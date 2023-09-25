TerraTech Patch Notes 1.5.1.3 (September 25th, 2023 Update)

Embark on an intergalactic journey where creativity knows no bounds in TerraTech! This open-world sandbox adventure game transports you to alien worlds, granting you the power to design and construct your own formidable vehicles and contraptions.

With a captivating blend of crafting, combat, and exploration, TerraTech invites you to explore uncharted territories, gather resources, and engage in thrilling battles. In this article, we’ll delve into the latest TerraTech patch notes, unveiling exciting additions such as new co-op missions, block adjustments, and crucial bug fixes that enhance the gameplay experience.

Whether you’re a seasoned planetary prospector or a newcomer to the universe of TerraTech, these updates are sure to pique your interest and reignite your passion for building your way to victory!

All New TerraTech Patch Notes:

New Co-op Missions:

Carbite Harvester

Oleite Harvester

Rodite Harvester

Celestite Harvester

Ignite Harvester

Erudite Harvester

Master Harvester III

Master Harvester IV

Block Adjustments:

Reduced the strength of the BF gravity Magnifier

Bug Fixes:

Note: These bugs were only present in the last TT_Unstable Version 1.5.1.2 only. They are NOT in the latest Stable Update Version 1.5.1.