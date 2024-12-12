Path of Exile 2 is the kind of game that throws you into its gritty, dark fantasy world and says “good luck!” With its endless skill trees, complex mechanics and brutal bosses, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. But don’t worry -- we’ve got your back! There are always new tricks to learn that can save you time, frustration and even your in-game life.

This isn’t your average hack-and-slash. Path of Exile 2 thrives on strategy, experimentation and a sprinkle of chaos. Every decision, from your gear to your skill gems, can make or break your build. And while discovering everything yourself is part of the fun, there are a few things you’d wish you knew way earlier.

8 You Can’t Customize the Appearance of Your Class

Your class decides your character’s look, gender and vibe in Path of Exile 2. There’s no tweaking hairstyles, picking outfits or swapping genders later on. Your Mercenary will always look like a rugged, no-nonsense warrior dude and your Sorcerer is forever the mysterious and powerful spell-slinging woman.

In the early access, Mercenary and Sorceress are perhaps the best classes to choose. The Mercenary is perfect if you like your combat with a dash of strategy and a lot of kaboom. This class introduces crossbows -- the star of the Mercenary’s arsenal -- offering flexibility and fun skills. If you’re more of a “lightning-from-my-fingertips” kind of player, the Sorcerer is where it’s at.

7 Support Gems are Now Very Useful

Unlike the original game, where support gems mostly boosted damage or added secondary effects, Path of Exile 2 reimagines them to be more strategic. These little power-ups are like the secret sauce for your skills, taking them from good to legendary. They’re no longer just "damage boosters" -- they’re game-changers.

So want your fireball to deal chaos damage? Done. Want your ice spell to chill enemies faster? Easy. These gems tweak your skills to fit your style. But don’t forget that support gems must be linked to a skill gem in your gear. So if you want to use Cold Infusion, you’ll need to pair it with a skill capable of dealing cold damage.

6 Defeating Bosses are the Quickest Way to Get Uniques

You can get unique items by using Orb of Chances or gambling with vendors. But I think the most effective way of farming uniques is by taking down certain bosses. Defeating bosses gives you exclusive items that you simply won’t find anywhere else.

Act bosses can drop specific uniques tied to the story progression. Similarly, endgame map bosses tend to drop powerful and exclusive unique items​. But remember boss farming can get intense, so ensure your build can handle prolonged fights.

5 Level Up Summoning Skills to Get More Minions

If you love the idea of summoning an army to crush your enemies, then lean more into minion builds. They handle the dirty work, letting you focus on wreaking havoc in other ways. Need someone to tank that boss? Your zombies are on it. Want devastating ranged support? Your skeletal snipers have your back.

A larger army of minions doesn’t just mean more damage—it also creates chaos on the battlefield. Enemies get overwhelmed, bosses struggle to focus, and you gain control over the combat flow. But most importantly summoning minions costs Spirit. Early on, summoning even a few minions can eat up your Spirit pool faster than you’d like. But here’s the kicker: as you level up those summoning skills, the Spirit cost per minion decreases.

4 Get Bigger Flasks as Soon as Possible

In this game, larger flasks aren’t just a luxury -- they’re a necessity. Bigger flasks generally pack more punch -- meaning they heal more or provide stronger buffs. But it’s not just about the size -- larger flasks come with more powerful modifiers.

For example, they might offer enhanced elemental resistance or cleanse nasty debuffs from your character. Larger flasks become available as you progress and it’s a good idea to swap out your smaller ones for bigger versions whenever you can.

3 Clear Out Maps with High Mob Density to Farm Gold

If you don’t want to trade all your loot for gold, you can clear maps with high mob density. Targeting reas with high mob density gives you more opportunities to stock up on the good stuff.

While clearing smaller groups of mobs might feel more manageable, the reward-to-effort ratio is much better when you focus on bigger clusters, especially in high-level maps. The more enemies you face, the more loot you gather -- simple math! These bosses are the real prize, offering significantly more rewards than your regular mobs​. If you're serious about farming gold, these are the guys you want to defeat.

2 Get a Book of Specialization

With Path of Exile 2 introducing dual-specialization, the Book of Specialization becomes the key to maintaining flexibility. You can invest in two distinct skill paths -- maybe one for fire magic and another for melee weapons. And switch between them based on the fight or your mood.

If you like experimenting like me, the Book of Specialization lets you dive into off-the-wall hybrid builds without worrying about being locked into a single playstyle. Want to mix high-speed attacks with summoning an army of minions? This book’s got you covered. But you can’t get your hands on a book of specialization unless you complete side quests and take down bosses.

1 Use Portals to Escape Tight Situations

You can think of portals as the magic door that saves you time, spares your sanity, and sometimes, quite literally, saves your life. Imagine you’re deep in a map, your inventory is bursting with loot, and you’re running low on health. Do you slog back to town through a sea of monsters? Nope! You whip out a portal and whoosh -- you’re back to safety in seconds.

Portals let you hop between your current location and your hideout or town effortlessly. This means you can sell gear, stock up on flasks or even switch out gems without missing a beat. But their utility doesn’t stop there! They’re your emergency exit in sticky situations -- perfect for dodging death or regrouping before a tough boss fight like Brambleghast .