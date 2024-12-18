Quick Links

In Path of Exile 2, you'll have to equip yourself with the weapons that best suit your playstyle. Of course, players looking for a ranged option might go with a bow. Bows tend to be focused on precision and distance. Players can take advantage of that distance as a defensive tactic.

All Bows

Below is a comprehensive list of all bows (to date) in Path of Exile 2. Hover over each item name for a tooltip with further details. Keep in mind that this database is continually being updated and some tooltips are not complete. So, be sure to check back regularly.

Weapon

Rarity

Base Weapon (if Unique)

Dealer's Hand

Unique

Artillery Bow

Falling Snow

Unique

Tribal Bow

Ironbound

Unique

Warden Bow

Death's Harp

Unique

Dualstring Bow

Quill Rain

Unique

Shortbow

Splinterheart

Unique

Recurve Bow

Widowhail

Unique

Crude Bow

Shortbow

Normal

Crude Bow

Normal

Recurve Bow

Normal

Warden Bow

Normal