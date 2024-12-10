Loot is an important aspect to Path of Exile and Path of Exile II, but it’s not as simple as picking gear off the ground and equipping it immediately. Well, that’s not entirely the case as there's lower-tiered gear that can be done this way, but when it comes to even the second-lowest tier of equipment, you'll need to properly identify it in order to equip it.

How to Unlock Equipment

The first thing you will notice when scrolling over top a piece of gear is that it’s considered “Unidentified.” This means that the piece isn’t compatible with your character until you properly identify it.

To get rid of this indication and unlock the equipment, you'll need a Scroll of Wisdom. These are valuable items that can be found throughout the world that, while not entirely hard to get, aren’t exactly the most plentiful, especially early on. Once you get your hands on one of these scrolls, all you need to do is right click on it and click on the piece of gear.

Once you do this, the “Unidentified” portion of the gear will disappear, and new attributes will appear in its place. These are randomized, within a table based on what kind of item it is and grants you various new effects. There could be additional damage to your weapon, added energy shields for equipment or resistance to elements.

Where to Find Scrolls of Wisdom

Unfortunately, a Scroll of Wisdom isn’t found in a specific location. This item drops not from specific monsters or bosses, but will drop at random from anything. You might be just going through the map, fighting your way through undead or packs of wolves, and upon killing a mob, they may drop a Scroll of Wisdom.

Because of this, it’s important to not go ham on spending the scrolls as soon as you obtain them. You'll constantly be finding new and generally better gear and weapons. You should use them candidly unless you have a stockpile of them or desperately need something to replace a piece of gear that’s holding you back.

Alternatively, some merchants will have them available to purchase. For example, in the Clearfell Encampment, Una sells Scrolls for 25 gold. A solid value early on, especially considering that amount of gold can quickly be earned.