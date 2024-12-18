With Early Access now available for Path of Exile 2, we are granted access to numerous Acts and what almost feels like a complete game, something that’s pretty rare for even full releases of major games. One appealing aspect is the randomized world design, with every zone feeling unique and crafted to the person.

There are some components that stay the same, but, for the most part, your adventures will feel different in-between going from point A to point B. But what if you want to farm or don’t like the world that has been presented to you? Well, you can simply reroll the area with a simple click of your mouse.

How to Change Instances

Whether you’re entering a new area for the first time or have already gone through it, there’s always a need for changing instances. To do this, you will need access to a waypoint. Approach it and open the map you desire to go to.

Once you’ve found the location you want to enter, press Ctrl + Left Mouse Button on that zone, and it’ll bring up a new menu. This menu will show the players in the instance, time left, when it was created, and the realm. At the current time, though, you can slect the “New” button on the left side of the UI to create a new instance for you to explore in.

It will tell you that “This option will put you in a new instance” and “Instances stay open for 8–15 minutes.” After this time, the instance will close, and you won’t have access to it unless you’re already in it. At this point, all you need to do is create a brand-new instance, and it’ll immediately put you in it. This will change the entire map to something completely different from the one you were in, although it certainly will look familiar.

Why Change Instances

Changing instances is something that can be done pretty easily, but why would you want to? There are numerous reasons, but a lot of the time it’s used to respawn enemies for farming. Every time you enter an instance, the world is completely randomized. While there will be specific sections that will, no matter what, be in the area, they will be in drastically different areas, and their entrance will be altered to be something you won’t recognize.