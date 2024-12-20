Quick Links
In Path of Exile 2, there are many options of weaponry for the committed warrior traveling through Wraeclast. Monsters, ghouls, and the violent among the denizens can be brought to their knees by someone expertly wielding an axe. After all, an axe offers versatility and can deliver the most damaging blows. It's a weapon that focuses on a healthy combination of Strength and Dexterity. They come in two varieties: one-handed axes and two-handed axes.
Below are comprehensive lists of all axes (to date) in Path of Exile 2. Hover over each item name for a tooltip with further details. Keep in mind that this database is continually being updated, and some tooltips are not yet complete. So, be sure to check back regularly.
All One-Handed Axes
|
Weapon
|
Rarity
|
Damage
|
Critical Strike Chance
|
Attacks Per Second
|
Dull Hatchet
|
Normal
|
4-10
|
5%
|
1.5
|
Hook Axe
|
Normal
|
5-14
|
5%
|
1.45
|
Bearded Axe
|
Normal
|
8-21
|
5%
|
1.45
|
Extended Cleaver
|
Normal
|
8-25
|
5%
|
1.5
|
Bandit Hatchet
|
Normal
|
13-31
|
5%
|
1.5
|
Crescent Axe
|
Normal
|
18-37
|
6.5%
|
1.4
|
Carving Hatchet
|
Normal
|
19-44
|
5%
|
1.5
|
Sacrificial Axe
|
Normal
|
20-42
|
5%
|
1.5
|
Boarding Hatchet
|
Normal
|
24-55
|
5%
|
1.55
|
Fury Cleaver
|
Normal
|
30-62
|
5%
|
1.55
|
Battle Axe
|
Normal
|
28-65
|
5%
|
1.5
|
Profane Cleaver
|
Normal
|
26-69
|
5%
|
1.5
|
Dread Hatchet
|
Normal
|
34-79
|
5%
|
1.5
All Two-Handed Axes
|
Weapon
|
Rarity
|
Damage
|
Critical Strike Chance
|
Attacks Per Second
|
Splitting Greataxe
|
Normal
|
8-20
|
5%
|
1.2
|
Light Halberd
|
Normal
|
10-25
|
5%
|
1.25
|
Executioner Greataxe
|
Normal
|
10-41
|
5%
|
1.2
|
Arched Greataxe
|
Normal
|
17-59
|
5%
|
1.15
|
Elegant Glaive
|
Normal
|
19-64
|
5%
|
1.2
|
Savage Greataxe
|
Normal
|
23-70
|
5%
|
1.2
|
Rending Halberd
|
Normal
|
27-91
|
5%
|
1.2
|
Jagged Greataxe
|
Normal
|
43-99
|
5%
|
1.15
|
Reaver Glaive
|
Normal
|
43-113
|
5%
|
1.2
|
Ember Greataxe
|
Normal
|
58-154
|
5%
|
1.2
|
Ceremonial Halberd
|
Normal
|
53-123
|
5%
|
1.2
|
Monument Greataxe
|
Normal
|
48-143
|
5%
|
1.2
|
Vile Greataxe
|
Normal
|
59-155
|
5%
|
1.2