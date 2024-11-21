With a decade's worth of hype and anticipation to live up to, Path of Exile 2, the sequel to the smash-hit RPG from Grinding Gear Games, not only lives up to the hype, but soars past it. With overhauled graphics, gameplay, classes, abilities and improvements in seemingly every other way imaginable, this is not just a worthy successor to Path of Exile, but an extensively-superior title in nearly every way.

A New Adventure Awaits

Close

These days, when games-as-a-service announce a "sequel," it can be hard to tell just how much of a change there will actually be (we all hope it will be more than a lackluster expansion, e.g. Overwatch 2). Die-hard fans of the original will be pleased to know that the first installment will still be supported as its own game, and that cosmetics purchased in the first game will actually cross over to the new one. That being said, while Path of Exile 2 is made with the same engine as the original, this is a totally new game in every other aspect.

This is not just a worthy successor to Path of Exile, but an extensively superior title in pretty much every way.

There are set to be a whopping twelve total classes to choose from by the time the game exits early access, and we got to play with six of them:

The Ranger, an agility-based character that fights with a bow that fires elementally-infused arrows.

The Mercenary, the crossbow-based ranged character that specializes in custom bolts (that emulate guns).

The Warrior, a high-damage melee class built around high defense and slow-but-powerful attacks.

The Witch, a summoner class that brings a small army of AI minions with her into battle.

The Sorceress, who specializes in spell-casting and elemental abilities.

The Monk, who is equipped with a quarterstaff and specializes in fast melee combat and short-range spells.

The most impressive part about the new class system (which we only saw half of, mind you) is that every piece of a class can be mixed with each other. From the get-go, players can elect to unlock abilities from the trees of other classes, and the main skill tree can eventually be built to connect the skills of multiple classes into your own. This makes multi-classing a completely fluid experience, and while it's optional, it seems like the best builds will make the most of more than one set of skills.

Related Ninjas Wage an All-Out Beat 'Em Up War in Demon Crush The debut title from developer Reverting Castles brings fresh ideas (and even fresher style) to the Beat 'Em Up formula.

Another change coming in the sequel is a complete redesign of how items work in terms of rarity and upgrades. Instead of the gem-slot system (which has actually been shifted over to abilities, allowing you to customize AoE and more), items are now upgraded by playing the odds on random rolls. Rarity is upgraded and adds a random new modifier, with more modifiers able to be applied with each upgrade. This is one of the many changes in Path of Exile 2 that the developers have made to keep the game accessible for new players (while still being fun for the old fans).

Fighting the Corruption

Close

Gameplay has been upgraded in every way with this new installment, including the implementation of new weapons, abilities and even new ways to play. The standout addition here is the ability to play the entire game in couch co-op, which can be done on both console and PC on release. The game will also have full cross-play and cross-progression implementation at launch, so you can jump from your Steam Deck, to your PS5, and then to your Xbox with the same character progress.

Gameplay has been upgraded in every way with this new installment, including the implementation of new weapons, abilities, and even new ways to play.

Combat has been given a new spark thanks to the emphasis on control schemes outside the point-and-click method (this is still available for all classes, though). We played the majority of the game on controller during our demo, and the responsiveness and weight of attacks was extremely satisfying, especially for this kind of RPG. The developers themselves elected to use WASD controls over mouse-pointer for certain classes, showing off the high-agility characters like the Monk and the Ranger that thrive in situations where they can run freely.

Related New Medieval RPG, Of Ash and Steel, is Pure Nostalgia Inspired by classic 2000s RPGs, Of Ash and Steel looks to be a strong throwback trip.

We died a fair amount during our demo (we were playing single-player only), but never in a way that felt overly unfair or punishing. This is not a souls-like, but it is still an RPG, so if you come under-prepared, you're going to have a tough time. Thankfully, there are a ton of different side objectives and quests to spend your time on while trying to level up, made even more fresh by the stunning procedurally-generated environments.

A Beautiful, Dark, Twisted Fantasy