Like any action-RPG, Path of Exile 2 is all about progression, crafting, and upgrading. Currency items don't necessarily equate to money in the traditional sense. Most of these items, however, can be used to craft and upgrade gear or create orbs among other things. But in the long run, they do offer you new items in exchange for their use and are, therefore, valuable.
Below is a compilation of all the currencies that you will find in Path of Exile 2. Of course, we are continually updating this database. So, be sure to check back regularly.
|
Currency
|
Traits
|
Arcanist's Etcher
|
|
Armourer's Scrap
|
|
Artificer's Orb
|
|
Blacksmith's Whetstone
|
|
Body Rune
|
|
Breach Splinter
|
|
Breachstone
|
|
Broken Circle Artifact
|
|
Chance Shard
|
|
Chaos Orb
|
|
Desert Rune
|
|
Distilled Despair
|
|
Distilled Disgust
|
|
Distilled Greed
|
|
Distilled Guilt
|
|
Distilled Ire
|
|
Distilled Paranoia
|
|
Distilled Suffering
|
|
Divine Orb
|
|
Essence of Haste
|
|
Essence of Ice
|
|
Essence of the Body
|
|
Exalted Orb
|
|
Flesh Catalyst
|
|
Gemcutter's Prism
|
|
Glacial Rune
|
|
Greater Essence of Haste
|
|
Greater Essence of Ice
|
|
Greater Essence of the Body
|
|
Greater Jeweller's Orb
|
|
Lesser Jeweller's Orb
|
|
Mind Rune
|
|
Omen of Dextral Annulment
|
|
Omen of Greater Exaltation
|
|
Omen of Sinistral Exaltation
|
|
Orb of Alchemy
|
|
Orb of Annulment
|
|
Orb of Augmentation
|
|
Orb of Chance
|
|
Orb of Transmutation
|
|
Perfect Jeweller's Orb
|
|
Reaver Catalyst
|
|
Regal Orb
|
|
Regal Shard
|
|
Scroll of Wisdom
|
|
Simulacrum Splinter
|
|
Soul Core of Azcapa
|
|
Soul Core of Quipaltl
|
|
Soul Core of Thunder
|
|
Soul Core of Ticaba
|
|
Soul Core of Topotante
|
|
Tul's Catalyst
|
|
Uncut Skill Gem
|
|
Uncut Spirit Gem
|
|
Uncut Support Gem
|
|
Vaal Orb
|
|
Xoph's Catalyst
|