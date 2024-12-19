Quick Links All Sceptres

In Path of Exile 2, weapons don't always have to be solely a hack n' slash affair. Some weapons, like sceptres, offer players more versatility. These weapons contribute to both melee and elemental effects making sceptres a perfect for character builds aiming to straddle the lines between physical damage and magic.

Below is a comprehensive list of all sceptres (to date) in Path of Exile 2. Hover over each item name for a tooltip with further details. Keep in mind that this database is continually being updated, and some tooltips are not yet complete. So, be sure to check back regularly.