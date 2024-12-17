If there’s one thing Path of Exile 2 is best known for, is its loot. OK, maybe it’s more about its wild builds, but in order to build those builds, you will need some good loot stripped off your enemies. Unfortunately, storage can be a big issue in the game, especially considering the size of each item varies based on what they are.

Organizing your storage can be a bit of a pain in the butt, as, while you can’t expand your main storage, you can with your Stash. This is where you store the majority of your gear, be it not wanting to deal with the gear just yet, or maybe you’re saving something for later. Regardless, even if this is limited, there are ways to expand it.

How to Expand Your Stash

Unfortunately, because Path of Exile 2 is a free-to-play game (or at least it will be when it officially releases at a later date), the only way to expand your Stash and storage is if you buy it through microtransactions.

The microtransactions can be as low as 20 coins to as high as 150 coins. Each coin is worth roughly ten cents, meaning 20 coins will cost you $2, while 150 coins will be $15. This can be a pricey endeavor if you decide to buy every single expansion to your storage, but there’s really only a couple that are worth buying right away.

Which Stash Tabs Are Worth Buying

Every few weeks to a month, Stash Tabs generally go on sale. There will only be a small discount, mainly a couple of dollars. With that said, those dollars slowly add up if you want to buy every little tab out there. Some of them are really worth buying, while others are less useful, but can come in handy for high-end users.

For everyday users, the best tab you can buy is the Currency Stash Tab. This will go a long way given that it holds every little bit of currency you have. We’re not talking about the gold you will find randomly, but instead things like Chaos Orb , Orb of Transmutation , Orb of Augmentation , Regal Orb , Transmutation Shard, and various others. Every type of currency that is used to upgrade your character can be stored in this inventory, making it immensely easy to access. It doesn’t save a ton of space because the currency takes up roughly one slot, but it will ensure your storage is less cluttered.

This will cost 75 Coins, roughly $7.50. This seems like a lot, but considering if you own Path of Exile 2, you should have at least 300 Coins to use. This is no doubt one of the best options to use with that little extra currency.

Other good options are the Gem Stash Tab and Essence Tab, giving you more room and easier access to these forms of items, but if you need additional space for your standard items, Extra Stash Tabs will certainly help, and are significantly cheaper than the rest.