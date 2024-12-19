In Path of Exile 2, you're going to need the proper tools for administering death to your enemies. A mace is one solid option. These bludgeoning weapons come in two varieties: one-handed maces and two-handed maces. These weapons focus on staggering enemies and breaking through rigorous defenses. Many varieties of the mace tend to include traits that bolster physical damage, critical strikes, and elemental damage.

Below is a comprehensive list of all maces (to date) in Path of Exile 2. Hover over each item name for a tooltip with further details. Keep in mind that this database is continually being updated, and some tooltips are not yet complete. So, be sure to check back regularly.

All One-Handed Maces

Weapon Rarity Base Weapon (if Unique) Goldshaper Unique Construct Hammer Pulpit Pulper Unique Execratus Hammer Brynhand's Mark Unique Wooden Club Wylund's Stake Unique Smithing Hammer Trenchtimbre Unique Spiked Club Seeing Stars Unique Plated Mace Spiked Club Normal Slim Mace Normal Smithing Hammer Normal Wooden Club Normal

All Two-Handed Maces