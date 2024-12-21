One of the many optional bosses in Path of Exile 2, Candlemass, The Living Rite is a literal beast within a small chapel in Ogham Manor. He is just hanging out on the pedestal in front of the Psalm of Madness, giving you a sneak peek at what you can expect to take your life in mere moments.

Despite being optional, Candlemass is a boss we highly recommend taking on right away. While he’s near the end of Act 1, his difficulty isn’t too bad. Some of his attacks can be a bit of an annoyance initially, but once you figure out the movement, he can be a breeze to get through. The big reason you will want to fight him is that juice Essence that he drops, granting you an extra permeant 20 HP.

Boss Skills

Jump Slam : One of the most common moves of the Candlemass, it will look at you and immediately jump towards you. Always be sidestepping.

: One of the most common moves of the Candlemass, it will look at you and immediately jump towards you. Always be sidestepping. Fiery Slash : Another common attack, especially if you’re melee, Candlemass will swing his sword from left to right, dealing a decent amount of damage if you’re in front.

: Another common attack, especially if you’re melee, Candlemass will swing his sword from left to right, dealing a decent amount of damage if you’re in front. Overhead Slash : Candlemass will raise his sword above his head with two hands. He will immediately follow up with a twirling slash from left to right.

: Candlemass will raise his sword above his head with two hands. He will immediately follow up with a twirling slash from left to right. Fire Breath : Candlemass will flash red. This will indicate he will shoot fire from his mouth towards you in a long straight line. Because there is a little bit of tracking on this, the best way to avoid this is to get as far as possible, or as close as possible to circle around him.

: Candlemass will flash red. This will indicate he will shoot fire from his mouth towards you in a long straight line. Because there is a little bit of tracking on this, the best way to avoid this is to get as far as possible, or as close as possible to circle around him. Missile Barrage: Similar to Fire Breath, Candlemass will flash red and begin to bend down on all fours. He will then shoot various fiery missiles from his body, dealing an immense amount of damage if you stand still.

Strategy

The Candlemass is very much a melee focused opponent, despite having some ranged abilities such as his fire breath and missile barrage. More than anything, he will constantly be trying to cover the distances between you and him with his jump slam. When he is close, he will unleash a standard slash or an overhead slash that deals a considerable amount of damage.

The easy way to avoid almost every single one of Candlemass’ attacks is to stay close to him. Hug him as much as possible, all while side stepping when you notice he’s about to use an action. This will limit his most dangerous move to his regular slash, which doesn’t do a lot of damage, comparatively. He will also use his overhead slash, but so long as you rotate clockwise, you will be able to avoid it with ease.

The same goes with his fire breath. This can be negated almost entirely by sticking close to him and rotating around. Because it’s such a slow tracking ability, it will only ever become trouble if you’re at a distance. With that said, it’s a double-edged sword being so close, because, while the telegraph for his missile barrage is easy to recognize, if you’re not paying attention, it will kill you in an instance. As soon as you get the audio cue for his flashing red attack, pay attention to whether or not he’s prepping his breath or his missiles, because that will determine if you need to stay close or move away.

Rewards

Candlemass' Essence

Random Assortment of Gear

Uncut Gems

Gold