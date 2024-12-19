In Path of Exile 2, weapons are one of the many choices you'll have to make as you progress and craft the character and playstyle you prefer the most. Quarterstaves are one option when finding the right tools to arm yourselves with. Quarterstaves primarily focus on Intelligence and Dexterity.

Quarterstaves can deal significant blows in physical combat. They are capable of sweeping and direct strikes which adds a layer of flexibility to your combat strategy.

All Quarterstaves

Below is a comprehensive list of all quarterstaves (to date) in Path of Exile 2. Hover over each item name for a tooltip with further details. Keep in mind that this database is continually being updated, and some tooltips are not yet complete. So, be sure to check back regularly.