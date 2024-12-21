After completing Act 1 of Path of Exile 2, you will be whisked away to a faraway land. This new location not only holds a new scenic beauty, but also comes with various new levels of threats that need to be taken down.

The first thing that you need to do is gain access to the caravan, but to do so you need to gain favor with the locals. Unfortunately, or fortunately for you, they are being harassed by Hyenic raiders, so as you might imagine, all you need to do is go out into the new wilderness and take care of them. Well, it’s never that simple.

Boss Skills

Hyenas : This isn’t much of a skill but a warning. Hyenas will respawn infinitely until you kill the boss, and they need to be dealt with immediately.

: This isn’t much of a skill but a warning. Hyenas will respawn infinitely until you kill the boss, and they need to be dealt with immediately. Spear Throwers : From the sidelines there will be other raiders who will consistently chuck spears at you if you’re close to them.

: From the sidelines there will be other raiders who will consistently chuck spears at you if you’re close to them. Rain of Spears : Along with the side show throwing random spears, they will sometimes rain down spears in a line attack towards you.

: Along with the side show throwing random spears, they will sometimes rain down spears in a line attack towards you. Twins : Alongside Rathbreaker will be two large Hyenic side-bosses that, while aren’t as annoying as the four-legged children below, they are still stronger and can get in the way of taking down the main boss.

: Alongside Rathbreaker will be two large Hyenic side-bosses that, while aren’t as annoying as the four-legged children below, they are still stronger and can get in the way of taking down the main boss. Three Hit Combo : By far Rathbreaker’s most deadly attack, he will do two powerful swings with one followup two-handed slam that will reduce you to ash if struck.

: By far Rathbreaker’s most deadly attack, he will do two powerful swings with one followup two-handed slam that will reduce you to ash if struck. Overhand Slam : Despite the three-hit combo being his main major attack, Rathbreaker can still use his final overhead attack on his own. Just be prepared to roll out of the way.

: Despite the three-hit combo being his main major attack, Rathbreaker can still use his final overhead attack on his own. Just be prepared to roll out of the way. Charge Attack: Rathbreaker will rush at you, pushing you back and dealing a good amount of damage.

Strategy

This fight is very much all about maintaining your cool. There will be a lot going on, but your focus needs to be on the main boss himself. When entering the arena, you will immediately be bombarded with the hyena-like creatures. There are a lot of them, and they can chip away at your health pretty easily, so kiting them is advised.

After taking care of them, head up the ramp to find Rathbreaker with the two twins. It should be noted that you won’t be able to fight Rathbreaker in the arena below. If you try to drag him down there, he will simply run back up. The reason is he’s guarded pretty well by his little minions in the background as they will constantly be throwing spears at you.

The worst part is that the hyenas will infinitely respawn until Rathbreaker is taken down. There are ways to mitigate them, though, as, while you need to stay on the top portion, try to stay a little bit closer to the spear-throwing enemies. This will not help aggro the hyenas below. If you go to the sides or the tip of the second platform, they will notice you and run up. They can be a huge pain in the butt to deal with if you don’t have good crowd control, but even then, dealing with them, the twins, the spear throwers and Rathbreaker all at once can get overwhelming.

When up on the second platform, be sure to take care of the twins first. They don’t have a lot of health but are annoying if you don’t dispose of them immediately. After that, focus on Rathbreaker until more hyenas run up. His three-hit combo is what you need to watch out for, as dodging the final overhead swing is a precise movement. It’s best to be close to Rathbreaker as much as possible as, while you can still get clipped by this attack, dodging out of it is made a lot easier.

Unfortunately, Rathbreaker doesn’t drop anything unique, but does allow you to progress the story.

Rewards