Traitors come in all shapes and sizes in Path of Exile 2, and for this one, we have a sealed away individual sealed away and impaled on a rather large pole. Maybe it’s not a good idea to remove the Runic Seals binding her to this cursed place, but we need something important from her, so get ready for a surprisingly difficult fight for an Act 2 boss.

Balbala is located in the Traitor’s Passage shortly after taking down Rudja, The Engineer in the Mawdun Mines. She may not seem like a very opposing force, but you’d be wrong. Her poisons and traps will make short work of you if you don’t know the mechanics. While she’s an optional fight, she’s an important one as her drop will allow you to select an Ascendancy Class.

Boss Skills

Slashing Poison Throughout the fight, Balbala will constantly be pressing you with her forward movement. She will consistently swing her daggers at you, and if she hits you, she will follow up by throwing poisonous knives at you. Dash Forward Balbala will announce “Na’kai!” which will then be followed up with a spiraling attack, sending her hurling towards you. As soon as you hear this line, or see her do a little bit of a backflip, step to the side to avoid it. Floating Daggers Balbala will begin to erratically teleport around the arena. She is actually placing magical daggers she means to fling at you. When she stops and says “Atul!”, all the dagger will hurl themselves at you. There’s no good way of dodging this other than using your eyes, but as soon as you hear the line, it’s a good indicator for when to roll. Daggers from Below Daggers hurling themselves aren’t the only sharp trick Balbala has up her sleeve, as she will throw a multitude of fiery daggers on the ground. These will then shoot up, hitting you if you stand in them. Summoning Incantation Throwing a coin on the ground, there will be an incantation burned into the spot. You will need to move into this ritual circle, but doing so will bait Balbala with an attack from above. As soon as you step into it, dodge out immediately. If you fail to step into it after roughly 20 seconds, it will summon an add. Poison Leak Balbala will begin to fill the room with poison and disappear. It’s now your goal to find her and attack her to break the spell. She will be invisible until you get close to her, at which point she’ll perform a downward attack.

Strategy

Most of Balbala’s attacks are fairly easy to dodge, but the core mechanics you need to know what to do are the poisonous leak and the incantations. The poisonous leak is fairly straight forward in that, poison will begin to seep in from the hole in the middle of the room, and the only way to plug it is to find the magician (Balbala) who has gone into hiding. Simply do a lap around the room, and if you find her, it will break the spell. Otherwise, you will be taking constant damage all through it.

The other mechanic, the runic incantation put on the ground, is broken by Balbala herself. When she throws the coin, the circle will appear. All you need to do is walk into it and out of it immediately. This baits Balbala by attacking her own spell, breaking it in the process. If you fail to do this, which you get a lot of time to accomplish, a spirit will manifest. This spirit is more annoying than it is dangerous, but if you leave too many on the field, it can get chaotic. Sometimes Balbala will be busy performing another attack; thankfully, the game registers you going into the circle as fulfilling the requirements to break it, saving you an attack.

Other than that, her poisonous daggers are really the only dangerous thing, especially when she connects her melee attacks. She will throw this almost immediately, building up poisonous damage as you fight her.

Rewards