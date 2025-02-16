You ever face a boss so brutal that you start questioning all your life choices? Path of Exile 2 is packed with those — the kind of bosses that shatter your confidence, ruin your build, and make you wonder if you should’ve just played something easier. You walk in feeling unstoppable, and five seconds later, you’re a stain on the dungeon floor, trying to figure out what just happened.

Some bosses are nasty because they hit like a runaway cart. Others drown you in status effects, summon endless waves of minions, or decide that one phase isn’t enough, so they have two or three. And then there are those special fights where the arena itself is trying to kill you — because dodging the boss’s attacks apparently wasn’t hard enough. But which of these merciless bosses is the hardest of them all? Let’s find out.

10 Lachlann of Endless Lament

Always Be On the Move

Lachlann of Endless Lament is a nightmare with an axe, a master of spirit-infused destruction, and he won’t rest until you’re the one lamenting your endless deaths. The fight takes place in a ruined cemetery, a tight space where dodging becomes tricky. Lachlann’s swings are slow but devastating — he’ll telegraph his attacks, but if you react too late, you’re done for. He can also summon exploding spirits, send ghostly projectiles flying at you, and even call forth a spectral eruption that rains death from above.

To beat the Lachlann of Endless Lament, you don’t want to ever stand still. The moment he spawns chilled ground, get out of there. The slow effect will get you killed. He also slams his weapon in front and behind him. Dodge to his side to avoid both hits. Lachlann’s moves are powerful, but they leave him open afterward. So if you manage to dodge a big swing, that’s your moment to strike!

9 The King in the Mists

Arena-Controlling Menace Who Throws Debuffs, Minions, and Brutal Phase Transitions Your Way

The King in the Mists isn’t just a spooky name — he’s a full-on arena-controlling menace who throws debuffs, minions, and brutal phase transitions your way. The King’s Affliction Totem is one of his movesets I dislike the most. It pops up around the arena and makes you take way more damage. Ignore the Affliction Totems for too long, and suddenly everything the King does hits like a truck. Make it a priority to destroy them as soon as they appear to keep the battlefield in your favor.

The King loves to mess with your movement. When he casts the Ritual of Meditation, it's time to play statue — stop running, or you'll find yourself captured faster than you can say "uh-oh." On the flip side, during the Ritual of Dance, keep those feet moving! Standing still will have you locked up in no time. It's a deadly game of freeze and go, so stay alert and respond accordingly.

8 The Executioner

Finding The Executioner is Like Walking Into an Execution Chamber

The Executioner hits like a freight train, and if you’re thinking about trading blows with him, well, I hope you like respawning. But wait, it gets worse. The Executioner has a nasty little trick up his sleeve — a massive guillotine blade that drops from the sky like it’s tax season. He telegraphs this move by jamming his weapon into the ground and pulling a giant lever. If you see that happening, MOVE. IMMEDIATELY. The floor will start kicking up gusts of wind, marking where the blade is going to fall. If you’re standing there when it lands, well... you won’t be standing for much longer.

And just when you think you’ve got a rhythm going, he switches it up with huge area-of-effect attacks that can’t be dodged the usual way. Rolling around like a headless chicken won’t save you here — you need to create space and put real distance between you and him. If you’re close, you’re toast. Your best bet against The Executioner is to stay mobile. Dodge, weave, and only strike when you see a safe opening.

7 Doryani

Out to Zap, Slam, and Burn You Into Oblivion

Doryani loves to show off, and lucky for you, that means he telegraphs his attacks like he’s performing for an audience. Every wind-up is your cue to move, dodge, and never, ever stand still. If you see him preparing to strike, don’t just admire the visual effects — get out of the way before you become a charred stain on the arena floor.

Then there’s his lightning beam fiesta. At some point, a deadly rotating contraption in the center of the room starts firing beams of pure pain. Doryani’s final form is where he launches massive slams, laser beams, and a flurry of elemental destruction. If you want to survive, you’ve gotta stay close, but not too close — right around his sides is the safest place to be. Patience, quick reflexes, and good positioning will help you survive.

6 Zalmarath, the Colossus

Sword-Swinging Giant with Minions

Zalmarath’s biggest flex is his earth-shattering sword slam. The moment he lifts that thing high, you had better roll out of the way like your life depends on it. Once it crashes down, he sometimes leaves it stuck in the ground like a giant lightning rod, and that's when things get spicy. He follows up with a sweeping energy beam attack that will absolutely wreck anyone standing in front of it.

The secret is to use the sword itself as cover. If you hide behind it, the beam won’t hit you, and you’ll live to fight another day. And because one giant enemy isn’t enough, Zalmarath summons minions mid-fight to make your life even harder. If you ignore them, they’ll swarm you faster. Take them out before they turn this fight into a chaotic mess. Managing these adds while dodging Zalmarath’s slams, beams, and cleaving strikes is key to staying in control.

5 Xyclucian, the Chimera

Fire-Breathing, Lightning-Slinging, and Ice-Spitting Boss

This fight starts in the worst possible way — Xyclucian perched up high, chucking elemental hellfire down on you. Fire, lightning, ice — he doesn’t discriminate. Focus your attacks on the towers he’s standing on, knock the beast out of the sky, and watch him crash to the ground.