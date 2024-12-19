Quick Links

In Path of Exile 2, you're going to need the proper tools for administering death to your enemies. A mace is one solid option. These bludgeoning weapons come in two varieties: one-handed maces and two-handed maces. These weapons focus on staggering enemies and breaking through rigorous defenses. Many varieties of the mace tend to include traits that bolster physical damage, critical strikes, and elemental damage.

Below is a comprehensive list of all maces (to date) in Path of Exile 2. Hover over each item name for a tooltip with further details. Keep in mind that this database is continually being updated, and some tooltips are not yet complete. So, be sure to check back regularly.

All One-Handed Maces

Weapon

Rarity

Base Weapon (if Unique)

Goldshaper

Unique

Construct Hammer

Pulpit Pulper

Unique

Execratus Hammer

Brynhand's Mark

Unique

Wooden Club

Wylund's Stake

Unique

Smithing Hammer

Trenchtimbre

Unique

Spiked Club

Seeing Stars

Unique

Plated Mace

Spiked Club

Normal

Slim Mace

Normal

Smithing Hammer

Normal

Wooden Club

Normal

All Two-Handed Maces

Weapon

Rarity

Base Weapon (if Unique)

Greatclub

Normal

Shyaba

Unique

Temple Maul

The Empty Roar

Unique

Cultist Greathammer

Brain Rattler

Unique

Studded Greatclub

Chober Chaber

Unique

Leaden Greathammer

Hoghunt

Unique

Felled Greatclub

Hrimnor's Hymn

Unique

Oak Greathammer

Quecholli

Unique

Crumbling Maul

Trephina

Unique

Forge Maul

Frostbreath

Unique

Slim Mace

Oak Greathammer

Normal

Forge Maul

Normal

Studded Greatclub

Normal