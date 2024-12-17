Alchemist's Boon While active, grants you Flask charges passively and causes Life and Mana recovery from your Flasks to also apply to Allies in your Presence.

Ancestral Warrior Totem Level 52, 119 STR Raises a Totem that uses socketed Mace skills.

Arc Level 27, 64 INT An arc of lightning stretches from the caster to a targeted enemy and Chains on to other nearby enemies.

Archmage Level 58, 133 INT While active, causes your Spells to cost additional mana and deal extra Lightning damage, both based on your maximum Mana.

Arctic Armour Conjures an icy barrier that gains stages over time. While the barrier has stages, Melee Attacks that hit you will remove a stage to cause a burst of ice that deals Cold Spell damage to the attacker.

Armour Breaker Level 42, 96 STR Attack with a forceful blow, knocking enemies back and weakening their armour.

Armour Piercing Rounds Level 14, 20 STR, 20 DEX Load your Crossbow with a clip of bolts that can be fired rapidly and Break enemy Armour. Using this skill again reloads the clip.

Artillery Ballista Deploys a Ballista Totem that fires bolts skyward, to explode a short time after landing.

Attrition While active, causes you to deal more Hit damage to Rare and Unique enemies the longer you've been fighting them, and gain Culling Strike against them once you've been fighting them for long enough.

Ball Lightning Level 41, 95 INT Fires a slow-moving Projectile that repeatedly shoots bolts of Lightning at nearby enemies.

Barrage Level 14, 34 DEX Ready a volley of arrows, Empowerinig your next Bow Attack to repeat multiple times. Consumes your Frenzy Charges on use to add additional repeats.

Berserk While active, strengthens your Rage and grants you Life Leech based on your Rage, but causes you to lose Life while Raging.

Bind Spectre Level 33, 55 INT Captures the spirit of a defeated monster, allowing you to summon it as a Minion.

Blazing Lance Level 52, 119 STR

Blink

Bone Blast Conjures a circle of ritual inscriptions that last for a short duration. When the duration ends, spikes of bone erupt from enemies in the area, damaging them and potentially causing Bleeding.

Bone Cage Level 3 Raises a ring of bone spikes around you. The spikes explode when an enemy touches them, damaging and Pinning bearby enemies.

Bone Offering Level 41, INT 95 Impales a Skeleton on a bone spike to shield your Minions while the spike remains. The shield absorbs all damage from the next Hit each Minion takes, then explodes. The bone spike itself a Minion, and shields itself if it dies, shields on your other Minions disappear.

Boneshatter Level 1 Attacks enemies with a melee Strike. The Strike will cause a Heavy Stun on enemies that are Primed for Stun. Upon causing a Heavy Stun it will also create a Shockwave, dealing a large amount of damage in an area.

Bonestorm Level 14, 34 INT Channel to conjure a swarm of bone spikes in the air, then release to fire them at enemies. Shrapnel lodges in enemies hit, causing Attacks against them to deal additional damage. Consumes your Power Charges to cause the spikes to cause much larger explosions.

Bow Shot Level 18 Fire an arrow with your Bow.

Cast On Melee Kill Level 1 While active, gains energy when you kill enemies with melee attacks and triggers socketed spells on reaching maximum energy.

Cast On Melee Stun Cast on Melee Stun gains energy when you stun enemies with melee attacks. On reaching maximum energy, trigger all socketed spells.

Cast While Channeling Cast while Channelling gains energy while you channel. On reaching maximum energy, Trigger all socketed spells.

Chaos Bolt Fires a burst of Chaos energy at the target.

Charge Infusion While active, you gain powerful Buffs based on your active Charges. However, maintaining the Buff Consumes Charges every few seconds.

Charged Staff Level 21, 20 Dex, 20 INT Consume all Power Charges to infuse your Quarterstaff with electricity for a duration, adding Lightning damage and a Lightning shockwave to your Quarterstaff Attacks. Reusing the skill while the buff is active grants additional duration and damage up to a cap.

Cluster Grenade Level 52, 66 STR, 66 DEX Fire a bouncing grenade that explodes when its fuse expires, throwing out a nova of smaller grenades that also explode after a further duration.

Cold Snap Level 14, 34 INT Shatters a Frozen enemy dealing a large amount of Cold Damage in a small area. Can be used on a Frostbolt to detonate it causing Cold Snap to trigger on all Frozen enemies near it.

Combat Frenzy While active, grants you a Frenzy Charge when you Freeze, Electrocute or Pin an enemy. This can only occur once every few seconds.

Comet Level 27, 64 INT Calls down a mass of ice from the sky, dealing high damage at the targeted location. Targeting close to you will cause you to jump back as you cast.

Conductivity Curses all targets in an area after a short delay, lowering their Lightning resistance.

Consecrate Creates an area of Consecrated Ground around you.

Contagion Level 3 Afflicts a single enemy with a debuff that deals Chaos damage over time. If the enemy dies while affected by Contagion, it and all other Chaos damage over time debuffs spread to nearby enemies and refresh their durations. Reanimating or detonating a corpse affected by Contagion will cause the minion or explosion to spread Contagion on hit.

Dark Effigy Level 21, INT 38 Raises a Totem that bombards enemies afflicated by Chaos damage over time Debuffs.

Dark Pact Sacrifices the life of a Reviving Minion to deal Chaos damage in an area around it. If you have no Minions, your own life is sacrificed instead.

Decompose Consumes a Corpse to create a cloud of flammable Poisonous gas. Any Burning effects or Detonator skills will explode the gas cloud, creating a fiery explosion.

Defiance Banner While active, killing enemies with Attacks or standing near a unique enemy generates Valour. Using this Skill consumes its Valour to place an inspiring Banner with an Aura that grants you and nearby Allies Armour, Evasion and movement speed while the Banner lasts. The Banner cannot gain Valour while placed, and you cannot place a Banner while you already have a Banner placed.

Despair Level 31, INT 72 Curses all targets in an area after a short delay, lowering their Chaos resistance.

Detonate Dead

Detonating Arrow Level 31, DEX 72, Bow Channel to build up power before firing off a burning arrow. The arrow will detonate on impact at maximum charge, causing an explosion in an area around it.

Discipline Level 84, 58 STR, 149 INT Emits an Aura that grants Allies in your Presence Energy Shield based on your Mana. The Aura does not affect you.

Dread Banner While active, killing enemies with Attacks or standing near a unique enemy generates Valour. Using this Skill consumes its Valour to place an inspiring Banner with an Aura that grants you and nearby Allies Stun Threshold, Elemental Ailment Threshold and Flask charges while the Banner lasts. The Banner cannot gain Valour while placed, and you cannot place a Banner while you already have a Banner placed.

Earthquake Level 3, 9 STR Smashes the ground, dealing damage in an area and leaving behind Jagged Ground that slows enemies. The Jagged Ground erupts in a powerful Aftershock after a short duration. Attacking again before the eruption will not create another area of Jagged Ground.

Earthshatter Level 13, 34 STR Slam the ground, sending out a fissure that deals area damage to enemies it passes under and thrusts a spike from the ground when it ends. Warcries or other Slam Attacks performed near the spike will cause it to shatter damaging surrounding enemies.

Electrocuting Arrow Level 41, DEX 95 Leap foward into the air and fire downard. Hitting an enemy will attach an Electrocuting Rod to them, causing all incoming Lightning damage to apply Electrocution. This rod is removed when the enemy is next Electrocuted.

Elemental Conflux Tap into a current of raw and unpredictable Elemental power, causing you to deal greatly more damage of a randomly chosen Element. The Element affected changes frequently, though the same Element can be affected multiple times in succession.

Ember Fusillade Level 14, 34 INT Conjures a blazing Ember that hovers above you. After a short duration, the Ember launches at an enemy, dealing Fire damage in an area on impact. Recasting this spell resets the duration for all active Embers. Multiple Embers fired in the same Fusillade will attempt to target different enemies.

Emergency Reload Instantly reloads your active Crossbow Ammunition and Empowers the loaded bolts to deal more damage.

Enfeeble Level 6, 16 INT Curses all enemies in an area after a short duration, causing them to deal less damage.

Escape Shot Level 1, Bow Leap backwards and fire an arrow which can Chill or Freeze enemies around the location you escaped from.

Essence Drain Level 6, INT 18 Fires a Projectile that applies a Chaos damage over time debuff when it hits.

Explosive Grenade Level 14, 20 STR, 20 DEX Fire a bouncing grenade that unleashes a devastating blast when its fuse expires.

Explosive Shot Level 22, 30 STR, 30 DEX Loads your Crossbow with flaming bolts that explode on impact. The explosion will detonate any grenades in its area of effect.

Exsanguinate Expel your own blood as Chaining blood tendrils in a cone in front of you. Enemies hit by the tendrils take Physical damage and are inflicted with a Debuff that deals Physical damage over time.

Eye of Winter Level 52, 119 INT Fires a single Eye Projectile which does not hit enemies. The Eye constantly releases damaging shard Projectiles in a spiral as it flies, plus an extra burst of shards at the end of its flight. If the Eye passes over an Elemental Ground Effect, it will take on that effect, applying it to nearby enemies and causing shards to deal more damage of the corresponding type.

Falling Thunder Level 3 Infuse a staff with electrical energies, then slam the ground to deal damage in a large area in front of you. Consumes any Power Charges you have to fire lightning projectiles fowards from the impact.

Ferocious Roar Level 42, 51 STR, 51 INT Shapeshift into a bear and trigger Warcry skills.

Fireball Level 21, 38 INT Launches a large ball of Fire which explodes, firing a nova of smaller firebolts outwards on impact.

Firebolt Launches a fiery Projectile towards a target. The Projectile explodes on impact, damaging foes in a small area.

Firestorm Level 41, 95 INT Rains flaming bolts over the targeted area.

Flame Wall Level 1 Create a wall of Fire for a duration, which deals Burning damage to everything in its area. Each enemy that enters the wall also receives a secondary Burning debuff which presists for a short duration after leaving the wall. Any Projectiles fired through the wall by you and allies deal added fire damage and apply the wall's secondary debuff on hit.

Flameblast Level 22, 52 INT Channels to build destructive energy around you or a targeted Solar Orb. Releasing the energy causes a devastating explosion that is larger and more intense the longer you Cannelled for.

Flammability Level 22, 52 INT Curses all targets in an area after a short delay, lowering theif Fire resistance.

Flash Grenade Level 14, 20 STR, 20 DEX Fire a bouncing grenade that unleashes a Blinding, Stunning explosion when its fuse expires. This explosion can Blind both Allies and Enemies.

Flicker Strike Level 52, 66 DEX, 66 INT Teleport to a enemy and strike them. Consumes Power Charges to perform additional teleporting strikes on nearby enemies.

Fragmentation Rounds Level 14, 20 STR, 20 DEX Load your Crossbow with Piercing bolts that fire in a burst. Bolts that hit a Frozen enemy or Ice Crystal consume the Freeze or shatter the Crystal and cause an explsion of shrapnel.

Freezing Mark Level 22, 30 DEX, 30 INT Marks a target, making them more susceptible to being Frozen. When the Marked target dies, a Cold nova erupts from their corpse. Thihs nova does not use your Weapon Damage, and instead uses its own base Attack Damage.

Freezing Salvo Level 41 Passively coalesces icy missiles from the air over time. Using the skill fires a missile, firing an additional missle for each that has been accumulated.

Freezing Shards Launches icy Projectiles in a sweeping arc. Multiple Projectiles can hit the same enemy.

Frost Bomb Level 27, 64 INT Creates a Crystal that pulses with cold for a duration. Each pulse applies a debuff to nearby enemies for a secondary duration which reduces life and energy shield regeneration rate, and also inflicts Cold Exposure. When the crystal's duration ends, it explodes, dealing heavy cold damage to enemies around it.

Frost Wall Creates a wall of Ice Crystals which holds back enemies. The Crystals explode if suffiently damaged, or if pushed hard enough, dealing damage nearby enemies.

Frostbolt Level 3 Fires a slow moving Piercing Projectile that leaves a wake of Chilled Ground, deals Cold damage and explodes on colliding with terrain.

Frozen Locus Level 1 Leap backward and strike the ground with your staff to call forth an Ice Crystal, which creates Chilled Ground around it and can be damaged by you and enemies. If the Crystal is destroyed it an icy explosion that deals Attack damage but does not use your weapon's damage.

Furious Slam Level 42, 51 STR, 51 INT Shapeshift into a bear and slam the ground with great force, causing a stunning shockwave that deals damage in a large area around you.

Galvanic Field Grants a Buff that boosts your Shock chance. Shocking an enemy consumes the Buff to attach an Orb of electricity to that enemy. The Orb fires bolts of electricity at nearby enemies until it expires.

Galvanic Shards Level 18, 25 STR, 25 DEX Loads your Crossbow with a clip of charged bolts that fire in bursts, releasing Chaining Lightning beams when they Hit enemies. Using this skill again reloads the clips.

Gas Arrow Level 22, DEX 52 Fire a noxious arrow at the ground, creating a cloud of flammable poisonous gas at the end of its flight. The cloud will detonate if hit by a Detonator skill or if an Ignited enemy touches it, creating a fiery explosive.

Gas Grenade Level 22, 30 STR, 30 DEX Fire a bouncing grenade that causes a burst of Poison gas when its fuse expires, damaging enemies and leaving behind a growing Poison cloud. Burning effects or Detonator skills will cause the cloud to explode in a fiery blast.

Gathering Storm Flips backward and Channels to charge your Quarterstaff with Lightning. Releasing dashes towards the target location, damaging enemies along the way. Releasing with perfect timing performs a Lightning-infused dash that releases shockwaves from enemies you dash through and leaves a trail of Shocked Ground in your wake.

Ghost Dance Periodically gain Ghost Shrouds. If you are Hit while you have a Ghost Shroud, it is immediately consumed to recover Energy Shield based on your Evasion.

Glacial Bolt Level 22, 30 STR, 30 DEX Loads your Crossbow with icy bolts that create two walls of Ice Crystals on impact.

Glacial Cascade Level 12, 14 DEX, 14 INT Sweep a Quarterstaff upwards, releasing a thin wave of frost which deals damage in a series of small bursts. The final burst of the wave then surges out futther with a large spike of ice. Any Frozen enemies hit by the final burst also take another, more powerful hit.

Grim Feast Feeds on corpses to bolster your Energy Shield. While active, enemies and Reviving Minions that die in your Presence have a chance to drop Grim Remnants. Picking up a Grim Remnant grants you Energy Shield which can Overflow maximum Energy Shield.

Hailstorm Rounds Passively generates bolts of ice at a frequency equal to reload time, up to a cap. Activate to Load the accumulated bolts into your Crossbow. All loaded bolts are fired at once, causing them to rain down over the target area.

Hammer of the Gods Level 41, 95 STR Entreats the Ancestors to crush your enemies, manifesting a massive hammer that falls from the sky onto your target.

Hand of Chayula Level 31, 40 INT, 40 INT Dash to an enemy and Strike them with an unarmed Attack, applying socketed Curses and Marks with increased effect. This skill always Strikes with your bare fist, even if you have a Quarterstaff equipped.

Herald of Ash While active, enemies you sufficiently overkill with attacks will cause an explosion that Ignites nearby enemies based on the overkill damage dealt.

Herald of Ice While active, Shattering an enemy with an Attack Hit will cause an icy explosion that deals Attack damage to surrounding enemies.

Herald of Plague While active, killing a Poisoned enemy spreads its Poison to other nearby enemies, and has a chance to also Hinder them.

Herald of Thunder While active, killing Shocked enemies with Attack damage, will cause subsequent Attack hits to release lightning bolts which deals Attack damage to all surrounding enemies.

Hexblast Level 41, INT 95 Detonates Curses on enemies in an area, causing explosions of Chaos damage but removing the curse.

High Velocity Rounds Level 14, 20 STR, 20 DEX Load your Crossbow with Piercing bolts that can consume Fully Broken Armour on enemies to deal extra damage.

Hypothermia Curses all targets in an area after a short delay, lowering their Cold resistance.

Ice Nova Level 1 A nova of ice expands from you, Knocking Back enemies based on how close they are to you. Casting Ice Nova targeting near a Frostbolt Projectile will cause it to originate from the Frostbolt instead of you, and cause more Freeze buildup.

Ice Shards Level 14, 20 STR, 20 DEX Loads your Crossbow with a clip of icy bolts that rapidly fire at the ground, leaving a shard of ice at impact location unless the bolt hits an enemy. The ice shards shatter when enemies step on them, dealing damage to nearby enemies. Using this skill again reloads the clip.

Ice Shot Level 31, DEX 72, Bow Fire an icy arrow that sprays a cone of ice shards when it hits a target. Hitting a Frozen enemy will Consume the Freeze to deal significantly more damage and break off larger shards that fly further.

Ice Spear Level 9, 14 DEX, 14 INT Throw an icy copy of your spear that deals cold damage. After a short distance it arms, massively boosting its damage. When the spear breaks against an enemy it deals damage in a cone shaped area behind them.

Ice Strike Level 6 Perform a fast icy strike. Using this Attack three times in quick succession causes a final strike that is slower and more powerful.

Impale Level 15, 39 DEX Jump back from a target, dealing melee damage and attempting to immobilise them. Cannot be performed without targeting an enemy.

Incendiary Shot Level 14, 20 STR, 20 DEX Loads your Crossbow with flaming bolts that fire in a burst, damaging and Igniting enemies on hit and in a small cone behind the target.

Incinerate Conjures a torrent of Fire from your hand, Igniting enemies in front of you. The flames grow stronger the longer you Channel for, and at maximum strength also apply stacking Fire Exposure and creating Ignited Ground.

Infernal Cry Level 6, 16 STR Performs a warcry, taunting nearby enemies to attack the use and Empower subsequent Attacks. Consumes all Endurance Charges to Empower additional attacks. Enemies in the warcry's area are destabilised and will Combust on death.

Killing Palm Level 22, 30 DEX, 30 INT Dash to an enemy and strike them with an unarmed Attack, Culling enemies if their life is low enough. Each enemy killed by this strike grants a Power Charge. Enemies around you that can be Culled will be highlighted. This skill is always performed Unarmed, even if you have a Quarterstaff equipped.

Leap Slam Level 42, 96 STR Jump into the air, damaging and knocking back enemies with your mace where you lang. Enemies you would land on are pushed out of the way.

Lightning Arrow Level 1 Fire a charged arrow at the target. On hitting an enemy or wall, the arrow will fire beams at nearby enemies, Chaining from them.

Lightning Bolt Call down a shocking bolt of lightning to strike an enemy.

Lightning Conduit Level 27, 46 INT Calls down lightning to strike all enemies in a cone in front of you. Deals significantly more damage to Shocked enemies but removes Shock from them.

Lightning Rod Level 3 Fire an arrow that drops from above, creating a lightning burst. The arrow remains in the ground, and any chaining lightning beams can chain to it. When chained to, the arrows release another lightning burst.

Lightning Storm Level 42, 96 INT Creates a lightning storm for a duration, which repeatedly strikes enemies in its area with shocking bolts.

Lightning Warp Level 9, 21 INT Targets an enemy and teleports to them after a duration if they can be culled. Enemies around you that can be culled will be highlighted. When the teleport accurs the target is culled and explodes dealing Lightning Damage and creating Shocked Ground. Casting chain will queue up multiple teleportations to occur in sequence.

Lingering Illusion

Living Bomb Plant a seed of Fire inside an enemy, which grows over a duration. When the duration expires, the seed explodes, damaging the enemy and all other enemies nearby.

Magma Barrier When you raise your Shield it is infused with magma for a short time. Blocking during this time will spray magma at the attacker and grant you an Endurance Charge.

Magnetic Salvo Aims skyward and fires energy missiles at lingering arrows or bolts created by other Lightning Attacks in front of you. The missiles explode if they land close to a lingering bolt or arrow, dealing more damage in a larger area but destroying that bolt or arrow in the process.

Malice Level 83, 57 STR, 147 INT Emits an Aura that continously inflicts Critical Weakness on enemies in your Presence.

Mana Drain Siphons power from an enemy, briefly Hindering them and Leeching Mana.

Mana Remnants Conjures surging lightning to restore your Mana. While active, Shocked enemies you kill have a chance to spawn a Mana Remnant, and Critically Hitting a Shocked target spawns a Mana Remnant every few seconds. Picking up a Mana Remnant grants you Mana which can Overflow maximum Mana.

Mana Tempest Level 24, 64 INT Create an arcane storm around you. The storm empowers your spells with lightning damage, while making lightning spell projectiles and beams able to hit more targets. The storm will drain your mana while you remain in it, and any spells you cast add to the mana drain. Leaving the storm will cause it to dissipate shortly after.

Mantra of Destruction Level 31, 40 DEX, 40 INT Build combo by successfully striking Enemies with other skills. After reaching maximum Combo, use this skill to Empower your next attack causing it to be a guaranteed Critical Hit with extra damage.

Maul Level 6 Shapeshift into a bear and swipe with your claws.

Molten Blast Gouges molten rock from the ground and flings it at the target. The Projectile explodes on collision, damaging enemies and scattering shrapnel in a cone behind it.

Oil Grenade Level 52, 63 STR, 63 DEX Fire a bouncing grenade that releases a pool of oil and covers nearby enemies in oil after a delay. The oil can be ignited by Burning or Fire Areas.

Orb of Storms Level 14, 34 INT Creates an Orb of electricity that fires Chaining Lightning bolts at nearby enemies

Overwhelming Presence While active, enemies in your Presence are easier to Stun and inflict Elemental Ailments upon.

Pain Offering Level 21, 38 INT Impales a Skeleton on a bone spike to empower nearby Minions into a frenzy as long as the spike remains, causing them to use skills more quickly. The bone spike is itself a Minion. If it dies, the effect ends immediately.

Perfect Strike Level 6, 17 STR Charge up your weapon while channelling. Releasing the moment you fully charge will release a wave of fire.

Permafrost Bolts Level 10, 15 STR, 15 DEX Loads your Crossbow with icy bolts that fire in a burst, damaging enemies on hit and in a small cone behind the target. They icy coating on the bolts makes them extremely potent at Freezing enemies.

Plague Bearer Stores all Poison Damage you deal. Using the Plague Nova skill unleashes the stored Poison.

Plasma Blast Loads your Crossbow with unstable bolts that require a lengthy charging period to fire but deal devastating damage, pierce through enemies, and explode upon hitting terrain.

Poisonburst Arrow Level 1 Fire an arrow that poisons enemies hit. When it lands, it creates a burst of poison, affecting all enemies around the arrow.

Power Offering Level 52, INT 119 Impales a Skeleton on a bone spike, extracting a Power Charge over a short duration. The bone spike is itself a Minion. If it dies, the extraction is interrupted and you will not gain a Power Charge.

Power Siphon Attempts to rip the lifeforce from an enemy. Enemies within Culling range will be highlighted and instantly killed on Hit, granting a Power Charge. Can only target Enemies in Culling range.

Profane Ritual Level 22, INT 52 Marks a Corpse with a profane rune, dealing Chaos damage over time to nearby enemies. When the ritual is complete the Corpse is consumed and you gain a Power Charge.

Puncture Level 15, 39 DEX Lunge towards a target, dealing melee damage. This attack is more powerful when used at a distance.

Purity of Fire Emits an Aura that boosts the Fire Resistance of Allies in your Presence. The Aura does not affect you.

Purity of Ice Emits an Aura that boosts the Cold Resistance of Allies in your Presence. The Aura does not affect you.

Purity of Lightning Emits an Aura that boosts the Lightning Resistance of Allies in your Presence. The Aura does not affect you.

Raging Spirits While active, your Fire Spells will also summon Raging Spirits, which are short-lived flaming skulls that rush at nearby enemies and rapidly Attack them. Enemies will not directly engage these Minions, and can pass through them.

Rain of Arrows Level 52, DEX 81 Fire arrows into the air, causing them to rain from above. Consumes your Frenzy Charges to fire more arrows.

Raise Shield Level 1 Raise your shield to Block all incoming blockable hits. Blocking too much damage while your shield raised may stagger you.

Raise Zombie Level 12, INT 25 Consumes a Corpse or Power Charge to create a Zombie. Zombies created from Power Charges are Empowered.

Rapid Shot Loads your Crossbow with a large clip of heavily modified bolts that cause Heat to build up on your crossbow, before unleashing a stream of flaming bolts that gain Fire Damage based on your Heat. Heat also grants bonus damage to Grenades you fire, but dissipates rapidly when not building up. Using this skill again reloads the clip.

Reap Conjures a bloody scythe that sweeps across the targeted area, dealing Physical damage to enemies and applying Critical Weakness.

Resonating Shield Repeatedly strike your Shield with your weapon causing damaging shockwaves in an area around you. Enemies hit by the shockwave lose Armour for a duration. While using Resonating Shield, your Shield is raised and you will Block all incoming Blockable hits.

Ripwire Ballista Deploys a Ballista Totem that fires Pinning bolts which Maim Enemies.

Rolling Slam Slam the ground to Stun enemies and knock them away, then continue forward and perform a devastating second Slam. Holding down the skill input allows you to change direction as you move.

Sacrifice While active, your undead Reviving Minions can be used in place of Corpses by your skills, but your Minions Revive more slowly.

Scavenged Plating Uses fragments of armour scavenged from enemies to bolster your own. Fully Breaking an enemy's Armour grants you a stack of Scavenged Plating for a duration, and you gain Armour and Thorns per stack.

Seismic Cry Performs a damaging warcry, Knocking Back nearby enemies. If a Heavy Stunned enemy is hit, your next Slam is Empowered to perform an additional Aftershock. If not, this skill's cooldown is reset. Only counts Heavily Stunned enemies for purposes of counting Power Gained.

Shard Scavenger While active, Consuming Freeze, Shock, Ignite, or Fully Broken Armour on an enemy reloads your Crossbow. This can only occur once every few seconds.

Shattering Palm Dash to an enemy and Strike them with an Unarmed Attack that manifests a wave of cold, coating nearby enemies in shards of ice. Dealing enough damage to these enemies will shatter the shards, causing an icy explosion that deals Attack damage. This skill always Strikes with your bare fist, even if you have a Quarterstaff equipped.

Shield Charge Channel to charge in the target direction. You will crash into enemies on your path, stopping your charge and dealing damage to enemies in an area, and extra damage to the enemies you collided with. While charging, your Shield is raised and you will Block all incoming Blockable hits.

Shield Wall Ram your Shield into the ground, throwing up a semi-circular wall of earth. Enemies can attack the walls and your Slams will instantly destroy them. Each wall segment explodes when destroyed, damaging enemies around it.

Shock Nova Unleashes a Nova of Lightning damage to Electrocute enemies.

Shockburst Rounds Loads your Crossbow with a clip of charged bolts which release damaging pulses upon Hitting an enemy affected by a Lightning Ailment. Using this skill again reloads the clip.

Shockchain Arrow Fires a Lightning-infused arrow that homes in on Shocked enemies. Hitting a Shocked enemy will Consume the Shock to charge the arrow, causing it to release a damaging shockwave and split beams towards up to two nearby targets, prioritising ones which are Shocked. If the beam hits a Shocked target, it will release another damaging shockwave and can continue to Chain.

Shockwave Totem Raises a Totem that Slams the ground around it, repeatedly damaging nearby enemies. Jagged Ground erupts when hit by this Slam, damaging enemies standing on it.

Siege Cascade Loads your Crossbow with enemy-seeking payloads which are fired into the air, dropping a bolt near every enemy in the target area. These bolts lodge in the ground and explode after a short delay.

Sigil of Power Places a Sigil on the ground, providing a powerful Spell Damage Buff to you and Allies while standing in it. The Buff becomes more powerful the more mana you spend while standing in the Sigil.

Siphoning Strike Dash to a target and Strike them with your Quarterstaff. If the target is Shocked, consumes the Shock to release a Lightning shockwave around the target and grant you a Power Charge.

Skeletal Arsonist Detonates an allied Minion whose current Life is below a threshold, dealing heavy damage to nearby enemies.

Skeletal Brute Summons hard-hitting, Reviving Skeletal Brutes that can Stun Primed enemies.

Skeletal Cleric Summons Reviving Skeletal Clerics that heal other minions and revive fallen Skeletons.

Skeletal Frost Mage Summons Reviving Skeletal Frost Mages that can be Commanded to cast icy explosions.

Skeletal Reaver Summons aggressive, Reviving Skeletal Reavers that can enrage on Command.

Skeletal Sniper Summons long-ranged, Reviving Skeletal Snipers that can fire a gas arrow on Command.

Skeletal Storm Mage Summons Reviving Skeletal Storm Mages that can call down a lightning storm on dead Skeletons on Command.

Skeletal Warrior Summons Reviving Skeletal Warriors.

Snipe Channel to charge up your bow before releasing a powerful shot. Releasing the moment you fully charge causes the arrow to explode on impact for a guaranteed Critical Hit.

Sniper's Mark Marks a target. The next Critical Hit the target receives consumes the Mark to deal extra damage and grant you a Frenzy Charge.

Solar Orb Creates a fiery Orb that periodically releases fiery pulses. Enemies that are very close to the Orb are Ignited.

Soul Offering

Soulrend Fires a Piercing Projectile that seeks out enemies. Enemies hit are inflicted with a Debuff that Hinders them and deals Chaos damage over time for a short duration.

Spark Launches a spray of sparking Projectiles that travel erratically along the ground until they hit an enemy or expire.

Spiral Volley Loads your Bow with a volley of enchanted arrows and fires them in a circle as you spin forward, firing directly at targets if possible. Consumes Frenzy Charges to cause the arrows to deal more damage and Chain to other targets. Each target can only be Hit once.

Staggering Palm Dash to an enemy and Strike them with an Unarmed Attack. Heavy Stunning an enemy with this Skill grants you a Buff that causes your Quarterstaff and Unarmed Attacks to also fire Projectiles for a short duration. Enemies which are Primed for Stun will instantly be Heavily Stunned. This skill always Strikes with your bare fist, even if you have a Quarterstaff equipped.

Stampede Charges forward, cracking the earth and leaving a patch of Jagged Ground with every footstep. At the end of your charge, a massive leaping Slam damages enemies and causes all nearby patches of Jagged Ground to explode, damaging enemies standing on them.

Storm Wave Sweep your Quarterstaff, projecting a bolt of Lightning through the ground in a long wave ahead of you.

Stormblast Bolts Loads your Crossbow with charged bolts that land around the target location and explode if hit by a Detonator Skill. Using this skill again reloads the clip.

Stormcaller Arrow Fires an arrow that embeds where it lands for a short duration. At the end of the duration, a Lightning bolt strikes the arrow, disintegrating it and damaging enemies with a high chance to Shock.

Sunder Slams the ground, creating a roiling fissure that damages enemies in a sequence of areas in front of you. A number of enemies hit by the wave will release a shockwave, damaging other enemies.

Supercharged Slam Channel to charge up a heavy swing, drawing earth from the ground to enlarge your mace. Release to Slam the ground, dealing damage in an area around the impact, followed by Aftershocks dealing damage in a larger area.

Tempest Bell Build Combo by successfully Striking Enemies with other skills. After reaching maximum Combo, use this skill to cause the Bell on your staff to grow to massive size as you drop it on the ground. The Bell damages enemies on impact and can be Hit by your skills, creating a damaging shockwave. Elemental Ailments applied to the Bell cause its shockwaves to deal extra damage of the corresponding type, and Hits which would have caused Knockback increase the area of effect of the shockwaves.

Tempest Flurry Perform a series of aggressive Strikes. When used in quick succession, the third use Strikes three times, and the fourth use performs a Final Strike that calls down a powerful Shocking bolt.

Temporal Chains Curses all enemies in an area, Slowing them and making other effects on them expire more slowly.

Time of Need Invokes divine blessings, periodically healing you and removing Curses and Elemental Ailments from you.

Tornado Shot Fires a skyward shot that whips up a Tornado where it lands, dealing Physical damage over time and Hindering enemies standing in it. Arrows and Crossbow bolts fired at the Tornado are sucked into it, causing the Tornado to spit out a nova of copied Projectiles. Copied Projectiles cannot be copied again, even by further Tornados.

Toxic Growth Leap into the air and fire a volley of arrows which cause toxic pustules to sprout from the ground on impact. The pustules explode after a delay and can be Poisoned, causing them to explode faster and more violently.

Unearth Raises spikes of bone from the earth in front of you, damaging enemies. The bones of Corpses in the area are ripped out and reassembled into short-lived Bone Construct Minions that fight for you.

Unleash Supports Spells you cast yourself, making their effect reoccur when cast. Cannot support Channelling Skills or Skills with a Cooldown.

Vaulting Impact Leaps forward and Slams the ground, sending out a Stunning shockwave that is especially potent against Dazed enemies.

Vine Arrow Fire an arrow into the air that lands after a short delay, causing a plant to spring up at the impact location. The plant sprouts vines that latch onto nearby enemies, Slowing their movement speed and dealing Chaos damage over time. The plant can be Poisoned, causing it to deal more damage.

Volatile Dead Consumes a Corpse to create a fireball that seeks out enemies and explodes.

Volcanic Fissure Slam the ground, creating a winding fissure that deals damage as it travels and remains for a duration. Using a different Slam on a fissure will cause an Aftershock, which spreads to all connected fissures.

Voltaic Grenade Fires a bouncing grenade that discharges an Electrocuting Lightning blast when its fuse expires.

Voltaic Mark Marks a target, making them more susceptible to being Shocked. When the Marked target dies, a Lightning nova erupts from their corpse. This nova does not use your Weapon Damage, and instead uses its own base Attack Damage.

Vulnerability Curses all targets in an area after a short delay, making Hits against them ignore a portion of their Armour.

War Banner While active, killing enemies with Attacks or standing near a unique enemy generates Valour. Using this Skill consumes its Valour to place an inspiring Banner with an Aura that grants you and nearby Allies Attack damage and Accuracy while the Banner lasts. The Banner cannot gain Valour while placed, and you cannot place a Banner while you already have a Banner placed.

Wave of Frost Flips backwards and sends forth a Freezing wave in front of you.

Whirling Assault Advance while hitting enemies around you with a series of spinning Strikes.

Wind Blast Strike enemies at range by generating a gust of wind as you swing. Enemies will be Knocked Back based on how close they are to you.

Wind Dancer Grants a buff that gives you more Evasion per stage. Being hit by a Melee Attack while you have this buff consumes all stages to damage and Knock Back enemies around you.

Wither Channels a debilitating hex that Withers enemies in the area.