In Path of Exile 2, there are many options of weaponry for the committed warrior traveling through Wraeclast. Monsters, ghouls, and the violent among the denizens can be brought to their knees by someone expertly wielding an axe. After all, an axe offers versatility and can deliver the most damaging blows. It's a weapon that focuses on a healthy combination of Strength and Dexterity. They come in two varieties: one-handed axes and two-handed axes.

Below are comprehensive lists of all axes (to date) in Path of Exile 2. Hover over each item name for a tooltip with further details. Keep in mind that this database is continually being updated, and some tooltips are not yet complete. So, be sure to check back regularly.

All One-Handed Axes

Weapon

Rarity

Damage

Critical Strike Chance

Attacks Per Second

Dull Hatchet

Normal

4-10

5%

1.5

Hook Axe

Normal

5-14

5%

1.45

Bearded Axe

Normal

8-21

5%

1.45

Extended Cleaver

Normal

8-25

5%

1.5

Bandit Hatchet

Normal

13-31

5%

1.5

Crescent Axe

Normal

18-37

6.5%

1.4

Carving Hatchet

Normal

19-44

5%

1.5

Sacrificial Axe

Normal

20-42

5%

1.5

Boarding Hatchet

Normal

24-55

5%

1.55

Fury Cleaver

Normal

30-62

5%

1.55

Battle Axe

Normal

28-65

5%

1.5

Profane Cleaver

Normal

26-69

5%

1.5

Dread Hatchet

Normal

34-79

5%

1.5

All Two-Handed Axes

Weapon

Rarity

Damage

Critical Strike Chance

Attacks Per Second

Splitting Greataxe

Normal

8-20

5%

1.2

Light Halberd

Normal

10-25

5%

1.25

Executioner Greataxe

Normal

10-41

5%

1.2

Arched Greataxe

Normal

17-59

5%

1.15

Elegant Glaive

Normal

19-64

5%

1.2

Savage Greataxe

Normal

23-70

5%

1.2

Rending Halberd

Normal

27-91

5%

1.2

Jagged Greataxe

Normal

43-99

5%

1.15

Reaver Glaive

Normal

43-113

5%

1.2

Ember Greataxe

Normal

58-154

5%

1.2

Ceremonial Halberd

Normal

53-123

5%

1.2

Monument Greataxe

Normal

48-143

5%

1.2

Vile Greataxe

Normal

59-155

5%

1.2