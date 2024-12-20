In Path of Exile 2, there are many options of weaponry for the committed warrior traveling through Wraeclast. Monsters, ghouls, and the violent among the denizens can be brought to their knees by someone expertly wielding an axe. After all, an axe offers versatility and can deliver the most damaging blows. It's a weapon that focuses on a healthy combination of Strength and Dexterity. They come in two varieties: one-handed axes and two-handed axes.

Below are comprehensive lists of all axes (to date) in Path of Exile 2. Hover over each item name for a tooltip with further details. Keep in mind that this database is continually being updated, and some tooltips are not yet complete. So, be sure to check back regularly.

All One-Handed Axes

Weapon Rarity Damage Critical Strike Chance Attacks Per Second Dull Hatchet Normal 4-10 5% 1.5 Hook Axe Normal 5-14 5% 1.45 Bearded Axe Normal 8-21 5% 1.45 Extended Cleaver Normal 8-25 5% 1.5 Bandit Hatchet Normal 13-31 5% 1.5 Crescent Axe Normal 18-37 6.5% 1.4 Carving Hatchet Normal 19-44 5% 1.5 Sacrificial Axe Normal 20-42 5% 1.5 Boarding Hatchet Normal 24-55 5% 1.55 Fury Cleaver Normal 30-62 5% 1.55 Battle Axe Normal 28-65 5% 1.5 Profane Cleaver Normal 26-69 5% 1.5 Dread Hatchet Normal 34-79 5% 1.5

All Two-Handed Axes