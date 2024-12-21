The final boss of Act 1 in Path of Exile 2, Geonor, The Putrid Wolf is easily the most difficult fight you’ll have up until this point. You can be swarmed by mobs or overwhelmed by some of the smaller bosses, but they don’t prepare you for what Geonor has to offer.

While his first phase is a bit of a snooze, his second transformation phase offers a lot of interesting new mechanics, most of which you really need to pay attention to. He’s far from a push over, although once you get the timing down with movement, you’ll be able to overcome his snarling bite in no time.

Boss Skills Phase 1

Multi-Swings : One of the more common attacks from Geonor, he will swing his sword three or four times in succession, taking a decent chunk of health from your pool.

Impalement : Another common attack while the Count is in this form, he will ready his blade and say "Fire Ones' ire" or "Easy prey!" in preparation to do a forward attack. This is an ice attack that, if hit, will freeze you in place, allowing it to deal even more damage (and more than likely the finishing blow).

Glacier Walls : One of his first advanced skills, Geonor will give his dialogue "You will falter" and slash his blade two times. This will send two powerful ice waves towards you. If you stay still and don't roll out of it, they can create walls that will trap you for his final third hit.

Wolf Transformation: Geonor will put his blade into the ground and turn into a wolf. The first time he does this, it's very easy to avoid his attacks as he doesn't offer much unique outside of trying to bite you.

Boss Skills Phase 2