In the cold, dark mines of Mawdun lies not only massive numbers of monsters and plagued miners, but someone who has gone completely mad. Welcome to Mawdun Mines, where the sun rarely shines, but the light glows bright with Rudja’s flame.

One of the main bosses you’ll encounter in your adventures in Path of Exile 2, Rudja can be found in a seemingly unsuspecting room where a prisoner lies frightened. It’s your goal to free and return Risu, the Fairdun Defector, from her shackles and return her to the caravan in order to find a way through the Halani Gates that are closed for the first time in a thousand years.

Boss Skills

Flamethrower (Slow) When you first walk in on Rudja, you’ll notice she’s brandishing a flamethrower. Well, it’s not for show, as she puts it to good use throughout the fight. She will scream “Burn burn burn!” and send a forward projectile of fire at you, all while tracking you. Flamethrower (Fast) Unlike the first flamethrower attack which is slow, the 360-degree attack has Rudja spinning around like a madwoman. There’s no hiding in a safe spot here. You will need to time your dodge when the flame is about to hit you. Poisonous Gas When Rudja says “Breathe it in!” that’s usually an indicator of when she unleashes poisonous gas below her feet. At the same time, she will constantly be throwing little poisonous grenades at you. These gas puddles usually last around 15 seconds. Explosive Grenade Along with her poisonous grenades, she will throw regular explosive grenades with the dialogue tell of “Eye of the Sun!”. Timed Explosives Along with grenades, Rudja will also throw little mines around the arena that look like firecrackers. These are delayed explosives that you will need to avoid significant damage. Explosive Club There seems to be a theme here with explosives. Rudja will begin swinging wildly, around six times if she doesn’t hit you. Avoid this at all cost as she has strapped explosives to the end of her club, and connecting with you will do massive damage. Timing each roll is key.

Strategy

Despite having only a handful of skills, most of them are fairly deadly. For starters, the poisonous clouds she puts down need to be avoided for obvious reasons, as standing on them will only drain your health faster.

The slow flamethrower is not at all an issue if you’re close, but as soon as she switches to fast, it’s a whole other ballgame. Timing the dodge can be tricky, but even if you miss it, one hit of her flamethrower won’t kill you. Just be prepared for the second spin.

The little landmines she places, thankfully, aren’t too big of an issue because they won’t stay long after she’s thrown them, but the explosive club is without doubt going to be the killer for a lot of players due to its speed and strength.

The explosive club attack needs to be avoided at all cost, especially if you’re someone who’s a little squishy like a sorceress. This attack can kill you in a single hit if you’re not careful (even with shields), so when Rudja begins swinging, you need to time your rolls perfectly to avoid her attacks otherwise you will hit the floor.

Outside of that, it comes down to whittling down her health while avoiding her swings and poison, more than anything. Once you’ve got the timing down for the dodge rolls, for both the flamethrower and the club, then you’ll have little trouble with this crazed engineer.

Rewards