In Path of Exile 2, weapons don't always have to be solely a hack n' slash affair. Some weapons, like sceptres, offer players more versatility. These weapons contribute to both melee and elemental effects making sceptres a perfect for character builds aiming to straddle the lines between physical damage and magic.

All Sceptres

Below is a comprehensive list of all sceptres (to date) in Path of Exile 2. Hover over each item name for a tooltip with further details. Keep in mind that this database is continually being updated, and some tooltips are not yet complete. So, be sure to check back regularly.

Weapon

Rarity

Base Weapon (if Unique)

Heartseeker

Unique

Devouring Sceptre

Rattling Scepter

Normal

Rhea's Rhythm

Unique

Stoic Sceptre

The Dark Defiler

Unique

Rattling Sceptre

Font of Power

Unique

Omen Sceptre

Guiding Palm

Unique

Shrine Sceptre

Omen Sceptre

Normal

Stoic Sceptre

Normal