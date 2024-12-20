In Path of Exile 2, you'll embark on many quests throughout your journey. Obviously, these quests will bear rewards and narrative progression. However, there will often be crucial elements or items for each of these quests that are necessary to complete your eventual objective. Below is a comprehensive list (to date) of all quest items in Path of Exile 2.

Keep in mind that this database is continually being updated. We will endeavor to bring the latest information on these items, including item locations, at a later date. So, be sure to check back regularly.

Item

Traits

Maven's Invitation: The Atlas
  • Open portals to The Maven's Crucible by using this item in a personal Map Device.

Polaric Invitation
  • Open portals to Polaric Void by using this item in a personal Map Device.

Incandescent Invitation
  • Open portals to Absence of Patience and Wisdom by using this item in a personal Map Device.

The Maven's Beacon
  • Right-click this item then left-click the Map Device in your Hideout to attach the Maven's Beacon
  • Allows you to call the Maven to a map from your Map Device.

Balbala's Barya
  • Take this item to the Trial of the Sekhemas
  • Right-click to listen to Balbala.

Writhing Invitation
  • Open portals to Seething Chyme by using this item in a personal Map Device.

Screaming Invitation
  • Open portals to Absence of Symmetry and Harmony by using this item in a personal Map Device.

Atlas Book of Skill
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain an Atlas Passive Skill Point and two Atlas Passive Respec Points
  • Grants an Atlas Passive Skill Point and two Atlas Passive Respec Points

Ignagduk's Ghastly Spear

The Hammer of Kamasa

Head of the Winter Wolf
  • Right-click to crush it, undoing the Crone's curse
  • Grants +10% to Cold Resistance

The Essence of Water
  • Return this to Zarka to help recreate the Horn of the Vastiri.

Gembloom Skull
  • Right-click to break the skull and release the energies within
  • Grants +30 to Maximum Spirit

Gemrot Skull
  • Right-click to break the skull and release the energies within
  • Grants +30 to Maximum Spirit

Gemcrust Skull
  • Right-click to break the skull and release the energies within
  • Grants +40 to Maximum Spirit

The Flame Ruby
  • Return this to Zarka to help recreate the Horn of the Vastiri.

Empty Decanter Djinnus

Full Decanter Djinnus

Vagrant's Brew
  • Right-click to drink the Vagrant's Brew and gain some Life Grants +10 to Maximum Life

Flesh Compass
  • Use this item on the Map Device in your Hideout to attach the Flesh Compass
  • Allows you to pursue The Eater of Worlds by adding its influence to a map from your Map Device.

Golden Idol
  • Can be exchanged with Oswald in Ziggurat Encampment

Exquisite Idol
  • Can be exchanged with Oswald in Ziggurat Encampment

Grand Idol
  • Can be exchanged with Oswald in Ziggurat Encampment

Elegant Idol
  • Can be exchanged with Oswald in Ziggurat Encampment

Glorious Idol
  • Can be exchanged with Oswald in Ziggurat Encampment

Exceptional Idol
  • Can be exchanged with Oswald in Ziggurat Encampment

Draven's Memorial Key Piece

Asinia's Memorial Key Piece

The Horn of the Vastiri
  • Travel to the Sandstorm and sound this Horn to open the way.

Maggot Husk

Runed Girdle

Runed Guard

Runed Skull Cap

Luminous Astrolabe
  • Use this item on the Map Device in your Hideout to attach the Luminous Astrolabe
  • Allows you to pursue The Searing Exarch by adding its influence to a map from your Map Device.

Una's Lute

Final Letter

Mastodon Tusks
  • Return this to Zarka to help recreate the Horn of the Vastiri.

Sigil of the Third Pact
  • An altar in the Valley of the Titans awaits a sign.

Sun Clan Relic
  • Notches in the side await a connection.

Kabala Clan Relic
  • Notches in the side await a connection.

Candlemass' Essence
  • Right-click to receive the blessing of the Candlemass
  • Grants +20 to Maximum Life Right-click to receive the blessing of the Candlemass.

Blue Mushroom

Green Mushroom

Red Mushroom

Count Lachlann's Ring

Burning Heart
  • Right-click to shatter the Burning Heart
  • Grants +10% to Fire Resistance

Smithing Tools

Runed Spikes

Sacrificial Dagger
  • Necessary to ritually sacrifice a Heart at the proper site Have this in your inventory when you undertake the ritual.

Sacrificial Heart
  • Sacrifice this Heart at the proper ritual site to gain two WeaponSetPassiveSkillPoints.

Sentinel Controller
  • A device that allows you to control Sentinels
  • Right click to Equip.

Book of Specialisation
  • A Book of Specialisation
  • Right-click to gain two Weapon Set Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Weapon Set Passive Skill Points

Otherworldly Book of Knowledge I
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Breach Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Breach Atlas Passive Skill Points

Otherworldly Book of Knowledge II
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Breach Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Breach Atlas Passive Skill Points

Otherworldly Book of Knowledge III
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Breach Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Breach Atlas Passive Skill Points

Otherworldly Book of Knowledge IV
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Breach Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Breach Atlas Passive Skill Points

Deranging Book of Knowledge I
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Delirium Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Delirium Atlas Passive Skill Points

Deranging Book of Knowledge II
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Delirium Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Delirium Atlas Passive Skill Points

Deranging Book of Knowledge III
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Delirium Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Delirium Atlas Passive Skill Points

Deranging Book of Knowledge IV
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Delirium Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Delirium Atlas Passive Skill Points

Runic Book of Knowledge I
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Expedition Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Expedition Atlas Passive Skill Points

Runic Book of Knowledge II
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Expedition Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Expedition Atlas Passive Skill Points

Runic Book of Knowledge III
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Expedition Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Expedition Atlas Passive Skill Points

Runic Book of Knowledge IV
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Expedition Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Expedition Atlas Passive Skill Points

Book of Knowledge I
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Book of Knowledge II
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Book of Knowledge III
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Book of Knowledge IV
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Book of Knowledge V
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Book of Knowledge VI
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Book of Knowledge VII
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Book of Knowledge VIII
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Book of Knowledge IX
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Book of Knowledge X
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Book of Knowledge XI
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Book of Knowledge XII
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Book of Knowledge XIII
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Book of Knowledge XIV
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Book of Knowledge XV
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Atlas Passive Skill Points

Vanquisher's Book of Knowledge I
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Map Boss Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Map Boss Atlas Passive Skill Points

Vanquisher's Book of Knowledge II
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Map Boss Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Map Boss Atlas Passive Skill Points

Vanquisher's Book of Knowledge III
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Map Boss Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Map Boss Atlas Passive Skill Points

Vanquisher's Book of Knowledge IV
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Map Boss Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Map Boss Atlas Passive Skill Points

Vanquisher's Book of Knowledge V
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Map Boss Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Map Boss Atlas Passive Skill Points

Arbiter's Book of Knowledge I
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Arbiter Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Arbiter Atlas Passive Skill Points

Arbiter's Book of Knowledge II
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Arbiter Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Arbiter Atlas Passive Skill Points

Arbiter's Book of Knowledge III
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Arbiter Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Arbiter Atlas Passive Skill Points

Arbiter's Book of Knowledge IV
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Arbiter Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Arbiter Atlas Passive Skill Points

Ritualistic Book of Knowledge I
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Ritual Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Ritual Atlas Passive Skill Points

Ritualistic Book of Knowledge II
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Ritual Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Ritual Atlas Passive Skill Points

Ritualistic Book of Knowledge III
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Ritual Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Ritual Atlas Passive Skill Points

Ritualistic Book of Knowledge IV
  • A Book of Skill
  • Right-click to gain two Ritual Atlas Passive Skill Points
  • Grants two Ritual Atlas Passive Skill Points

Venom Draught of the Veil
  • Right-click to drink the Venom Draught
  • Grants 30% increased Elemental Ailment Threshold

Venom Draught of the Sky
  • Right-click to drink the Venom Draught
  • Grants +5 to all Attributes

Venom Draught of Clarity
  • Right-click to drink the Venom Draught
  • Grants 25% increased Mana Regeneration Rate

Venom Draught of the Marshes
  • Right-click to drink the Venom Draught
  • Grants 15% reduced Slowing Potency of Debuffs on You

Venom Draught of Stone
  • Right-click to drink the Venom Draught
  • Grants 25% increased Stun Threshold

Venom Draught of the Lost
  • Right-click to drink the Venom Draught
  • Grants +10% to Chaos Resistance

The Flame Core
  • Right-click to shatter The Flame Core to release the captured souls
  • Grants +10% to Fire Resistance

Chimeral Inscribed Ultimatum
  • Take this item to The Temple of Chaos to participate in a Trial of Chaos.

Large Soul Core

Corpse-snake Venom

Temple Door Idol