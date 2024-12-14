In Path of Exile 2 the choice of class isn’t just about how you want to play. It’s a defining moment that shapes your entire journey through Wraeclast. Each class brings its own strengths, playstyles and challenges to the table. Will you overpower foes with brute force? Weave magic into devastation? Or dance through battles with precision and agility? It all depends on the class you choose.

But some classes dominate the field with their versatility while others might feel like they’re still searching for their moment to shine. That’s where this list comes in! In this ranking we’ll dive into each class, exploring what makes them tick, their standout skills, and why they shine (or struggle).

This ranking focuses on the six classes available in early access but six more classes are coming soon.

6 Witch

Cast Spells and Raise an Army of Zombies

If commanding undead armies or raining curses on enemies is your vibe, the Witch delivers big time. Wands and sceptres are her go-to weapons, allowing her to cast spells with precision. She also causes bone-based carnage. From Bonestorm to Bone Cage, her bone magic traps, slices, and dices enemies in style.

With skills like Contagion and Essence Drain, your enemies will rot away in no time. As a Witch, you are burning foes alive, freezing them solid, and letting your undead army do the dirty work.

5 Monk

Adapts to Various Combat Situations

The Monk is built around fluid combat, where almost every skill incorporates movement, allowing you to reposition mid-action. This makes the class feel incredibly responsive and engaging, especially for those who enjoy dodging and weaving through hordes of enemies.

The Monk wields a Quarterstaff, and with it, you can pull off a sweeping upward strike, releasing icy fissures, dealing significant damage to frozen enemies. As a Monk, you can also perform unarmed strikes, with abilities like Killing Palm, which executes enemies with low health.

4 Sorceress

Spellcaster Who Commands Fire, Cold, and Lightning

If slinging spells and melting enemies sounds like your idea of fun, the Sorceress is your best friend. This isn’t your sword-wielding bruiser or sneaky rogue. She’s here to burn, freeze, and shock enemies into submission, all while staying one step ahead of danger.

The Sorceress’s spellbook is packed with elemental goodness. With Firestorm, you can rain fire from above and watch as enemies scatter. And if you really want to be cold, you can freeze mobs in their tracks with a beautiful — and deadly — wave of ice.

3 Ranger

Thrives at Ranged Combat with a Bow in Hand

If you love darting around the battlefield while unleashing devastating attacks from a safe distance, the Ranger is your go-to class. Thanks to her incredible speed, she can kite enemies effectively, launching volleys of arrows while evading danger.

With a skill like Lightning Arrow you can electrocute a bunch of enemies, making it perfect for clearing waves. But my favorite is the Plague Bearer, which charges up poison damage and releases it in a satisfying area-of-effect explosion. But bear in mind that Rangers aren’t built for tanking. You’ll need to stay sharp because bad positioning or mistimed moves can lead to quick defeats.

2 Mercenary

Single Out Enemies with a Crossbow

If you love playing with crossbows, the Mercenary class calls your name. Unlike traditional bows, crossbows fire instantly and rely on customizable ammo and attachments. Positioned near the Duelist on the skill tree, the Mercenary benefits from a mix of strength and dexterity, making it ideal for players who want a nimble yet forceful character​.

The Mercenary isn’t just about point-and-shoot gameplay — it’s about thinking ahead and adapting on the fly. Want to clear out hordes of enemies? Equip incendiary bolts that leave blazing trails of destruction. Need to freeze fast-moving mobs? Frost bolts have got you covered. You can deploy skills like Rapid Shot for relentless barrages or Flash Grenade to stun enemies.

1 Warrior

Bulldoze Your Way Through Sticky Situations

The Warrior is perfect for players who love to deal heavy blows while shrugging off hits that would flatten others. You are basically a wrecking ball, slamming into enemies with skills like Boneshatter, which sends out seismic shockwaves after a thunderous strike.

Need mobility? The Leap Slam skill gets you where you need to be while crushing foes beneath your feet. And for those "get off me!" moments, Shield Charge lets you bulldoze your way out of sticky situations.