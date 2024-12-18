Sometimes you will find kings in the strangest of places. For Path of Exile 2, heading into the Freythron, you will be met with cultists who are performing rituals of unspeakable evil. Whether or not you want to engage these enemies is up to you, but doing so will give you some valuable items to improve your character.

By touching the final Ritual Altar, you will summon not only a ton of enemy mobs, but the King in the Mists himself. This is a two-part fight that will test your ability to move and stay still, all while dodging some of the deadliest threats.

Boss Skills Phase 1

Spin Projectiles : The King’s main attack. He will constantly be spinning when moving towards you, and he will constantly be throwing small blades.

: The King’s main attack. He will constantly be spinning when moving towards you, and he will constantly be throwing small blades. Frontal Attack : When the King screams “Throwngrip!” or “Lonnsaigh!” this will be an indicator that he will shoot a frontal attack of vines at you.

: When the King screams “Throwngrip!” or “Lonnsaigh!” this will be an indicator that he will shoot a frontal attack of vines at you. AOE Attack : The King in the Mist will say “Sprout” or “Fas!” and does an AOE attack directly around him. This is a pretty large attack, but is easy to identify when he flashes red.

: The King in the Mist will say “Sprout” or “Fas!” and does an AOE attack directly around him. This is a pretty large attack, but is easy to identify when he flashes red. Ritual Effigy : When the King marks you for death, he will place an alter on the ground that needs to be destroyed, otherwise you will be killed.

: When the King marks you for death, he will place an alter on the ground that needs to be destroyed, otherwise you will be killed. Blood Puddle : Throughout the fight, The King in the Mists will drop blood puddles throughout the field. If you step in it, it will immediately drain your HP considerably.

: Throughout the fight, The King in the Mists will drop blood puddles throughout the field. If you step in it, it will immediately drain your HP considerably. Keep Running: The King will place a debuff on the player. In this case, it will be a lightning skill around you and above your head. It can be very hard to see, but his vocal cue will be “Keep running”, which tells you exactly what you need to do: keep moving. If you don’t, you will be frozen and be susceptible to damage.

Boss Skills Phase 2

Stop Moving : To compliment the Keep Running ability, the King will say “You are seen!” and cast a red spell on you. This is a stillness debuff, meaning you will need to stop all movement – though skills are still allowed. This does leave you open to attacks, but if you don’t, you will be frozen and given a debuff for 5 seconds, taking much more damage. Unlike Keep Running, this is indicated with a red visual indicator around you.

: To compliment the Keep Running ability, the King will say “You are seen!” and cast a red spell on you. This is a stillness debuff, meaning you will need to stop all movement – though skills are still allowed. This does leave you open to attacks, but if you don’t, you will be frozen and given a debuff for 5 seconds, taking much more damage. Unlike Keep Running, this is indicated with a red visual indicator around you. Purple Ball of Death : The King will stop and begin to look in pain, but instead he will open up his chest and shoot out a large purple orb. Get away from this immediately as it will explode in a large AOE attack wherever it stops.

: The King will stop and begin to look in pain, but instead he will open up his chest and shoot out a large purple orb. Get away from this immediately as it will explode in a large AOE attack wherever it stops. Explosive Mines: The King will occasionally place purple pulsating mines around the arena. Avoid stepping on these and causing immense damage.

Strategy

The first phase of The King in the Mists is pretty straight forward. Destroy the effigy when it comes up, when he glows red be sure to run away, and when you get a Keep Running debuff, you simply have to keep on moving. It’s really the second phase that might give players some trouble.

When you’re about to kill The King, he will transform into a larger beast and regain all his health back. The second phase is a lot more challenging because of all the clutter on the ground. Not only do you have blood pools that will drain your HP, but mines that will decimate you immediately. This is on top of having the stillness debuff that will need to minimize your movement to avoid getting trapped and debuffed.

This is on top of the Purple Orb that the King sends out. But all you need to do is, when you see him writhing in pain, start side stepping as far as possible. It will go directly to you where it spawns, so you will need to move away as soon as possible.

Rewards

Gemblood Skull

Random Assortment of Gear

Uncut Gems

Gold

