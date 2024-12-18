Quick Links
In Path of Exile 2, you'll have to equip yourself with the weapons that best suit your playstyle. Of course, players looking for a ranged option might go with a bow. Bows tend to be focused on precision and distance. Players can take advantage of that distance as a defensive tactic.
All Bows
Below is a comprehensive list of all bows (to date) in Path of Exile 2. Hover over each item name for a tooltip with further details. Keep in mind that this database is continually being updated and some tooltips are not complete. So, be sure to check back regularly.
|
Weapon
|
Rarity
|
Base Weapon (if Unique)
|
Dealer's Hand
|
Unique
|
Artillery Bow
|
Falling Snow
|
Unique
|
Tribal Bow
|
Ironbound
|
Unique
|
Warden Bow
|
Death's Harp
|
Unique
|
Dualstring Bow
|
Quill Rain
|
Unique
|
Shortbow
|
Splinterheart
|
Unique
|
Recurve Bow
|
Widowhail
|
Unique
|
Crude Bow
|
Shortbow
|
Normal
|
Crude Bow
|
Normal
|
Recurve Bow
|
Normal
|
Warden Bow
|
Normal