Items can not be stored in inventory when the player does not have their backpack. They are instead immediately dropped

Added Localization on Multiplayer death respawn timer

Added Tutorial Visibility setting to options page

Added Vitals Hud Visibility setting to options page

Added Global GUI Visibility setting to options page

Improved visual transition when getting onto zipline

Set up LODS for the golf bag and putter, Grenade, Time Bomb, Molotov, Vodka Bottle, Pills, Wristwatch and Money

Adjusted the positioning of the pendulum on Hokey Pokey trap so that the end of the rope would not look disconnected at the anchor point

John2 will now properly set off traps

Radio music events are now updated with both position and rotation

Improved the positioning of the UI interaction for ropes

Climbing Ropes now stop at the surface of the water rather than go to the bottom

Scaled down the 3d printed sled a bit while it’s in the printer

Added an option to allow players to set if traps will trigger on players. This is off by default but on in hard survival. (Spring traps always trigger)

The Fly Swatter and Bone Maker traps will now do some damage to the player if they set them off

All traps have been adjusted to be able to be placed on steeper slopes to make placement less restrictive

Added dedicated server direct connection via <ip>:<game port> in the multiplayer menus. You can now connect directly to a specific server without waiting for the entire list of servers to refresh

Cooking pot lid will now properly update its cooking animation for clients

Added the ability to override the pickup audio event so that we can have the berries plucked from bushes use the correct sound

Updated LODS on the traps

Hard to select items in quick select such as herbs are now easier to select

Added the Q button to the printer UI to show people they can also cycle backwards

Added LODs to animals

Shooting dead bodies with rifle will now impart more force

Freeform placed structures such as fire or fence post placed on floors are now linked with the supporting floor. It will properly prevent dismantling of the floor as well as propagate the collapse in the event the floor gets destroyed

Reinforced fire rocks now stay in place when fire runs out of fuel, and a stick can be added to refuel it

When damaging effigies, now only the first stick gets distorted and repairing it brings it back in position

Small structure links are now synced with multiplayer clients so that restrictions can be calculated locally instead of getting their invalid actions rejected by the server when attempted (i.e. dismantling a floor supporting a chair)

Tree stump LODs added

Floating driftwood range increased and LODs added

A few more light blockers for Food Bunker (fixed light leaking in) and added Distance Activated Groups

Various environment cleanup and fixes

Bunker Entertainment spittle moved to work scheduler, missing LODs added

Bunker Entertainment sections now enabling and disabling by area

Food Bunker dining room tables and couches with collisions are now active for bosses when host is not in bunker

Cave rocks in Bunker Entertainment moved to work scheduler

Setup LODs for door planks, stick path, defensive wall spikes, stone fake pillars, stone struts, defensive walls, log and stone beam, electric wire elements, wires, wire zip ties and lightbulbs

Optimized setup for shadows in freeform elements LOD hierarchies

Added combined LOD system for walls and floors, cuts down rendering cost significantly for full walls without windows or floors without holes

Wall torch particle optimized

Cliff Rocks LOD2s optimized

Rock LOD2s optimized

Rock A LOD2 improved visually

Bunker Entertainment light blockers adjusted and added Distance Activated Groups

Changes to convert directories to zips for save games means much less files to sync to steam cloud

Set Male Puffy, Female Puffy and Heavy Heads to use primitive colliders

Defensive wall three quarter LOD improvements

Added displacement toggle to water quality setting

Improved look and usability of debug console (cheats menu)

Balance

Creepies will no longer be focused around cave entrances in late game after loading a save. They should now be distributed around a larger area

Reduced the number of creepies wandering outside in lategame

Fixes

Fixed some issues that could occur after network disconnects

Fix centering on some UI elements

Fixed bug where left hand items would disappear while using repair tool

Player no longer gets stuck when holding crossbow and picking up new items in quick succession

Hokey Pokey trap should no longer get in to a broken physics state where the pendulum would freak out and start spinning

Fixed issue that caused items to not be removed from a layout group if the item was defined as a unique item, but displayed in the layout group as a non onetoone representation

Fixed animation issues and stuck states when grabbing a rope while swimming.

Fixed incorrect scaling on one of the mushrooms in quick select

The laser sight mod pickup no longer shows the laser beam

Fix for broken sticks while crafting arrows causing mesh collider error spam

Item Hotkey UI no longer displays on items that are on the crafting mat

Fixed issue with resin volume and percent complete readouts being incorrect when loading into a game

Fixed audio issues with the 3D printer after loading into a game that had a print in progress or a completed one still on the plate

A 3D print will now resume from the visually correct height once loading in from a save game

Fixed issue with “Collected” UI notifications comping up every time a held item was stashed

Fixed batteries item clipping through the inventory mat and reanimated their shuffle

Set multiplayer lobby as non joinable if connection count is maxed out, in case someone tries to join a game while a client is timing out

While cooking, the prompts are better placed and will no longer go off the screen

Fix for the 3d printer not showing the correct readouts for clients when loading into the game

Fix for players being able to lose their equipped combat knife when they do not have their inventory and hold to equip multiple items and then stash them

Fixed a rare case where items being equipped would loose its Item Instance data if its equip sequence was canceled for some reason

Fix for client audio not working in multiplayer games when cooking directly on the fire

Clients will no longer get an extra drink after a cooking pot has been emptied

Fix for clients always seeing arrows being printed when loading into a save game that has an active print on the printer

Fix to prevent the Hokey Pokey trap from resetting but still thinking it was disarmed

Fix for not being able to drink from a pot that has clean water after it has been placed back onto a fire

The Flashlight will no longer emit light when held by other players that have run out of battery

Fix for 3d printer beeping for out of resin after the item is removed after loading a save game

Added a delay to trigger when stashing quick select to hide all the renderables rather than hiding it on destroy which shows the gimbal issue on the last frame

Fixed issue with some actions using different inputs when interacting with a structure ghost compared to when not interacting with one

Fixed serialization issue when loading into a game where a 3d printer was not actively printing anything

Fix for growing plants being able to be interacted with when they should not be

Fixed white tracker antenna in inventory

Scaled down the horsetail and aloe vera layout items on the grab bag

Fixed issue with rain not showing up in the opening crash cutscenes

Fixed issue with the player rain audio sfx playing in the opening helicopter scene

Fixed issue with non clients not getting the correct printer bed height set when loading in from a save game

Placed paper targets now save

Fix for the cooking pot lid animation and cooking audio not working when loading into a game that has a pot actively cooking on a fire

Fix for radio not syncing correctly on other players when the local player is in their inventory

Fixed issue that was causing some structures to take more damage than intended when hit with melee weapons

Fix for some cases where explosives in network game caused extra damage or didn’t cause damage

Fix for AI trying to path through wall of LeanTo.

Fix UI jumping around when attached to player (eg. speared fish)

Fix skinning prompt being delayed before showing on creepies, and fix some cases where skinning prompt didn’t show up on animals

Fixed case where dead bodies could regrow limbs when player returned to them

Fixed case where small birds would land on objects under water

Fix loading with final boss dead but before ending not showing him in dead state

Fix a case where seagulls could get into an odd animation state when landing interrupted

Fix an issue where John2 wouldn’t play a death or hit animation

Fixed placing fence on cliffs not working

Fixed fence detached placement allowing to snap towards an existing fence

Fixed placing on cliff UI not visible

Fixed quitting to title screen while looking at a ghost structure causing some issues after returning to the game

Fixed dismantling free wire preventing from dismantling supporting structure

Fixed dismantle attempts on fence wire moving the renderer

Collisions on light blockers for cave entrances removed (could block actions)

Fixed repairing floors when supporting beams are inverted

Fixed placing fire in fireplace not working as a client while in fence placement mode

Added some failsafe checks to electric wire and power grid so that it will be less likely to break in the event of a bad linking state

Fixed destroyed floors and doors not leaving behind log planks

Fixed being able to cut a pillar that is supporting a wire (both regular or a free)

Fixed being able to cut floor hole while supporting free form structure such as fire

Fixed case where window shutter wouldn’t toggle properly

Defensive wall gates no longer allow partial collapse

Placement of defensive wall gates now checks if logs are contiguous, prevents cases where weird placement of defensive walls could make broken looking gates

Fixed delay between placing first stone of a beam and the following ones

Fixed sharpened stick defense not spawning a stick when destroyed

Fixed breaking doors not spawning the correct amount of planks

Fixed case where stone pillars would use non LOD versions

Fixed case where lifting a beam with a pillar too short to level the beam wouldn’t link those structures together properly

Fixed case where damaged UI would not show up

Fixed context where dismantling logs placed on uneven terrain leaves a fake pillar

Fixed fence detached placement prompt able to overlap existing fence posts

Fixed fence detached placement blocked when trying to place on slopes in contexts where player can move to the place position

Fixed repairing beams not syncing element transform

Fixed cutting window out of wall failing at the end of the animation if wall is supporting a shutter, it now properly doesn’t show the prompt at all when there is a supported shutter

Fixed destroying stone pillars, beam or walls spawning 1 stone for complete lines instead of the amount that was required to create it

Fixed some sounds not getting synced to clients in multiplayer such as damaging structures

Fixed destroying quarter log variation pillar not yielding the corresponding item pickup

Fixed transforming single log wall into an apex by adding a shorter log not working

Fixed placement preview 3D arrow not centered when placing log on an apex

Fixed zipline controller not cleaning itself up if it gets destroyed while it has player focus, resulting in errors when pressing E afterwards

Wall log rotation is no longer affected by the seeding of the Random system and consistently uses random value for the Z rotation of the log

Fix for light leaking in maintenance bunkers on Ultra Low Shadow setting

Fix for light blockers visible in inventory view when inside maintenance bunkers hallways

Fix for default error when initializing tree wind audio

Fix for collider initialization delay

Limited max characters in multiplayer chat box and fixed auto formatting to prevent overrun

Fix for glider / knight V duplicating bugs

Fixed linked collider issue causing error spam on suitcases

Fix for logic toggling wall torch particles

Fix for underwater controller thinking it’s still in a water volume when trigger is disabled fixes underwater rendering that could happen in lava cave under certain conditions

Fix for multiplayer client stomping bunker hatch / door open state when loading in

Fix initializing time of day from server fixes seasons not switching when first connecting

Fixes for radio playback bugs in bunker entertainment

Fix for light popping when entering Luxury Bunker with flashlight held and SSR disabled in quality settings

Fixed error in thread runner causing game to lock up in credits in some cases

Cave B dead wakeup inventory bag locations fixed

Fix for Lava Streams not damaging players

Converted Math.Eplison to Mathf.Eplison fixes error on some hardware

Audio