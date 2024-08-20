Key Takeaways Path of Exile 2 Early Access Release Date Announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live

It promises to be a competitor to Diablo 4

It will be free to play with hundreds to thousands of skills, hundreds of monsters. and more

During Gamescom Opening Night Live, Path of Exile 2 announced the release date for the sequel to the hit ARPG, Path of Exile.

This release date will be for Path of Exile 2's early access, but will let people get their hands on the game at last and see if they like it better than Diablo 4. The Path of Exile 2 early access release date is set for November, 15th, as you can see in the trailer that was released.

What is New In Path of Exile 2?

Path of Exile 2 is a next-generation free to play ARPG, following up on Grinding Gear Games' popular game with all new features. It is set years after the first game, and features co-op in groups of up to 6, with six distinct acts, 100 different environments and at least one unique boss encounter per region, and 600 monsters for you to kill for tasty tasty loot. It has twelve character classes, with three different ascendancy options each, for a diverse series of ways to build your character as your class is only the starting point in Path of Exile 2's character system.

This character system lets any character use any skill via skill gems, and those skill gems can then be further customized with up to five support gems each. This allows you to highly customize any skill and your version of a character can be significantly different than anyone else's as they make use of the 240 skill gems, and 200 support gems to find their own build. Additionally, players will be able to dual-specialize in passive skill trees (which has another 1500 skills separately from skill gems), letting players easily switch their fighting style at the drop of a hat... or another piece of equipment.

Equipment is at the core of any ARPG, as you need to constantly be getting that new gear to update and improve your character. There are over 700 base types of items in Path of Exile 2, and each of them has their own special unique item. This includes new weapons like spears, flails, and crossbows, as well as all sorts of new support items like traps.

When you finish the campaign, you will reach the redesigned endgame that Grinding Gear Game's has been quiet on sharing too much about so far. They have told us that there are 100 endgame maps and that each of them has their own boss fight and modifiers that allow revamped versions of Path of Exile's past leagues.

Path of Exile 2 will release in early access on November 15th, on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. It will be free to play, with cosmetics available to purchase. Purchases made in Path of Exile 1 will be shared with Path of Exile 2, and both games will continue to receive content going forward.