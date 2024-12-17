Our poor Lachlann, the unlucky soul who lost his family, and apparently lost his mind in Path of Exile 2. After following the Sorrow Among Stones main story quest where you need to face off against both Asinia, The Praetor’s Consort and Draven, The Eternal Praetor, you will now be able to unlock the Memorial Gate that brings us to Lachlann’s family, or so we think.

Unfortunately, we find the tragic truth about what has happened, and Lachlann has lost all humanity in the process, and has become the main boss for the Graveyard area.

Boss Skills

Ghoulish Throw : Lachlann will summon spirits from the ground and throw them directly at you. His summoning process takes a few seconds, so it gives you a lot of time to identify and move out of the way, which all that needs to be done is sidestepped because he throws it directly in front of him.

: Lachlann will summon spirits from the ground and throw them directly at you. His summoning process takes a few seconds, so it gives you a lot of time to identify and move out of the way, which all that needs to be done is sidestepped because he throws it directly in front of him. Right-hand Slap : Probably the weakest of all Lachlann’s attacks, the giant monstrosity will walk up to you try and slap you with his right hand.

: Probably the weakest of all Lachlann’s attacks, the giant monstrosity will walk up to you try and slap you with his right hand. Left-hand Slap : The second-weakest attack, but a lot more powerful considering his left hand is attached to a giant mace-like weapon, he will charge up a quick strike. Simply back away to avoid it.

: The second-weakest attack, but a lot more powerful considering his left hand is attached to a giant mace-like weapon, he will charge up a quick strike. Simply back away to avoid it. Forward and Back Slam : Lachlann will scream “My rage burns!” and slam his giant hammer in front of him and then immediately behind him.

: Lachlann will scream “My rage burns!” and slam his giant hammer in front of him and then immediately behind him. What Goes Up Must Come Down : Lachlann will extend his hand outward with a green glow. You will notice below your feet is also a green glow. You will need to move out of the way immediately as spirits will shoot up from the ground and then come all the way back down, dealing double the damage if hit by both.

: Lachlann will extend his hand outward with a green glow. You will notice below your feet is also a green glow. You will need to move out of the way immediately as spirits will shoot up from the ground and then come all the way back down, dealing double the damage if hit by both. Following Spirit : Similar to the last ability, Lachlann will summon a spirit that will gradually follow you by circling around. This is very easy to dodge as it will come crashing down after around four spins, and by then you should be out of the way if you’re constantly moving.

: Similar to the last ability, Lachlann will summon a spirit that will gradually follow you by circling around. This is very easy to dodge as it will come crashing down after around four spins, and by then you should be out of the way if you’re constantly moving. Cone attack: Lachlann’s final and most devastating attack is a cone attack that is indicated when Lachlann glows red for a split second. He will drop his left hand with a thunderous boom, and unleash a cone ground attack forward.

Strategy

Because of how the arena is set up, the best way to avoid Lachlann’s devastating attacks, at least for a ranged class, is continuously circling the graves in the middle. It will help eliminate a lot of his overhead attacks as you’re able to avoid them with ease. This is especially for the cone attack, because moving in a circular motion will ensure when he begins to use his cone attack, you will already be out of the way.

Melee will need to move constantly to his side and after the front attack hits, move to his front. His back is rarely safe, so try to avoid going back there at all costs. The Following Spirit can be pretty challenging as a melee because range can move out of the way almost immediately, but if you linger too long it can come down very fast.

Rewards

Count Lachlann’s Ring

Random Assortment of Gear

Uncut Gems

Gold