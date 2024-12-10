Located in the heart of Grelwood, the Brambleghast is the first major enemy you will face in Path of Exile II. Obviously, it won’t be near the level of a significant story boss, but it can still cause a bit of trouble if you’re not prepared.

Related Path of Exile 2 Stuns in Early Access Release Our hands-on preview of Path of Exile 2 was a brief glimpse into gaming's next great RPG.

Preparation

There's no one class that you need to beat the Brambleghast, as all classes are fairly balanced -- even if a minion build is not as powerful as it should be against bigger enemies such as this -- although being a sorceress helps. It's also a positive if you’re playing cooperatively, swapping between aggro to ensure you aren’t caught up in some of its bigger attacks.

Outside of that, just make sure you have a filled flask of Health Potion and if you’re a caster, Magic flask will come in handy.

Boss Skill Set

Close

Ground Slam – Brambleghast will occasionally slam his branches on the ground, sending branches forward, doing a decent chunk of damage if you’re in its path.

– Brambleghast will occasionally slam his branches on the ground, sending branches forward, doing a decent chunk of damage if you’re in its path. Projectile Orb – The Brambleghast will also shoot out of a purple orb that will fire projectiles in a 360-degree radius. Simply move as far as you can away from the ball and avoid the projectiles as they spread away from one another.

– The Brambleghast will also shoot out of a purple orb that will fire projectiles in a 360-degree radius. Simply move as far as you can away from the ball and avoid the projectiles as they spread away from one another. Tracking Projectiles – While the boss will shoot out a bigger ball, he will also throw up smaller balls of light that will track you down. When they get too close to you, they will explode in a small burst.

– While the boss will shoot out a bigger ball, he will also throw up smaller balls of light that will track you down. When they get too close to you, they will explode in a small burst. Vicious Vine – Random adds will spawn around the small arena. You can kill them, although more than likely you won’t need to focus them down as your attacks should cleave them. Do try to avoid their strikes as they can chip away at your health pool without you knowing.

– Random adds will spawn around the small arena. You can kill them, although more than likely you won’t need to focus them down as your attacks should cleave them. Do try to avoid their strikes as they can chip away at your health pool without you knowing. Orb Slam – The Brambleghast will put his vines into the ground and summon larger vines that look similar to the Vicious Vines, but will have a purple orb on top of them. These will do massive damage if both of them hit you at once, so be prepared to move away.

Strategy

The main goal is bursting down the boss as fast as you can. The problem is just how small the arena is and how large Brambleghast’s attacks are. As soon as he puts his hands in the ground, you need either move away from the front or look and avoid the giant hammers that are about to come down as they will do the most damage.

The boss mostly does chip damage, so if you can, maintain a distance and avoid most of the smaller attacks. Otherwise, the adds shouldn’t give you much of an issue and even the smaller tracking attacks can be easily tanked.

Rewards

Random Gear

Orb of Alchemy

Uncut Gems

Gold