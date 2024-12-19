Quick Links
In Path of Exile 2, you're going to need the proper tools for administering death to your enemies. A mace is one solid option. These bludgeoning weapons come in two varieties: one-handed maces and two-handed maces. These weapons focus on staggering enemies and breaking through rigorous defenses. Many varieties of the mace tend to include traits that bolster physical damage, critical strikes, and elemental damage.
Below is a comprehensive list of all maces (to date) in Path of Exile 2. Hover over each item name for a tooltip with further details. Keep in mind that this database is continually being updated, and some tooltips are not yet complete. So, be sure to check back regularly.
All One-Handed Maces
|
Weapon
|
Rarity
|
Base Weapon (if Unique)
|
Goldshaper
|
Unique
|
Construct Hammer
|
Pulpit Pulper
|
Unique
|
Execratus Hammer
|
Brynhand's Mark
|
Unique
|
Wooden Club
|
Wylund's Stake
|
Unique
|
Smithing Hammer
|
Trenchtimbre
|
Unique
|
Spiked Club
|
Seeing Stars
|
Unique
|
Plated Mace
|
Spiked Club
|
Normal
|
Slim Mace
|
Normal
|
Smithing Hammer
|
Normal
|
Wooden Club
|
Normal
All Two-Handed Maces
|
Weapon
|
Rarity
|
Base Weapon (if Unique)
|
Greatclub
|
Normal
|
Shyaba
|
Unique
|
Temple Maul
|
The Empty Roar
|
Unique
|
Cultist Greathammer
|
Brain Rattler
|
Unique
|
Studded Greatclub
|
Chober Chaber
|
Unique
|
Leaden Greathammer
|
Hoghunt
|
Unique
|
Felled Greatclub
|
Hrimnor's Hymn
|
Unique
|
Oak Greathammer
|
Quecholli
|
Unique
|
Crumbling Maul
|
Trephina
|
Unique
|
Forge Maul
|
Frostbreath
|
Unique
|
Slim Mace
|
Oak Greathammer
|
Normal
|
Forge Maul
|
Normal
|
Studded Greatclub
|
Normal