Like any action-RPG, Path of Exile 2 is all about progression, crafting, and upgrading. Currency items don't necessarily equate to money in the traditional sense. Most of these items, however, can be used to craft and upgrade gear or create orbs among other things. But in the long run, they do offer you new items in exchange for their use and are, therefore, valuable.

Below is a compilation of all the currencies that you will find in Path of Exile 2. Of course, we are continually updating this database. So, be sure to check back regularly.

Currency

Traits

Arcanist's Etcher
  • Improves the quality of a wand, staff or sceptre

Armourer's Scrap
  • Improves the quality of an armour

Artificer's Orb
  • Adds a socket to a martial weapon or armour

Blacksmith's Whetstone
  • Improves the quality of a martial weapon

Body Rune
  • Martial Weapons: Leeches 3% of Physical Damage as Life
  • Armour: +25 to maximum Life

Breach Splinter

Breachstone

Broken Circle Artifact

Chance Shard

Chaos Orb
  • Removes a random modifier and augments a rare item with a new random modifier

Desert Rune
  • Martial Weapons: Adds 7 to 11 Fire Damage
  • Armour: +12% to Fire Resistance

Distilled Despair
  • Can be combined with other Distilled Emotions to instil Amulets with Notable Passive Skills or Waystones with Layers of Delirium

Distilled Disgust
  • Can be combined with other Distilled Emotions to instil Amulets with Notable Passive Skills or Waystones with Layers of Delirium

Distilled Greed
  • Can be combined with other Distilled Emotions to instil Amulets with Notable Passive Skills or Waystones with Layers of Delirium

Distilled Guilt
  • Can be combined with other Distilled Emotions to instil Amulets with Notable Passive Skills or Waystones with Layers of Delirium

Distilled Ire
  • Can be combined with other Distilled Emotions to instil Amulets with Notable Passive Skills or Waystones with Layers of Delirium

Distilled Paranoia
  • Can be combined with other Distilled Emotions to instil Amulets with Notable Passive Skills or Waystones with Layers of Delirium

Distilled Suffering
  • Can be combined with other Distilled Emotions to instil Amulets with Notable Passive Skills or Waystones with Layers of Delirium

Divine Orb
  • Randomizes the numerical values of an item.

Essence of Haste
  • Upgrades a normal item to magic with one speed modifier

Essence of Ice
  • Upgrades a normal item to magic with one cold modifier

Essence of the Body
  • Upgrades a normal item to magic with one life modifier

Exalted Orb
  • Augments a rare item with a new random modifier

Flesh Catalyst
  • Adds quality that enhances Life modifiers on a ring or amulet
  • Replaces other quality types

Gemcutter's Prism
  • Improves the quality of a gem

Glacial Rune
  • Martial Weapons: Adds 6 to 10 Cold Damage
  • Armour: +12% to Cold Resistance

Greater Essence of Haste
  • Upgrades a magic item to a rare with one speed modifier

Greater Essence of Ice
  • Upgrades a magic item to a rare with one cold modifier

Greater Essence of the Body
  • Upgrades a magic item to a rare with one life modifier

Greater Jeweller's Orb
  • Adds a socket to a skill gem with 3 sockets

Lesser Jeweller's Orb
  • Adds a socket to a skill gem with 2 sockets

Mind Rune
  • Martial Weapons: Leeches 2% of Physical Damage as Mana
  • Armour: +20 to maximum Mana

Omen of Dextral Annulment
  • While this item is active in your inventory your next Orb of Annulment will remove only suffix modifiers

Omen of Greater Exaltation
  • While this item is active in your inventory your next Exalted Orb will add two random modifiers

Omen of Sinistral Exaltation
  • While this item is active in your inventory your next Exalted Orb will add only prefix modifiers

Orb of Alchemy
  • Upgrades a normal item to a rare item with 4 modifiers

Orb of Annulment
  • Removes a random modifier from an item

Orb of Augmentation
  • Augments a magic item with a new random modifier

Orb of Chance
  • Randomly transforms a normal item into a Magic, Rare, or Unique item.

Orb of Transmutation
  • Upgrades a normal item to a magic item with 1 modifier

Perfect Jeweller's Orb
  • Adds a socket to a skill gem with 4 sockets

Reaver Catalyst
  • Adds quality that enhances Attack modifiers on a ring or amulet
  • Replaces other quality types

Regal Orb
  • Upgrades a magic item to a rare item

Regal Shard

Scroll of Wisdom
  • Identifies an item

Simulacrum Splinter

Soul Core of Azcapa
  • Martial Weapons: +15 to Spirit
  • Armour: 10% increased Rarity of Items found

Soul Core of Quipaltl
  • Martial Weapons: 5% increased Attack Speed
  • Armour: 10% reduced Slow Potency of Debuff on You

Soul Core of Thunder
  • Martial Weapons: Adds 1 to 29 Lightning Damage
  • Armour: +10% to Lightning Resistance

Soul Core of Ticaba
  • Martial Weapons: +12% to Critical Damage Bonus
  • Armour: Hits against you have 10% reduced Critical Damage Bonus

Soul Core of Topotante
  • Martial Weapons: Attacks with this Weapon Penetrate 15% Elemental Resistances
  • Armour: 15% increased Elemental Ailment Threshold

Tul's Catalyst
  • Adds quality that enhances Cold modifiers on a ring or amulet
  • Replaces other quality types

Uncut Skill Gem
  • Creates a Skill Gem or Level an existing gem to level 5

Uncut Spirit Gem
  • Creates a Persistent Buff Skill Gem at level 4

Uncut Support Gem
  • Creates a Support Gem

Vaal Orb
  • Corrupts an item, modifying it unpredictably

Xoph's Catalyst
  • Adds quality that enhances Fire modifiers on a ring or amulet
  • Replaces other quality types