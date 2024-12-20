In Path of Exile 2, you'll embark on many quests throughout your journey. Obviously, these quests will bear rewards and narrative progression. However, there will often be crucial elements or items for each of these quests that are necessary to complete your eventual objective. Below is a comprehensive list (to date) of all quest items in Path of Exile 2.
Keep in mind that this database is continually being updated. We will endeavor to bring the latest information on these items, including item locations, at a later date. So, be sure to check back regularly.
|
Item
|
Traits
|
Maven's Invitation: The Atlas
|
|
Polaric Invitation
|
|
Incandescent Invitation
|
|
The Maven's Beacon
|
|
Balbala's Barya
|
|
Writhing Invitation
|
|
Screaming Invitation
|
|
Atlas Book of Skill
|
|
Ignagduk's Ghastly Spear
|
|
The Hammer of Kamasa
|
|
Head of the Winter Wolf
|
|
The Essence of Water
|
|
Gembloom Skull
|
|
Gemrot Skull
|
|
Gemcrust Skull
|
|
The Flame Ruby
|
|
Empty Decanter Djinnus
|
|
Full Decanter Djinnus
|
|
Vagrant's Brew
|
|
Flesh Compass
|
|
Golden Idol
|
|
Exquisite Idol
|
|
Grand Idol
|
|
Elegant Idol
|
|
Glorious Idol
|
|
Exceptional Idol
|
|
Draven's Memorial Key Piece
|
|
Asinia's Memorial Key Piece
|
|
The Horn of the Vastiri
|
|
Maggot Husk
|
|
Runed Girdle
|
|
Runed Guard
|
|
Runed Skull Cap
|
|
Luminous Astrolabe
|
|
Una's Lute
|
|
Final Letter
|
|
Mastodon Tusks
|
|
Sigil of the Third Pact
|
|
Sun Clan Relic
|
|
Kabala Clan Relic
|
|
Candlemass' Essence
|
|
Blue Mushroom
|
|
Green Mushroom
|
|
Red Mushroom
|
|
Count Lachlann's Ring
|
|
Burning Heart
|
|
Smithing Tools
|
|
Runed Spikes
|
|
Sacrificial Dagger
|
|
Sacrificial Heart
|
|
Sentinel Controller
|
|
Book of Specialisation
|
|
Otherworldly Book of Knowledge I
|
|
Otherworldly Book of Knowledge II
|
|
Otherworldly Book of Knowledge III
|
|
Otherworldly Book of Knowledge IV
|
|
Deranging Book of Knowledge I
|
|
Deranging Book of Knowledge II
|
|
Deranging Book of Knowledge III
|
|
Deranging Book of Knowledge IV
|
|
Runic Book of Knowledge I
|
|
Runic Book of Knowledge II
|
|
Runic Book of Knowledge III
|
|
Runic Book of Knowledge IV
|
|
Book of Knowledge I
|
|
Book of Knowledge II
|
|
Book of Knowledge III
|
|
Book of Knowledge IV
|
|
Book of Knowledge V
|
|
Book of Knowledge VI
|
|
Book of Knowledge VII
|
|
Book of Knowledge VIII
|
|
Book of Knowledge IX
|
|
Book of Knowledge X
|
|
Book of Knowledge XI
|
|
Book of Knowledge XII
|
|
Book of Knowledge XIII
|
|
Book of Knowledge XIV
|
|
Book of Knowledge XV
|
|
Vanquisher's Book of Knowledge I
|
|
Vanquisher's Book of Knowledge II
|
|
Vanquisher's Book of Knowledge III
|
|
Vanquisher's Book of Knowledge IV
|
|
Vanquisher's Book of Knowledge V
|
|
Arbiter's Book of Knowledge I
|
|
Arbiter's Book of Knowledge II
|
|
Arbiter's Book of Knowledge III
|
|
Arbiter's Book of Knowledge IV
|
|
Ritualistic Book of Knowledge I
|
|
Ritualistic Book of Knowledge II
|
|
Ritualistic Book of Knowledge III
|
|
Ritualistic Book of Knowledge IV
|
|
Venom Draught of the Veil
|
|
Venom Draught of the Sky
|
|
Venom Draught of Clarity
|
|
Venom Draught of the Marshes
|
|
Venom Draught of Stone
|
|
Venom Draught of the Lost
|
|
The Flame Core
|
|
Chimeral Inscribed Ultimatum
|
|
Large Soul Core
|
|
Corpse-snake Venom
|
|
Temple Door Idol
|