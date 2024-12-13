Like any good ARPG, Path of Exile 2 features a ton of weapons, armor, accessories, and various other pieces of loot to collect. Most of this loot will serve you well for a few levels but, sooner or later, will end up being sold, salvaged, or disenchanted. Every once in a while, though, you’ll come across a particularly good piece of loot that you'll want to hang onto for longer. When that happens, it’s time to start thinking about upgrades.

There are a few different ways to upgrade weapons and armor in Path of Exile 2. You can improve an item’s stats, upgrade its rarity, add new modifiers, engrave Runes into it, and more. You don’t necessarily have to interact with all (or any) of these systems, since you’ll replace most of your gear at regular intervals anyway. However, having a basic idea of how upgrading works in PoE2 will help you get the most out of your weapons and armor before you inevitably chuck them away in favor of something better.

How to Improve Item Rarity

Items in Path of Exile 2 are split into four categories based on their rarity. Namely, you’ve got your Normal (white), Magic (blue), Rare (yellow), and Unique (orange) items. Aside from generally having better stats, rarer items also tend to come with more modifiers. A normal item can be turned into a Magic one and then into a Rare item using an Orb of Transmutation and a Regal Orb , respectively. You can skip a step and upgrade a Normal item to Rare using an Orb of Alchemy . Meanwhile, Unique items are in a league of their own and cannot be upgraded. Similarly, it’s not possible to turn a Rare item into a Unique one.

It’s possible to upgrade a Normal item to Unique using an Orb of Chance , but the Orb is just as likely to destroy it instead.

Orbs of Transmutation routinely drop from mobs and bosses, and can also be obtained via disenchanting. Disenchant any blue item to obtain a Transmutation Shard. Once you have 10 of them, they will automatically transform into an Orb of Transmutation. Regal Orbs work the same, but they’re far less common. Disenchanting a yellow item instead of a blue one will reward you with a Regal Shard . Combine 10 of those to create a Regal Orb.

How to Add Modifiers and Improve Item Quality

Improving the rarity of an item will automatically make it better, but there are ways to make it even more powerful. For instance, you can use other types of Orbs to add new modifiers to your favorite weapons and armor. A Magic item can be enhanced this way using an Orb of Augmentation while a Rare item can be enhanced using an Exalted Orb . These can only be obtained as drops or quest rewards. Every now and again, you might also run into a Chaos Orb . These work just like Exalted Orbs but will replace modifiers at random instead of adding new ones.

Once you’ve got all your modifiers, it’s time to start thinking about improving the item’s Quality. The Quality of an item essentially dictates its base stats. There are three types of materials you can use to improve the quality of a weapon or piece of armor – Armorer’s Scrap, Blacksmith's Whetstone , and Arcanist's Etcher . All three work the same but each of them can only be applied to certain types of items. Armorer’s Scrap enhances all armor, Blacksmith’s Whetstone enhances martial weapons like swords or maces, and Arcanist’s Etcher enhances magical weapons like staves and wands.