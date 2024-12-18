Found in the Hunting Grounds in Path of Exile 2, it not only houses some of the most poisonous and deadly creatures, but it also has a giant Hulk-like being that needs to be taken down. Well, it doesn’t need to be taken down, but it does drop some significant rewards that can be used to better improve your character on your adventures.

Because all the maps in Path of Exile 2 are randomized based on your instance, we can’t tell you exactly where The Crowbell is located, but when you find the checkpoint in the area, you will know exactly what’s about to happen as it will lead you through various small corridors for a reason.

Boss Skills

Uppercut and Slap : This is a simple uppercut attack with his left hand or an overhand slap with his right that does very little damage.

: This is a simple uppercut attack with his left hand or an overhand slap with his right that does very little damage. Jump Attack : The first major threat, The Crowbell will flash red and jump into the air. Move out of the way where you are as his target is locked in as soon as he goes airborne. Even if it doesn’t directly hit you, there is a bit of an aftershock that can damage you. This becomes especially deadly when you’re in the enclosed trap.

: The first major threat, The Crowbell will flash red and jump into the air. Move out of the way where you are as his target is locked in as soon as he goes airborne. Even if it doesn’t directly hit you, there is a bit of an aftershock that can damage you. This becomes especially deadly when you’re in the enclosed trap. Ground Slam : A fast attack. The Crowbell will slam the ground in front of him, dealing surprisingly high damage.

: A fast attack. The Crowbell will slam the ground in front of him, dealing surprisingly high damage. Bell Slam: Similar to the Ground Slam, the Bell Slam happens in the final phase of the fight where you’re out of the enclosed area in the weeds. He will bring the giant bell down. It’s a pretty fast attack, but you can roll of the way if you identify he is charging up his strike with his right hand.

Similar to the Ground Slam, the Bell Slam happens in the final phase of the fight where you’re out of the enclosed area in the weeds. He will bring the giant bell down. It’s a pretty fast attack, but you can roll of the way if you identify he is charging up his strike with his right hand. Whirling Spin: The Crowbell will bring the bell to his side and prepare to do a horizontal attack. He will spin twice in a 360-degree attack, which can be very difficult to dodge given the small arena.

Strategy

The main threat in this fight is claustrophobia. The Crowbell is fairly intelligent in that it knows where to go to get the jump on you. It is monstrously large, and because of this, it will run into smaller areas so it can push you into a corner and beat you down.

There’s no real way to avoid this, but instead, you will need to bait his attacks near the edge of the arena and move to the other side of the arena to avoid some of the bigger attacks.

The Crowbell doesn’t actually have too many moves to speak of. Once he gets his bell, his move set is mainly just two attacks. A spin and an overhead attack, with a slap attack that’s not at all a threat. The horizontal spin is what you need to worry about given it’s a two-part attack that can drain your HP to nothing instantly if you’re a squishier ranged class. Try to bait him at the edge of the arena so you can have more room to dodge afterward.

Rewards