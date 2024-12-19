Quick Links
In Path of Exile 2, weapons don't always have to be solely a hack n' slash affair. Some weapons, like sceptres, offer players more versatility. These weapons contribute to both melee and elemental effects making sceptres a perfect for character builds aiming to straddle the lines between physical damage and magic.
All Sceptres
Below is a comprehensive list of all sceptres (to date) in Path of Exile 2. Hover over each item name for a tooltip with further details. Keep in mind that this database is continually being updated, and some tooltips are not yet complete. So, be sure to check back regularly.
|
Weapon
|
Rarity
|
Base Weapon (if Unique)
|
Heartseeker
|
Unique
|
Devouring Sceptre
|
Rattling Scepter
|
Normal
|
Rhea's Rhythm
|
Unique
|
Stoic Sceptre
|
The Dark Defiler
|
Unique
|
Rattling Sceptre
|
Font of Power
|
Unique
|
Omen Sceptre
|
Guiding Palm
|
Unique
|
Shrine Sceptre
|
Omen Sceptre
|
Normal
|
Stoic Sceptre
|
Normal