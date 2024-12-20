Maven's Invitation: The Atlas Open portals to The Maven's Crucible by using this item in a personal Map Device.

Polaric Invitation Open portals to Polaric Void by using this item in a personal Map Device.

Incandescent Invitation Open portals to Absence of Patience and Wisdom by using this item in a personal Map Device.

The Maven's Beacon Right-click this item then left-click the Map Device in your Hideout to attach the Maven's Beacon

Allows you to call the Maven to a map from your Map Device.

Balbala's Barya Take this item to the Trial of the Sekhemas

Right-click to listen to Balbala.

Writhing Invitation Open portals to Seething Chyme by using this item in a personal Map Device.

Screaming Invitation Open portals to Absence of Symmetry and Harmony by using this item in a personal Map Device.

Atlas Book of Skill A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain an Atlas Passive Skill Point and two Atlas Passive Respec Points

Grants an Atlas Passive Skill Point and two Atlas Passive Respec Points

Ignagduk's Ghastly Spear

The Hammer of Kamasa

Head of the Winter Wolf Right-click to crush it, undoing the Crone's curse

Grants +10% to Cold Resistance

The Essence of Water Return this to Zarka to help recreate the Horn of the Vastiri.

Gembloom Skull Right-click to break the skull and release the energies within

Grants +30 to Maximum Spirit

Gemrot Skull Right-click to break the skull and release the energies within

Grants +30 to Maximum Spirit

Gemcrust Skull Right-click to break the skull and release the energies within

Grants +40 to Maximum Spirit

The Flame Ruby Return this to Zarka to help recreate the Horn of the Vastiri.

Empty Decanter Djinnus

Full Decanter Djinnus

Vagrant's Brew Right-click to drink the Vagrant's Brew and gain some Life Grants +10 to Maximum Life

Flesh Compass Use this item on the Map Device in your Hideout to attach the Flesh Compass

Allows you to pursue The Eater of Worlds by adding its influence to a map from your Map Device.

Golden Idol Can be exchanged with Oswald in Ziggurat Encampment

Exquisite Idol Can be exchanged with Oswald in Ziggurat Encampment

Grand Idol Can be exchanged with Oswald in Ziggurat Encampment

Elegant Idol Can be exchanged with Oswald in Ziggurat Encampment

Glorious Idol Can be exchanged with Oswald in Ziggurat Encampment

Exceptional Idol Can be exchanged with Oswald in Ziggurat Encampment

Draven's Memorial Key Piece

Asinia's Memorial Key Piece

The Horn of the Vastiri Travel to the Sandstorm and sound this Horn to open the way.

Maggot Husk

Runed Girdle

Runed Guard

Runed Skull Cap

Luminous Astrolabe Use this item on the Map Device in your Hideout to attach the Luminous Astrolabe

Allows you to pursue The Searing Exarch by adding its influence to a map from your Map Device.

Una's Lute

Final Letter

Mastodon Tusks Return this to Zarka to help recreate the Horn of the Vastiri.

Sigil of the Third Pact An altar in the Valley of the Titans awaits a sign.

Sun Clan Relic Notches in the side await a connection.

Kabala Clan Relic Notches in the side await a connection.

Candlemass' Essence Right-click to receive the blessing of the Candlemass

Grants +20 to Maximum Life Right-click to receive the blessing of the Candlemass.

Blue Mushroom

Green Mushroom

Red Mushroom

Count Lachlann's Ring

Burning Heart Right-click to shatter the Burning Heart

Grants +10% to Fire Resistance

Smithing Tools

Runed Spikes

Sacrificial Dagger Necessary to ritually sacrifice a Heart at the proper site Have this in your inventory when you undertake the ritual.

Sacrificial Heart Sacrifice this Heart at the proper ritual site to gain two WeaponSetPassiveSkillPoints.

Sentinel Controller A device that allows you to control Sentinels

Right click to Equip.

Book of Specialisation A Book of Specialisation

Right-click to gain two Weapon Set Passive Skill Points

Grants two Weapon Set Passive Skill Points

Otherworldly Book of Knowledge I A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Breach Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Breach Atlas Passive Skill Points

Otherworldly Book of Knowledge II A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Breach Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Breach Atlas Passive Skill Points

Otherworldly Book of Knowledge III A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Breach Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Breach Atlas Passive Skill Points

Otherworldly Book of Knowledge IV A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Breach Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Breach Atlas Passive Skill Points

Deranging Book of Knowledge I A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Delirium Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Delirium Atlas Passive Skill Points

Deranging Book of Knowledge II A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Delirium Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Delirium Atlas Passive Skill Points

Deranging Book of Knowledge III A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Delirium Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Delirium Atlas Passive Skill Points

Deranging Book of Knowledge IV A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Delirium Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Delirium Atlas Passive Skill Points

Runic Book of Knowledge I A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Expedition Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Expedition Atlas Passive Skill Points

Runic Book of Knowledge II A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Expedition Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Expedition Atlas Passive Skill Points

Runic Book of Knowledge III A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Expedition Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Expedition Atlas Passive Skill Points

Runic Book of Knowledge IV A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Expedition Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Expedition Atlas Passive Skill Points

Book of Knowledge I A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Book of Knowledge II A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Book of Knowledge III A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Book of Knowledge IV A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Book of Knowledge V A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Book of Knowledge VI A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Book of Knowledge VII A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Book of Knowledge VIII A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Book of Knowledge IX A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Book of Knowledge X A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Book of Knowledge XI A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Book of Knowledge XII A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Book of Knowledge XIII A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Book of Knowledge XIV A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Book of Knowledge XV A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Vanquisher's Book of Knowledge I A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Map Boss Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Map Boss Atlas Passive Skill Points

Vanquisher's Book of Knowledge II A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Map Boss Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Map Boss Atlas Passive Skill Points

Vanquisher's Book of Knowledge III A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Map Boss Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Map Boss Atlas Passive Skill Points

Vanquisher's Book of Knowledge IV A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Map Boss Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Map Boss Atlas Passive Skill Points

Vanquisher's Book of Knowledge V A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Map Boss Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Map Boss Atlas Passive Skill Points

Arbiter's Book of Knowledge I A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Arbiter Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Arbiter Atlas Passive Skill Points

Arbiter's Book of Knowledge II A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Arbiter Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Arbiter Atlas Passive Skill Points

Arbiter's Book of Knowledge III A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Arbiter Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Arbiter Atlas Passive Skill Points

Arbiter's Book of Knowledge IV A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Arbiter Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Arbiter Atlas Passive Skill Points

Ritualistic Book of Knowledge I A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Ritual Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Ritual Atlas Passive Skill Points

Ritualistic Book of Knowledge II A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Ritual Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Ritual Atlas Passive Skill Points

Ritualistic Book of Knowledge III A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Ritual Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Ritual Atlas Passive Skill Points

Ritualistic Book of Knowledge IV A Book of Skill

Right-click to gain two Ritual Atlas Passive Skill Points

Grants two Ritual Atlas Passive Skill Points

Venom Draught of the Veil Right-click to drink the Venom Draught

Grants 30% increased Elemental Ailment Threshold

Venom Draught of the Sky Right-click to drink the Venom Draught

Grants +5 to all Attributes

Venom Draught of Clarity Right-click to drink the Venom Draught

Grants 25% increased Mana Regeneration Rate

Venom Draught of the Marshes Right-click to drink the Venom Draught

Grants 15% reduced Slowing Potency of Debuffs on You

Venom Draught of Stone Right-click to drink the Venom Draught

Grants 25% increased Stun Threshold

Venom Draught of the Lost Right-click to drink the Venom Draught

Grants +10% to Chaos Resistance

The Flame Core Right-click to shatter The Flame Core to release the captured souls

Grants +10% to Fire Resistance

Chimeral Inscribed Ultimatum Take this item to The Temple of Chaos to participate in a Trial of Chaos.

Large Soul Core

Corpse-snake Venom