Path of Exile 2 allows players to mix and match weapons, active abilities, and passive skills with almost no restrictions regardless of their class. While your starting class nudges you in a certain direction, you can deviate from it at any time and play any sort of build you want. This level of freedom, which is also present in the original PoE, is almost unprecedented in other ARPGs, but it does come with some drawbacks.

While having the ability to play any build is never a bad thing, this system will inevitably cause you to make some mistakes while you’re trying to figure things out. The good news is that most build-related choices in this game are not permanent, and you can respec your character whenever you want. The bad news is that doing so costs a lot of gold. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about respeccing in Path of Exile 2.

How to Respec in Path of Exile 2

Respeccing in Path of Exile 2 is tied to a specific NPC called The Hooded One. This NPC can refund your skill points, but you won’t be able to interact with him until you complete the quest Sorrow Among Stones. You can pick up this quest pretty early on during Act 1, but it will still take a couple of hours or so to get there. Think carefully about how you’re investing your skill points until you gain access to The Hooded One because there’s no way to respec in the meantime.

Once Sorrow Among Stones has been completed, The Hooded One will move to the main quest hub and will be ready to offer his services. The NPC can initially be found in the Clearfell Encampment, but will later move from hub to hub as you progress through the campaign. Simply talk to The Hooded One and choose the Refund Passives dialogue option to start respeccing. Unfortunately, there’s no way to reset all your skill points at once, so you’ll have to do it one at a time.

The price of respeccing goes up as you progress through the game.

What About Ascendency Points?

Shortly after unlocking Act 2 of the campaign, you’ll get a quest that allows you to tackle the Trial of Sehkemas. The Trial is very difficult, and you probably won’t be able to complete it on your first try, but keep at it because you’ll be rewarded handsomely if you manage to beat it. Among other things, completing the Trial of Sehkemas unlocks the ability to Ascend your character, i.e. pick a subclass. Once you’ve picked a subclass, you’ll gain access to a special mini-skill tree that contains a bunch of powerful abilities.

Much like regular skill points, Ascendency points can be refunded by speaking with The Hooded One. The only difference is that refunding Ascendency points costs significantly more gold. Five times more gold to be precise. Even a regular skill point costs a good chunk of gold to refund, so make sure to think twice before you spend your Ascendency points because it will cost you an arm and a leg to get them back.